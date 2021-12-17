LaMelo Ball now probable to return tonight after COVID-19 absence

Charlotte Hornets PR: INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (return from H&S; Protocols) has been upgraded to probable following the teams shootaround prior to tonight’s game at POR #AllFly
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Hornets say guard LaMelo Ball (return from H&S Protocols) has been upgraded to probable following the teams shootaround prior to tonight’s game at Portland. – 3:01 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Hornets say LaMelo Ball (return from health and safety protocols) has been upgraded to probable following the team’s shootaround prior to tonight’s game in Portland.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 2:56 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
LaMelo is on the court for morning shootaround. pic.twitter.com/bNFZplrMbe – 2:15 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
LaMelo and Ish Smith have been recalled from the @greensboroswarm following their practice and conditioning assignment and will join the team here in Portland. LaMelo is listed as questionable for tomorrow’s game against the Blazers. – 6:33 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
A ton of NBA players have entered the league’s health-and-safety protocols including Giannis Antetokounmpo, James Harden, LaMelo Ball, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, De’Aaron Fox and Russell Westbrook.
Is it time for the NBA to pause the season? basketballnews.com/stories/its-ti… – 6:20 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Josh Giddey totaled 105 assists and 131 rebounds in his first 18 career NBA games. Giddey joins LaMelo Ball and LeBron James as the only teenagers in NBA History to reach 100 assists and 100 rebounds in their first 20 games. – 12:21 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
#Hornets have assigned LaMelo Ball and Ish Smith to the @greensboroswarm for practice today. Smith has cleared health and safety protocols. – 11:06 AM
Rod Boone @rodboone
LaMelo and Gelo at practice yesterday for Greensboro. If all goes well with LaMelo’s conditioning, the expectation is for him to join the team in Portland.
(📷 @greensboroswarm) pic.twitter.com/PX1NTszHBi – 9:07 AM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
LaMelo Ball out for tomorrow’s game in San Antonio, per Hornets PR. – 6:33 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
LaMelo has been recalled from the @greensboroswarm after practicing with them today but remains out for tomorrow’s game in San Antonio. He’s not with the team yet. Mason Plumlee (rib contusion) is questionable. Jalen McDaniels is going to be available. – 6:05 PM
