Thaddeus Young wants to play for a contender

“I don’t mind playing through rebuilds and stuff like that, but the one thing about it is I’m not getting any younger. I’m getting older and at some point, I want to start contending for championships. I haven’t been in any situation where I’ve been able to contend for a championship. I want that feeling. I want that aspect of being able to go out there and being able to compete for a championship every single night. That’s the part that I really want to get to.”
Source: Chris Haynes @ Yahoo! Sports
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Interesting that the Spurs didn’t use Thad at all in the first half. Seems like it would’ve been a pretty ideal time to roll him out there when they went small, but I’m not applying normal logic here given his situation. – 9:42 PM
In the latest episode of the “Posted Up with Chris Haynes” podcast, Young explained what he’s looking for at this point in his career as the unofficial trade season began Wednesday. “With this organization and this franchise, we’re not in a contending situation,” Young said on “Posted Up.” “We’re gonna compete and we’re gonna try to contend and try to do things, but we’re in a rebuilding situation. With being in a rebuilding situation, that’s not ideal for a guy that just came off a really good season, going into his 15th season to going to another rebuild. -via Yahoo! Sports / December 17, 2021
“It bothers you a lot when you know that you’re 110% healthy and more than capable of helping your team and you’re not playing,” Young said on “Posted Up.” “It definitely bothers you. It doesn’t sit well with you. Sometimes it makes you sick to your stomach just because of the fact that you know you can help and you know that you can do certain things.” -via Yahoo! Sports / December 17, 2021
You know, you’re a free agent at the end of this season. If the trade deadline were to pass, is a buyout an option? Or will you cross that bridge when you get to that? THADDEUS YOUNG: I think I’m a just cross that bridge when we get there. Like, things can shift. You know, obviously, like, there’s a pecking order when, you know, trades come. You know, everybody is talking about, you know, right now the Ben Simmons [INAUDIBLE], you know? If that happens, then it might be a trickle down effect. -via Yahoo! Sports / December 17, 2021