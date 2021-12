Klay Thompson entering final stages of a return to play

Former Warriors guard Monta Ellis sent out a warning to the rest of the league, saying Klay’s comeback will be “scary” for other teams. Although an exact date is unknown at this time, Thompson said during an Instagram live on Dec. 3 that his return could be in a few weeks or a month. And whether Christmas comes early this year for Dub Nation or not, it’s safe to say Klay’s return is coming soon. “That’s going to be scary for other teams because of how they are playing right now,” Ellis told 95.7 The Game’s “Steiny and Guru” on Friday. “But you can tell he’s determined to get back. He’s doing it the right way, not trying to rush back too fast.” -via NBC Sports / December 12, 2021