Kyrie Irving has begun process to return to Nets

Shams Charania: Just in: All-NBA star Kyrie Irving has started process to return to the Brooklyn Nets, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . Irving is ramping up, has begun team COVID-19 testing, and his season debut date is still to be determined.
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
The reported return of Kyrie Irving on a part-time basis for road games was welcomed by a Nets team decimated by Covid health and safety protocols. MVP candidate Kevin Durant is 4th in the NBA in minutes (37), and James Harden is 8th (37.2), which also factored into the decision. pic.twitter.com/EvHHzioaYT – 5:43 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Part-time Kyrie is apparently happening masslive.com/celtics/2021/1… – 5:43 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Sean Marks was pretty definitive in Oct. when Nets said Kyrie Irving wouldn’t be with the team while unvaccinated, saying Irving wouldn’t play or practice “until he is eligible to be a full participant.”
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
There’s some irony in Kyrie saying he wants to be a voice for the voiceless and becoming a hero to anti-vaxxers, who are the loudest motherfuckers out there. – 5:28 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on Kyrie Irving’s imminent return to the Brooklyn Nets as a part-time player: nam04.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=http%3A%2… – 5:27 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Nets vs Bucks (or whoever) – Game 7 2022 Eastern Conference Finals in Brooklyn
or
Nets vs Western Conference Champs – Game 7 2022 NBA Finals in Brooklyn
Injury report:
Kyrie Irving – OUT – Personal Reasons (I guess would be the designation)
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Kyrie is going to have to face his first media scrum since he publicly refused the vaccine. Should be interesting. – 5:21 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Nets GM Sean Marks discussing the Kyrie Irving saga in October:
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Kyrie Irving to Joe Tsai, Sean Marks, and Steve Nash pic.twitter.com/pGnkVP15Zs – 5:14 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Something to keep in mind. The Nets are currently not practicing because of the COVID outbreak on their team. Interested to see when Kyrie Irving actually able to practice with them because of that. – 5:13 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
The Nets took a hard stance on Kyrie Irving, are now missing a ton of guys, are leaning on Durant too much, have now completely caved, and the optics are brutal from multiple angles. – 5:13 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
So, let’s review
– Kyrie refuses to get vaccinated, as such can’t play home games
– Team refuses to let him be a part time player
– Team gets hit by COVID outbreak, in large part caused by people who didn’t get vaccinated
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Kyrie Irving is back on a part-time basis, per @Adrian Wojnarowski pic.twitter.com/PU2Vx9RkMG – 5:09 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Earlier this week on Kyrie Irving
I thought that question would have been addressed in mid-February.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
What happened to the Nets leaders being adamant that Kyrie Irving be a full-time player or nothing? Now they are all “fully supportive”.
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
The Nets are gonna purposely try to fall below a 4 seed to have the Kyrie Irving advantage over home court advantage in the playoffs – 5:07 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Before the Nets actually close in on getting Kyrie Irving back, they list ELEVEN players out — including Kevin Durant — for their next game against the Magic.
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: With the unfolding circumstances of Brooklyn’s season – including injuries, Covid losses and an inordinate minutes load on their superstar players – the Nets are bringing back All-Star guard Kyrie Irving as a part-time player for games outside of New York. – 5:04 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Wrote about what a Kyrie Irving return would look like for the Nets on Monday. Replugging as @Shams Charania reports he’s begin the process of returning to the team. theathletic.com/3010649/2021/1… – 5:03 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Just in: All-NBA star Kyrie Irving has started process to return to the Brooklyn Nets, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Irving is ramping up, has begun team COVID-19 testing, and his season debut date is still to be determined. – 5:00 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
We talked Knicks expectations, where they may go from here, Myles Turner, Kyrie Irving, Kristaps Porzingis on The Putback with veteran scribe @Steve Popper & KFS’s @JMacriNBA. Full show here: https://t.co/uTf3Xe6Uvq pic.twitter.com/rrrz5cNW5d – 12:25 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“Coming up on [cable sports debate show], why the Sixers miss Ben Simmons more than the Nets miss both Kyrie AND James Harden!” – 8:43 PM
