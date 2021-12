Thaddeus Young wants to play for a contender

In the latest episode of the “Posted Up with Chris Haynes” podcast, Young explained what he’s looking for at this point in his career as the unofficial trade season began Wednesday. “With this organization and this franchise, we’re not in a contending situation,” Young said on “Posted Up.” “We’re gonna compete and we’re gonna try to contend and try to do things, but we’re in a rebuilding situation. With being in a rebuilding situation, that’s not ideal for a guy that just came off a really good season, going into his 15th season to going to another rebuild. -via Yahoo! Sports / December 17, 2021