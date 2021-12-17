Lakers officially sign Isaiah Thomas

Kyle Goon: Lakers confirm Isaiah Thomas has been signed to a 10-day contract via a hardship waiver. He’ll be available tonight, wearing No. 31.
Source: Twitter @kylegoon
Source: Twitter @kylegoon
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Lakers make it official that they’ve signed Isaiah Thomas: pic.twitter.com/XxSdbOYZxD – 5:46 PM
Lakers make it official that they’ve signed Isaiah Thomas: pic.twitter.com/XxSdbOYZxD – 5:46 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Isaiah Thomas will be in the Lakers lineup tonight and wearing No. 31, according to the team. They signed him to a 10-day contract this afternoon. – 5:41 PM
Isaiah Thomas will be in the Lakers lineup tonight and wearing No. 31, according to the team. They signed him to a 10-day contract this afternoon. – 5:41 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Isaiah Thomas will be available for tonight’s game in Minnesota, per the Lakers. He will wear No. 31. – 5:39 PM
Isaiah Thomas will be available for tonight’s game in Minnesota, per the Lakers. He will wear No. 31. – 5:39 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
On today’s Locked On #NBA w/ @Tony East
– Nets dispatch 76ers
– Enhanced Covid protocols
– Lakers sign Isaiah Thomas
– Checking in on the MVP race
Subscribe! podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/loc… – 8:53 AM
On today’s Locked On #NBA w/ @Tony East
– Nets dispatch 76ers
– Enhanced Covid protocols
– Lakers sign Isaiah Thomas
– Checking in on the MVP race
Subscribe! podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/loc… – 8:53 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Isaiah Thomas reportedly joining Los Angeles Lakers sportando.basketball/en/isaiah-thom… – 4:23 PM
Isaiah Thomas reportedly joining Los Angeles Lakers sportando.basketball/en/isaiah-thom… – 4:23 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
Isaiah Thomas is back with the Lakers. pic.twitter.com/aueUPDwySs – 3:59 PM
Isaiah Thomas is back with the Lakers. pic.twitter.com/aueUPDwySs – 3:59 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
If LAL – which has full 15 man roster – is granted a hardship exemption by the NBA, it plans to sign Isaiah Thomas to a 10-day contract on Friday, sources tell ESPN. Ironically, Thomas was traded from CLE to LAL in ‘18 in deal that opened up the cap space for LAL to sign LeBron – 3:50 PM
If LAL – which has full 15 man roster – is granted a hardship exemption by the NBA, it plans to sign Isaiah Thomas to a 10-day contract on Friday, sources tell ESPN. Ironically, Thomas was traded from CLE to LAL in ‘18 in deal that opened up the cap space for LAL to sign LeBron – 3:50 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Isaiah Thomas is signing with the Los Angeles Lakers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Thomas scored 42 points in his NBA G League debut on Wednesday night. – 3:40 PM
Isaiah Thomas is signing with the Los Angeles Lakers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Thomas scored 42 points in his NBA G League debut on Wednesday night. – 3:40 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Lakers are finalizing a call-up of former All-Star Isaiah Thomas from @NBAGrandRapids in the @nbagleague, league sources say.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 3:39 PM
The Lakers are finalizing a call-up of former All-Star Isaiah Thomas from @NBAGrandRapids in the @nbagleague, league sources say.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 3:39 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Al Horford on Isaiah Thomas after IT scored Al’s jersey number in G-League debut:
“He’s one of those guys that if he can play every day, he will. That’s just his love for the game. So I’m very happy to see him doing well and showing that he can still play.” – 12:54 PM
Al Horford on Isaiah Thomas after IT scored Al’s jersey number in G-League debut:
