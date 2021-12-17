USA Today Sports

Lakers officially sign Isaiah Thomas

Lakers officially sign Isaiah Thomas

Main Rumors

Lakers officially sign Isaiah Thomas

December 17, 2021- by

By |

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Lakers make it official that they’ve signed Isaiah Thomas: pic.twitter.com/XxSdbOYZxD5:46 PM

Dave McMenamin @mcten
Isaiah Thomas will be in the Lakers lineup tonight and wearing No. 31, according to the team. They signed him to a 10-day contract this afternoon. – 5:41 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Lakers confirm Isaiah Thomas has been signed to a 10-day contract via a hardship waiver. He’ll be available tonight, wearing No. 31. – 5:40 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Isaiah Thomas will be available for tonight’s game in Minnesota, per the Lakers. He will wear No. 31. – 5:39 PM
Bill Oram @billoram
The Lakers say Isaiah Thomas will be available to play tonight wearing No.
31. – 5:39 PM
Bill Oram @billoram
LeBron and Isaiah Thomas vs Kyrie on Christmas Day? What a world. – 5:22 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
let isaiah thomas eat – 4:23 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
On today’s Locked On #NBA w/ @Tony East
– Nets dispatch 76ers
– Enhanced Covid protocols
– Lakers sign Isaiah Thomas
– Checking in on the MVP race
Subscribe! podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/loc…8:53 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Isaiah Thomas reportedly joining Los Angeles Lakers sportando.basketball/en/isaiah-thom…4:23 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
Isaiah Thomas is back with the Lakers. pic.twitter.com/aueUPDwySs3:59 PM

Zach LaVine @ZachLaVine
My dawg back where he belong! @Isaiah Thomas3:50 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
If LAL – which has full 15 man roster – is granted a hardship exemption by the NBA, it plans to sign Isaiah Thomas to a 10-day contract on Friday, sources tell ESPN. Ironically, Thomas was traded from CLE to LAL in ‘18 in deal that opened up the cap space for LAL to sign LeBron – 3:50 PM
Jordan Clarkson @JordanClarksons
yesssir, welcome back killa @Isaiah Thomas !!! 🏁🏁 – 3:48 PM
Jason Jones @mr_jasonjones
FWIW I’m always pulling for @Isaiah Thomas3:45 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Isaiah Thomas is signing with the Los Angeles Lakers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Thomas scored 42 points in his NBA G League debut on Wednesday night. – 3:40 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Lakers are finalizing a call-up of former All-Star Isaiah Thomas from @NBAGrandRapids in the @nbagleague, league sources say.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com3:39 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Al Horford on Isaiah Thomas after IT scored Al’s jersey number in G-League debut:
“He’s one of those guys that if he can play every day, he will. That’s just his love for the game. So I’m very happy to see him doing well and showing that he can still play.” – 12:54 PM
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
Al Horford on Isaiah Thomas:
“IT loves to play the game. He just loves to play basketball. He’s one of those guys that, if he can play every day, he will. … I’m just very happy to see him doing well and showing that he can still play.” – 12:35 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Al Horford on Isaiah Thomas return: “IT just lives to play basketball. He’s one of those guys who if he can play every day, he will.” – 12:34 PM
Jordan McRae @JordyMac52
This ain’t nothing new @Isaiah Thomas was born to hoop. Dudes who really love the game will never take a L – 6:03 AM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Isaiah Thomas absolutely dominated in his NBA G League debut, finishing with 42 points, 8 assists, 6 rebounds, 5 threes, 2 steals and 0 turnovers on 53.3/35.7/100 shooting splits. @Isaiah Thomas is determined to make an NBA comeback. 👀 basketballnews.com/stories/isaiah…10:03 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Mad Ants hang on to beat the Gold 131-127. Goga Bitadze had 38 points, 14 rebounds, and 5 assists in 36 minutes. He shot 68% and hit 6 threes.
New Pacers two-way signee Terry Taylor finished with 1 points and 12 rebounds. Isaiah Thomas had 42 points for Grand Rapids. – 9:11 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Isaiah Thomas rings up 42 points in his @nbagleague debut tonight for @NBAGrandRapids alongside Lance Stephenson under Coach Jason Terry.
More NBA from me: https://t.co/LGN9cVpeGP pic.twitter.com/XI05HZFIY79:10 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Goga Bitadze played two games in the G League and did exactly what he should do: dominate.
He had 38pts, 14rebs, 5asts in 37mins tonight, a 131-128 Mad Ants win. 6 for 8 from 3.
For Grand Rapids, Isaiah Thomas scored 43 and Lance posted a triple-double: 18-15-10. – 9:04 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Isaiah Thomas at halftime of his Grand Rapids Gold debut: 18 pts (6-14 FG’s, 3-9 3FG’s), 4 rebs, 5 asts
pic.twitter.com/BN2Mzn6TlF7:58 PM

More on this storyline

Shams Charania: Two-time All-Star Isaiah Thomas sits down with @Stadium ahead of G League Showcase: NBA return hopes, nearly signing with the Lakers, bond with city of Boston, life-changing hip procedure. pic.twitter.com/jK4gI8loIx -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / December 14, 2021
Michael Singer: Isaiah Thomas is signing with @NBAGrandRapids because of his relationship with Jason Terry. There’s a slim chance he’s ultimately going to get called up to the #Nuggets, league source tells @denverpost. -via Twitter @msinger / December 13, 2021

, , Main Rumors

, , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home