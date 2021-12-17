Spurs vs. Jazz: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The San Antonio Spurs (10-17) play against the Utah Jazz (7-7) at Vivint Arena
Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Friday December 17, 2021
San Antonio Spurs 36, Utah Jazz 37 (End Q1)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Second straight first quarter in which the Spurs top 30 points in the first quarter and still trail. This deficit a little more manageable at 37-36. – 9:35 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz up 37-36 after 1Q. That’s one of the best offensive quarters I’ve seen from this iteration of the Spurs… and for the Jazz to still be leading has to be deflating. – 9:35 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Rudy Gobert runs so damn hard all the time. @DadShammdad mentioned it on our last pod, but seriously it’s incredible. – 9:35 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
That was a bad call on Ingles that would have resulted in a layup for Lonnie Walker had the refs just swallowed their whistles. – 9:32 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
I’m going to go on a limb and say if the Spurs outscore the Jazz from 3 all night long, they’ll win the game. hashtag goodluckwiththat – 9:28 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Spurs have made five threes in the first eight minutes and lead the Jazz 28-23 – 9:26 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jingles just made the Jazz’s first 3 at the 4:26 mark of the 1Q. Only have 4 attempts there. Devin Vassell, meanwhile, just made the Spurs’ fifth 3 on nine attempts. Pretty backwards shooting right now. Spurs lead 28-23 with 4:11 left 1Q. – 9:26 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
So, this is surprising. The Spurs, who rank 30th in the league in 3-point rate, are 5-9 from 3 so far. Meanwhile, the Jazz — No. 1 in the league in 3pr — are 1-4. Spurs up 28-23. – 9:26 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
I think one of the reasons the Jazz offense is so good is that they have just a ton of guys who are good at making the ball go in the basket. – 9:23 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Lonnie Walker IV for three and the Spurs lead for the first time – 9:22 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Jakob finding the bottom of the net early 💪 pic.twitter.com/oQJCY4Py6j – 9:22 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Doug McDermott’s first 4-point play of the season (if I’m not mistaken) ties this one at 14 apiece. – 9:20 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Interesting… Donovan Mitchell was the first to be subbed out, and then almost immediately returns to the court. – 9:20 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Ah this is interesting… different rotation tonight as Donovan Mitchell is the first sub out. – 9:19 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
The steal ✔️
The outlet ✔️
The bucket ✔️
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/tqQF0H3jaQ – 9:19 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Spurs blow a PnR coverage that results in a Rudy Gobert dunk, and Pop calls timeout with the Jazz up 4-2 and 1:07 off the clock. Very on-brand. – 9:13 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
I’d be curious what the Jazz win percentage is in games in which Gobert catches a lob in the first two minutes.
It’s a pretty horrendous sign that other teams aren’t prepared for that as soon as they step on the floor. – 9:13 PM
I’d be curious what the Jazz win percentage is in games in which Gobert catches a lob in the first two minutes.
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Gregg Popovich timeout, 1:04 into the game and the Spurs down 4-2. – 9:13 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Jazz are 11.5-point favorites tonight. That has to be the largest spread the Spurs have faced this season, and it makes sense. This is a *bad* matchup. Gonna have to hit a whole bunch of 3s to have a chance. – 9:04 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
🖤❤️🧡💛 Dark Mode 💛🧡❤️🖤
#StartingLineup | @ZionsBank pic.twitter.com/QuJtOpgouN – 9:04 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Jazzes: Conley, Mitchell, Bogdanovic, O’Neale, Gobert
Spurs: Murray, White, Johnson, McDermott, Poeltl – 9:00 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
It’s going down in the Digital Arena tonight🎉
Enter the Spurs Digital Arena pres. by @SociosHoops for your shot at some cash to use in the Fan Shop! pic.twitter.com/pHNYWAtFQv – 9:00 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Full quote from Coach Pop when @Jeff McDonald asked about Thad Young getting limited minutes this season: pic.twitter.com/nDiN6xwL0O – 7:57 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
🎧| Pregame listening!
@Bobby Marks jumps on #RoundballRoundup to talk about the Danny Ainge news.
Now in your podcast feed or click to listen ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/Kpw5V9AD5q – 7:55 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Jazz through 27 games.
