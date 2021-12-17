Lakers vs. Timberwolves: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Los Angeles Lakers (16-13) play against the Minnesota Timberwolves (15-15) at Target Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Friday December 17, 2021
Los Angeles Lakers 0, Minnesota Timberwolves 0 (10:00 pm ET)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Lakers’ starters vs. Minnesota:
Anthony Davis
LeBron James
Kent Bazemore
Wayne Ellington
Russell Westbrook – 9:33 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Max Strus is the fifth player in Heat history with at least 32 points off the bench. He is the second player in Heat history with 8 3’s off the bench; the great @WayneEllington did it twice. – 9:10 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
My @PrizePicks for Wolves-Lakers
Beasley over 13.5 pts
– Averaging 11 on the year, bigger role w/out Ant
DLo over 6.5 asts
– I’d take the over of 10
Vando under 7.5 pts
– Concerned about foul trouble
LeBron over 3 made FTs
– Wolves struggle to guard big wings w/out fouling – 8:59 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
The same way the NBA has decided in the past to intervene when franchises became bad for business, it’s overdue in addressing the medical treatment of star players in New Orleans. AD, Jrue, Eric Gordon, etc., dealt with bad injury luck down there. It’s time to step in for Zion. – 8:59 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns upcoming 11-game stretch in 21 days:
Sun: #Hornets
Tue: at #Lakers
Thu: #Thunder
#XMas: #Warriors
Dec. 27: #Grizzlies
Dec. 29: #Thunder
#NYE: at #Celtics
Jan. 2: at #Hornets
Jan. 4: at #Pelicans
Jan. 6: #Clippers
Jan. 8: #Heat
W-L Prediction? https://t.co/wkbyA4BMuz pic.twitter.com/mAiCvWEvOE – 8:50 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Andrew Wiggins: 18 second quarter points, 24 in the first half on 10-of-17 shooting. Active on the glass (six rebounds), disruptive on defense. That Minnesota game was five weeks ago. Wiggins has been consistently good to great for five weeks. – 8:46 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
“All I can say is some players have gotten the booster shot and some have not.” Frank Vogel, on the Lakers’ collective vaccination status with boosters. AK – 8:42 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel says some of the Lakers players have gotten the booster shot and some have not. – 8:40 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
With Lakers radio analyst Mychal Thompson out for Friday’s game against the Wolves because of the health and safety protocols, Lakers sideline reporter Mike Trudell will handle the radio broadcast solo for @ESPNLosAngeles in addition to his pre and postgame TV duties. – 8:40 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Frank Vogel on what changes without Anthony Edwards for the Timberwolves:
“The guy had 10 3s last game, so it really changes things.”
But Vogel said it was Towns and Russell who hurt the Lakers last time they played. – 8:38 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Frank Vogel said he’s uncertain if Thomas, here on the 10-day, will play, but he’s available. When they thought Westbrook would be out, the plan was to split minutes between Rondo and IT, but with Westbrook in, we shall see. – 8:37 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel says the plan was to play Isaiah Thomas before Russell Westbrook was made available to play. – 8:36 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Frank Vogel said that, with Russell Westbrook back, he’s going to feel the game out and see if/how much Isaiah Thomas is going to play. – 8:36 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Frank Vogel on the craziness of today: “You gotta just roll with the punches.”
Vogel said he thought Russell Westbrook wouldn’t play today, but he is. He thought Malik Monk was going to play, but he isn’t. Then he took a nap and woke up to the news that Austin Reaves was out. – 8:34 PM
Frank Vogel on the craziness of today: “You gotta just roll with the punches.”
