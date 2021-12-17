Klay Thompson targeting January for comeback

Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: Golden State and Klay Thompson are targeting January for a return to the NBA on a home date — with key targets including January 9 vs. Cleveland and January 18 vs. Detroit. January 3 vs. Miami hasn’t been ruled out, but is considered less likely.
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Here’s why the Warriors are eyeing a January return for Klay Thompson: sfchronicle.com//sports/warrio… – 7:17 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: Golden State and Klay Thompson are targeting January for a return to the NBA on a home date — with key targets including January 9 vs. Cleveland and January 18 vs. Detroit. January 3 vs. Miami hasn’t been ruled out, but is considered less likely. – 6:40 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Klay Thompson back for #Suns-#Warriors on #Christmas Day? pic.twitter.com/nkj1A6nfRy – 2:11 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
The Warriors just announced that Klay Thompson’s timeline is on schedule following a “successful rehab assignment” with Santa Cruz on Wednesday.
“His return date will be announced when finalized and available,” the team says. – 2:04 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
The Warriors reportedly don’t plan for Klay Thompson to make his highly-anticipated return from injury before Dec. 28. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2021/12/16/rep… – 1:00 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Seeing Dario Saric on bench, crazy #Suns are 22-5, been up 22 on Wiz and he’s been out all year.
Ayton 8 games. Booker 7.
Other teams w/o superstars. Kawhi with Clippers.
Murray, Porter Jr. in Denver.
Klay still out for Warriors.
LeBron missed time. Doncic, too, but 22-5? – 10:35 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
We left at 1:45 PM to take our daughter to soccer. We got home at 7 PM. NBA news during that time:
-Zion out 4-6
-No Klay on Xmas
-LA signs IT
-LA protocols
-Okoro protocols
-Portis protocols
-Windy City out of Showcase
-Parker protocols
-Kings protocols
1 good story in there. – 8:40 PM
Marc J. Spears: The Warriors say Klay Thompson‘a recovery timeline remains on-schedule. Final stages of his preparation for return-to-play will be conducted with the Warriors. The Warriors say his return date will be announced when finalized and available. -via Twitter @MarcJSpears / December 17, 2021
Anthony Slater: The Warriors don’t plan for Klay Thompson’s return on either the Dec 20th or 23rd home games, sources tell me and @Shams Charania. He won’t come back on Christmas. So earliest possible Klay return would be Dec 28th. Still ramping up his conditioning over next couple weeks. -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / December 16, 2021