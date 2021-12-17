Magic sign four players, including Admiral Schofield

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Magic confirm out for tonight due to protocols:
Mo Bamba
Ignas Brazdeikis
R.J. Hampton
Terrence Ross
Moritz Wagner
Signed as replacements on emergency deals:
Admiral Schofield
Aleem Ford
Hassani Gravett
BJ Johnson (a former Heat prospect) – 4:51 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Orlando just signed FOUR players to 10-day deals via NBA hardship exceptions to deal with a COVID crisis that has put five Magic players in health and safety protocols: Aleem Ford, Hassani Gravett, B.J. Johnson and Admiral Schofield.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 4:50 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
The Magic have signed Aleem Ford, Hassani Gravett, BJ Johnson and Admiral Schofield from the Lakeland Magic to 10-day contracts via hardship exceptions by the NBA. – 4:27 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Orlando Magic have signed:
Aleem Ford
Hassani Gravett
B.J. Johnson
Admiral Schofield
to 10 Day contracts via hardship due to COVID absences. – 4:26 PM
JD Shaw: The Magic have signed B.J. Johnson and waived Devin Cannady, per release. -via Twitter @JShawNBA / October 15, 2021