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Chris Finch said Taurean Prince and Anthony Edwards are doing fine, said they’re asymptomatic. They were not at shootaround earlier today. – 8:22 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Chris Finch says both Anthony Edwards and Taurean Prince, who are in the health and safety protocols, are asymptomatic and did not participate in shoot-around this morning, so they were not exposed to any teammates – 8:22 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Bones Hyland so far tonight: a team-high 9 points (3-3 shooting) and 1 assists. That’s an important early bounce-back from him after missing the Minnesota game. – 8:16 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
AD is here. One of his warmups today is jumpers starting from the free throw line, then taking a step or two back every time he makes a shot. Once he reaches half court, he starts stepping back in through the same process. pic.twitter.com/9Yk0NY9ZXX – 8:07 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Nets statement on Kyrie’s return
Their next road games are Thursday in Portland and Xmas Day at LeBron and the Lakers pic.twitter.com/dN2oiW6sDO – 7:42 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Friday Night Hoops 🌴🆚🐺
⏰: 7:00p.m. PT
📺: @SpectrumSN & ESPN
📻: ESPN LA 710 & 1330 KWKW
#LakeShow x @SociosHoops nba.com/lakers/news/th… – 6:38 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Currently available for the Lakers tonight: LeBron, AD, Westbrook, Ellington, Anthony, Jordan, Bazemore, Rondo, 10-day call-up Thomas, and 2-way players Chaundee Brown and Jay Huff. – 6:11 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Remember last time @Isaiah Thomas wore the Purple & Gold? 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/qdFcmgDarN – 6:05 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The hits keep coming: Austin Reaves, the hero from the Dallas win to start the trip, is out because of health and safety protocols tonight in Minnesota. – 6:03 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Lakers‘ Austin Reaves has entered health and safety protocols. – 6:03 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Austin Reaves (health and safety protocols) is out for tonight’s game in Minnesota, per the Lakers. – 6:02 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Lakers make it official that they’ve signed Isaiah Thomas: pic.twitter.com/XxSdbOYZxD – 5:46 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Today, gathered by the family and friends of Tom Hanneman, the @Minnesota Timberwolves & @minnesotalynx unveiled the Tom Hanneman Media Room at @TargetCenterMN.
Versatile. Familiar. Minnesota.
Tom Hanneman remains in the hearts of all who loved him. pic.twitter.com/5qs5qALhya – 5:43 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Isaiah Thomas will be in the Lakers lineup tonight and wearing No. 31, according to the team. They signed him to a 10-day contract this afternoon. – 5:41 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Isaiah Thomas will be available for tonight’s game in Minnesota, per the Lakers. He will wear No. 31. – 5:39 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
As a team in the month of December, Atlanta is averaging 15.0 3FGM (2nd most in the East, 5th in NBA) on .418 3FG% (1st in the East, 2nd in NBA).
Forward Danilo Gallinari is the only reserve to be averaging 14.0+ ppg on at least .500 FG% in December (min. 5 games). – 5:16 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
an early present for y’all.
back to back Track the Pack episodes 👀
📺 https://t.co/6dUKuiSMJF pic.twitter.com/Hk90KaufGS – 5:04 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Lakers guard Malik Monk was cleared to fly from Los Angeles to Minnesota to join the team for tonight’s game, but ultimately was not cleared to play the game, sources tell ESPN. Russell Westbrook flew from Dallas to Minnesota today after testing out of protocols, per sources. – 5:01 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Malik Monk remains in health and safety protocols alongside Dwight Howard, Talen Horton-Tucker, Avery Bradley and Kendrick Nunn. – 4:44 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
In the Lakers last game, they opted to guard Porzingis with LeBron and put AD on Powell.
I’d assume we see a similar strategy tonight, with LeBron guarding KAT and AD guarding Vanderbilt. That would be a different type of “small” guarding KAT than we’ve been used to. pic.twitter.com/rVylDIBTWt – 4:40 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Bulls G/F DeMar DeRozan has been cleared from the NBA’s COVID protocols and could play Sunday vs the Lakers. pic.twitter.com/Z0pq0GppWT – 4:18 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Lakers just made it official that Russell Westbrook has been upgraded to available for tonight’s game against the T’Wolves. – 4:10 PM
Lakers just made it official that Russell Westbrook has been upgraded to available for tonight’s game against the T’Wolves. – 4:10 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Russell Westbrook, however, will be good to go for tonight’s game, according to @Shams Charania. – 4:09 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Lakers have upgraded Russell Westbrook to available to play tonight.