“He’s one of those guys that if he can play every day, he will. That’s just his love for the game. So I’m very happy to see him doing well and showing that he can still play.” – 12:54 PM
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
Al Horford on Isaiah Thomas:
“IT loves to play the game. He just loves to play basketball. He’s one of those guys that, if he can play every day, he will. … I’m just very happy to see him doing well and showing that he can still play.” – 12:35 PM
Al Horford on Isaiah Thomas:
“IT loves to play the game. He just loves to play basketball. He’s one of those guys that, if he can play every day, he will. … I’m just very happy to see him doing well and showing that he can still play.” – 12:35 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Al Horford on Isaiah Thomas return: “IT just lives to play basketball. He’s one of those guys who if he can play every day, he will.” – 12:34 PM
Al Horford on Isaiah Thomas return: “IT just lives to play basketball. He’s one of those guys who if he can play every day, he will.” – 12:34 PM
Jordan McRae @JordyMac52
This ain’t nothing new @Isaiah Thomas was born to hoop. Dudes who really love the game will never take a L – 6:03 AM
This ain’t nothing new @Isaiah Thomas was born to hoop. Dudes who really love the game will never take a L – 6:03 AM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Isaiah Thomas absolutely dominated in his NBA G League debut, finishing with 42 points, 8 assists, 6 rebounds, 5 threes, 2 steals and 0 turnovers on 53.3/35.7/100 shooting splits. @Isaiah Thomas is determined to make an NBA comeback. 👀 basketballnews.com/stories/isaiah… – 10:03 PM
Isaiah Thomas absolutely dominated in his NBA G League debut, finishing with 42 points, 8 assists, 6 rebounds, 5 threes, 2 steals and 0 turnovers on 53.3/35.7/100 shooting splits. @Isaiah Thomas is determined to make an NBA comeback. 👀 basketballnews.com/stories/isaiah… – 10:03 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Isaiah Thomas rings up 42 points in his @nbagleague debut tonight for @NBAGrandRapids alongside Lance Stephenson under Coach Jason Terry.
More NBA from me: https://t.co/LGN9cVpeGP pic.twitter.com/XI05HZFIY7 – 9:10 PM
Isaiah Thomas rings up 42 points in his @nbagleague debut tonight for @NBAGrandRapids alongside Lance Stephenson under Coach Jason Terry.
More NBA from me: https://t.co/LGN9cVpeGP pic.twitter.com/XI05HZFIY7 – 9:10 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Goga Bitadze played two games in the G League and did exactly what he should do: dominate.
He had 38pts, 14rebs, 5asts in 37mins tonight, a 131-128 Mad Ants win. 6 for 8 from 3.
For Grand Rapids, Isaiah Thomas scored 43 and Lance posted a triple-double: 18-15-10. – 9:04 PM
Goga Bitadze played two games in the G League and did exactly what he should do: dominate.
He had 38pts, 14rebs, 5asts in 37mins tonight, a 131-128 Mad Ants win. 6 for 8 from 3.
For Grand Rapids, Isaiah Thomas scored 43 and Lance posted a triple-double: 18-15-10. – 9:04 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Isaiah Thomas at halftime of his Grand Rapids Gold debut: 18 pts (6-14 FG’s, 3-9 3FG’s), 4 rebs, 5 asts
pic.twitter.com/BN2Mzn6TlF – 7:58 PM
Isaiah Thomas at halftime of his Grand Rapids Gold debut: 18 pts (6-14 FG’s, 3-9 3FG’s), 4 rebs, 5 asts
pic.twitter.com/BN2Mzn6TlF – 7:58 PM
More on this storyline
Adam Himmelsbach: Isaiah Thomas had 42 points, 8 assists and 6 rebounds in his G League debut for Grand Rapids tonight. -via Twitter @AdamHimmelsbach / December 15, 2021
Shams Charania: Two-time All-Star Isaiah Thomas sits down with @Stadium ahead of G League Showcase: NBA return hopes, nearly signing with the Lakers, bond with city of Boston, life-changing hip procedure. pic.twitter.com/jK4gI8loIx -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / December 14, 2021
Michael Singer: Isaiah Thomas is signing with @NBAGrandRapids because of his relationship with Jason Terry. There’s a slim chance he’s ultimately going to get called up to the #Nuggets, league source tells @denverpost. -via Twitter @msinger / December 13, 2021