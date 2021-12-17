Nets are signing guard Shaquille Harrison

Chris Haynes: Free agent guard Shaquille Harrison will sign a 10-day contract with the Brooklyn Nets, league sources tell @YahooSports .
Source: Twitter @ChrisBHaynes
Free agent guard Shaquille Harrison will sign a 10-day contract with the Brooklyn Nets, league sources tell @YahooSports. – 10:30 PM
Keith Pompey: Keith Pompey: The #Sixers have waived Shaquille Harrison. He’s expected to join the Delaware Blue Coats, the Sixers’ NBA G-League team. -via Twitter @PompeyOnSixers / October 16, 2021
Adrian Wojnarowski: Free agent G Shaq Harrison is signing a training camp deal with the 76ers, source tells ESPN. -via Twitter @wojespn / September 27, 2021