Westbrook was put in the health and safety protocols. – 4:08 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
The Lakers are listing Trevor Ariza as QUESTIONABLE for tonight’s game. He hasn’t played a game yet this season. – 4:08 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Russell Westbrook is available to play tonight in Lakers-Timberwolves. – 4:08 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
DeMar DeRozan is out of health and safety protocols, should be available to play Sunday vs. Lakers. #Bulls – 4:07 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Russell Westbrook has been upgraded to available for tonight’s game in Minnesota, per the Lakers. – 4:07 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Russell Westbrook (health and safety protocols) has been upgraded to available for tonight’s game in Minnesota, per the Lakers. – 4:06 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
9 NBA teams, by my count, have at least three players in the league’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols
Lakers (6 players)
Knicks (5)
Bucks (4)
Magic (4)
Celtics (4)
Kings (5)
Bulls (8)
Nets (7)
Nuggets (3)
(Current as of 4:05pm) – 4:06 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Start your weekend with the #LakeShow
It’s Game Day. pic.twitter.com/iEEyAiQhCa – 4:05 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Russell Westbrook has been upgraded to available for tonight’s game at Minnesota. – 4:05 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Good news on the Trevor Ariza front, upgraded to Questionable tonight vs the Timberwolves…
Will not play, but will be in uniform…Getting closer – 3:53 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Trevor Ariza will be listed as questionable (right ankle injury recovery) tonight in Minnesota, but he will not play.
Ariza will be in uniform, as Wayne Ellington was when he was coming back from injury earlier this season, when the Lakers also had myriad absences. – 3:52 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Trevor Ariza has been upgraded to questionable to make his season debut tonight in Minnesota, per the Lakers. – 3:50 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Anthony Edwards, Taurean Prince enter NBA health & safety protocols sportando.basketball/en/anthony-edw… – 3:21 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Anthony Edwards is in COVID-19 protocol ahead of Mavs-Timberwolves on Sunday.
The Lakers added more players to their list after playing in Dallas on Wednesday.
The Mavs have (so far) avoided COVID-19 spread, but the positive cases keep getting closer: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 3:19 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NFL Network will nationally air the rescheduled Raiders-Browns game at 5 p.m. Monday, per source. ESPN then has Minnesota-Chicago at 8:15… Awaiting NFL’s TV decisions on the two Tuesday night games (Washington-Philadelphia and Seattle-Rams, which are both 7 p.m. EST starts). – 3:07 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Yet to play this season, and previously having been sidelined for the Heat with COVID, Kendrick Nunn is now on the Lakers’ list in health-and-safety protocols. – 2:59 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Behind the scenes and behind the wheel with Lakers VP, Basketball Operations, and General Manager, Rob Pelinka.
Catch Backstage: Lakers, tonight at 10:30pm PT on @SpectrumSN. pic.twitter.com/EBEyXIXxfk – 2:59 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Kendrick Nunn, who is already out with a right knee bone bruise, is now also out due to COVID-19 protocols, per the Lakers. – 2:54 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Lakers’ Kendrick Nunn has entered health and safety protocols, team says. – 2:54 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers say that Kendrick Nunn, who hasn’t played yet this season because of a bone bruise in his knee, has also entered the health and safety protocols – 2:54 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Kendrick Nunn, who’s been out all season (right knee, bone bruise) has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols. – 2:54 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Story from shootaround: Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards, Taurean Prince go on NBA’s health and safety protocols list. startribune.com/wolves-anthony… – 2:40 PM
Jimmy Spencer @JimmySpencer
Today is the premiere!!!! So happy for these kids.
@uninterrupted’s #TopClassHoops launches today with Executive Producers @LeBron James & @mavcarter
You can watch free here right now: https://t.co/A99Xdt2ORg pic.twitter.com/jQP7JSofyU – 2:26 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
The Lakers have hired Craig Hughner as the team’s new director of media relations. The Los Angeles native was most recently the vice president of communications for the San Diego Padres. Hughner will begin Jan. 3. – 2:18 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Tonight will be the first game Anthony Edwards has missed in his career. – 2:10 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards, Taurean Prince enter COVID-19 health and safety protocols
via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/news/timberwol… – 2:09 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NFL officially postpones next 3 Panthers games: at Minnesota, at Chicago and Dec. 23 against Nashville in Sunrise. – 2:08 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
We’re only a few Woj tweets away from “DeAndre Jordan revenge game” being the main selling point of Lakers-Nets on Christmas. – 2:06 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
December 23. Join us for a night honoring 22 Years of Lakers History at STAPLES Center. – 2:06 PM
