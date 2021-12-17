Nuggets vs. Hawks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Denver Nuggets (14-14) play against the Atlanta Hawks (14-14) at State Farm Arena
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Friday December 17, 2021
Denver Nuggets 12, Atlanta Hawks 3 (Q1 08:51)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Nikola Jokic hits a 3 to get the Nuggets started in Atlanta and sets up a Monte Morris bucket to get the Denver out to an early 5-0 lead. – 7:43 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Some pregame tunes courtesy of @BizzyBones11 🎶 pic.twitter.com/kdp3C1H6Ua – 7:23 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Starting 🖐️ vs. @Jaryd Wilson
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/YSXBOcNKxj – 7:12 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Hawks starters tonight: Trae Young, Kevin Huerter, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, John Collins, Clint Capela – 7:07 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
How did last year’s MVP, Nikola Jokic, get even better this year?
@Kevin O’Connor explains on #TheVoidNBA: https://t.co/FeGSzDCoG1 pic.twitter.com/zaGAWKFjuG – 7:04 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Per Hawks PR, Trae Young has scored 25 or more points in 11 straight games, a feat no Hawk has done since Dominique Wilkins did it in 1988. – 6:56 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Trae Young comes into tonight’s tilt riding a career-high 11-game 25+ scoring streak, the longest active streak in the NBA and the longest streak for a Hawk since Dominique Wilkins (14 games 1/30/88-3/1/88). Over those 11 games, he’s averaging 30.6 ppg and 9.4 apg in 34.1 mpg. – 6:55 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Friday night fits 💧
#ULTRADrip x #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/ua9hMbQ5Ta – 6:16 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
McMillan said he doesn’t want to put many expectations on Okongwu, which makes sense, since he’s been out with injury and this is just his second season.
Main thing he wants Okongwu to do is bring energy, rebound and get that chemistry back with Lou/Gallo/2nd unit. – 6:08 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Nate McMillan on Onyeka Okongwu:
“We’ll put him out there. Get him some minutes tonight at that backup 5 position. And hopefully he can bring that energy that he brought to us last year.” – 6:01 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
“He was feeling a little under the weather this morning, but he’s available,” Nate McMillan says of Clint Capela, who was listed as questionable with a non-COVID illness but will be available – 6:00 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
John Collins is coming off his fifth 20+ point, 10+ rebound outing of the season on 12/15 at Orlando. Collins enters tonight as the only player in the NBA this season to be averaging 17.0 ppg on at least .550 FG% and .400 3FG%. – 5:59 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Clint Capela is available for Atlanta tonight, Nate McMillan says. So is Hawks, backup five Onyeka Okongwu. – 5:48 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Onyeka Okongwu and Clint Capela are available for tonight’s game, per Nate McMillan.
Said Okongwu will come off the bench and he said this morning that he will be on a minutes restriction. – 5:48 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Onyeka Okongwu (right shoulder injury recovery) is AVAILABLE, Nate McMillan says.
Clint Capela (non-COVID illness) is available as well. – 5:47 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
As a team in the month of December, Atlanta is averaging 15.0 3FGM (2nd most in the East, 5th in NBA) on .418 3FG% (1st in the East, 2nd in NBA).
Forward Danilo Gallinari is the only reserve to be averaging 14.0+ ppg on at least .500 FG% in December (min. 5 games). – 5:16 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Over/Under 42 rebounds for the squad tonight?

#MileHighBasketball
Sign up with @PointsBetUSA to receive your first bets risk-free up to $2K: bit.ly/3DlZTq7
#MileHighBasketball – 4:43 PM
Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
🏀 HABERSHOW w/ @Amin Elhassan 🏀
@Ethan Strauss joins the show to unpack the MVP race and why Nikola Jokic can’t get traction; NBA’s Covid situation; lots of Stephen A.
🍎: https://t.co/TAa2e6spQv
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
The Hawks, who own a 36-9 (.800) all-time home record against Denver, will welcome the Nuggets to State Farm Arena for the first and only time this season.
Game Notes vs. Denver: nba.com/gamenotes/hawk… – 4:37 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
9 NBA teams, by my count, have at least three players in the league’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols
Lakers (6 players)
Knicks (5)
Bucks (4)
Magic (4)
Celtics (4)
Kings (5)
Bulls (8)
Nets (7)
Nuggets (3)
(Current as of 4:05pm) – 4:06 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Nuggets: Markus Howard (knee) to be re-evaluated in six weeks sportando.basketball/en/nuggets-mar… – 3:22 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Report: Markus Howard will miss at least 6 weeks with a knee sprain, and I get a little uppity when it comes to injury language and recovery denverstiffs.com/2021/12/17/228… – 3:03 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
Not only is Nikola Jokic in the best shape of his life, but he’s playing the best defense he ever has. #TheVoidNBA pic.twitter.com/0ZpZsQifWv – 2:07 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Markus Howard has been diagnosed with a left knee sprain. He’ll be reevaluated in six weeks, Nuggets announce. – 2:03 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Michael Porter Jr., who didn’t travel with the #Nuggets to Atlanta, has also been entered into the NBA’s health and safety protocols as he rehabs his back surgery. – 2:01 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Nuggets guard Markus Howard suffered a sprained left knee in the fourth quarter of Denver’s home game on Wednesday night.
He will be re-evaluated in six weeks. pic.twitter.com/qezEIMa31Q – 2:00 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
As reported yesterday, Markus Howard didn’t suffer a major knee injury.
An MRI confirmed a left knee sprain, a league source told @denverpost. He’ll be re-evaluated in six weeks.
Opens up a possibility of another hardship exception for the #Nuggets. – 1:59 PM