The Jazz are outscoring opponents by 15 points per game from the 3PT line. pic.twitter.com/K4aeTS8WG0 – 7:50 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Pop says on what he expects from Thad Young, even if he’s not playing much:
“Just like any player, it’s a business. It’s your job to stay ready. He’s been more that willing to do that. Of course he would rather play.” (1/2) – 7:50 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
“He was a great teammate.” – Coach Pop on Rudy Gay when he was with the Spurs over the last few years – 7:39 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Lonnie Walker will be available for the Spurs tonight in Utah, having missed Wednesday’s game with a stomach illness. – 6:38 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings rookie Davion Mitchell (COVID health and safety protocols) has been officially ruled out tonight. – 6:36 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
“This is where it all started in the U.S. for me.”
As he returns to Utah tonight, Jakob reflects on the place where he played college hoops and began his basketball journey 🙏
@UtahMBB | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/KGG3iDGXS9 – 6:30 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Dunc’d On Prime: The Best and Worst NBA Lineups; Ainge to Utah; Change in COVID Policy Must Come w/ @Danny Leroux
Listen by becoming a member and you’ll get our 5 subscription pods/week. Subscribe: https://t.co/XSgwN6kjka pic.twitter.com/OVnD5H0gBr – 6:30 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Source confirms Sacramento Kings guard Davion Mitchell has been ruled out for tonight’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies. – 6:06 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Start your weekend with Spurs Basketball!
🆚 @Utah Jazz
⏰ 8pm CT
📍 Vivint Arena
📺 @KENS5
📱 Spurs App (San Antonio & Austin regions only)
📻 @1200WOAI, @kxtn1350 AM & 107.5 FM HD 2 pic.twitter.com/fXwbICt6FL – 5:58 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings guard Davion Mitchell (health and safety protocols) is still listed as questionable for tonight’s game against the Grizzlies. Woj reported Mitchell has been ruled out, but I haven’t been able to confirm that at this point. – 5:36 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Curry Becomes 3PT King + Danny Ainge Hired by Jazz | Bob Ryan & Jeff Goodman Podcast w/ @Gary Tanguay presented by @calm & @HireOnLinkedIn twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 5:30 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: The Best and Worst NBA Lineups; Ainge to Utah; Change in COVID Policy Must Come w/ @Nate Duncan
Listen by becoming a member and you’ll get our 5 subscription pods/week. Subscribe: https://t.co/n4QLDCqWYd pic.twitter.com/jx3UY9V6uP – 5:30 PM
Andrew Bogut @RogueBoguesPod
Basketball Pod Episode 46 – @Jock Landale talks about signing with the @San Antonio Spurs
***Language Warning***
Listen to it here 👇
https://t.co/u0OwdyEs2S
#LetsGetRogue #RogueBogues #NBA #Spurs pic.twitter.com/TJUg5pm3oc – 5:01 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Sacramento guard Davion Mitchell has entered Covid protocols, sources tell ESPN. He’s out for tonight’s game vs. Memphis. – 4:52 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Dunc’d On Prime: The Best and Worst NBA Lineups; Ainge to Utah; Change in COVID Policy Must Come w/ @Danny Leroux
Listen by becoming a member and you’ll get our 5 subscription pods/week. Subscribe: https://t.co/XSgwN6BUIK pic.twitter.com/1jUQDChbMJ – 4:30 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
📹| With 𝗲𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁 consecutive wins come good vibes ☮️
#ShootaroundInterviews | @ZionsBank – 3:51 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox (health and safety protocols), center Alex Len (health and safety protocols) and Richaun Holmes (eye) have been ruled out tonight vs. the Grizzlies. Davion Mitchell is questionable and has apparently entered NBA health and safety protocols. – 3:37 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Davion Mitchell is now listed as questionable due to health and safety protocols. – 3:35 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings have placed Davion Mitchell in health and safety protocols. He’s listed as doubtful for tonight. Hope there is that he can produce a negative test. – 3:35 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Y’all let us know, which #Spiderman are you going with?
@SociosHoops | #PorVida – 3:31 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Marcus Morris doesn’t remember as much of the Clippers-Jazz series as he should https://t.co/pNDUuhV9ZA pic.twitter.com/TkqUKFLSL4 – 3:31 PM
