Cavaliers vs. Bucks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Cleveland Cavaliers (18-12) play against the Milwaukee Bucks (12-12) at Fiserv Forum
Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Saturday December 18, 2021
Cleveland Cavaliers 95, Milwaukee Bucks 77 (Q4 09:52)
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
The Bucks have lost by 20 or more only 3 times inside this building. They’re 12 minutes away from a 4th. – 10:44 PM
Austin Kent @AustinKent
I don’t know who needs to hear this but Darius Garland is a fascinating and effective 21-year-old guard averaging 19 & 7 with solid shooting splits on an up-and-coming 18-12 Cavs team. I have future nostalgia for this exact moment. – 10:40 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Cavs are now up 30 on the #Bucks – 2:25 to go in the third quarter. – 10:38 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Kevin Love just threw fullcourt outlet pass. It was a little long though. Overthrew Osman and it rocketed off the backboard.
@Darius Garland: “That boy got a cannon though” – 10:38 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
KLove has the #Cavs up 2⃣0⃣! #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/O6kTow3Vz4 – 10:37 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
#TheFirstCedi is on 🔥 in MKE!
18 PTS
5 REB
2 AST
1 STL pic.twitter.com/WgiiD6o0rH – 10:36 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Cavs bench trio of Rubio-Love-Osman gave the #Bucks trouble when the Big Three were available earlier in the month, and they’re at it again – Cleveland is up 83-61. – 10:31 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Steal & spin ’em, @Jarrett Allen 🌪️ #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/b32S3N1kV4 – 10:29 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
The bucket that gave Jordan a new season high with 16 points & counting. pic.twitter.com/GvO2yA2lvY – 10:27 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
First double-double of the season for DeMarcus Cousins. #Bucks trail 68-55. – 10:24 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
If @Darius Garland does his hop, you know it’s going in!
📺 #CavsBucks on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/S2r87z1cXN – 10:23 PM
If @Darius Garland does his hop, you know it’s going in!
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
DeMarcus Cousins had 10 points, 7 rebounds, 4 steals and 3 turnovers in 14 first half minutes for the #Bucks – 10:18 PM
Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG
#Cavs led by as many as 19, still up dbl-digits over shorthanded Bucks – 62-51; CLE, 53%FG, 19asst on 24FGM, 9 T.O.; Cedi, 15pts, 6-7FG, 3-4 3ptFG, 5reb; Garland, 14pts, 6-7FG, 2-2 3ptFG, 4asst; Rubio, 9pts, 4-6FG, game-hi 6asst, 4reb, 3stl, blk, game-hi +23; Allen, 8pts, 3-4FG. pic.twitter.com/OE9dbpyPWn – 10:13 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
At the end of the first half, #Cavs have a 62-51 lead over the Bucks.
Cedi Osman has a team-high 15 pts, followed by Darius Garland with 14 pts. Cavs are really sharing the ball in the first half, as they have 19 assists on 24 made shots. – 10:06 PM
At the end of the first half, #Cavs have a 62-51 lead over the Bucks.
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
A couple of threes finally go in for the #Bucks and they trail 62-51 at the half. – 10:04 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Bucks trimmed an 18-point deficit to 10, now trail the #Cavs 53-41. – 9:57 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs training staff is helping Dylan Windler up and he walks to the bench on his own. He is heading back to the locker room with the trainers. – 9:55 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
DG the PG has 14 points and is a perfect 6-6! 🔥 #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/6eHOaK5XVw – 9:44 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
It took the #Bucks just about 2:30 minutes to get their first shot up and they scored their first points of the quarter at the 8:59 mark. – 9:43 PM
Jim Paschke @Paschketball
Enjoying Wisconsin-Nebraska volleyball. Lauren Stivrins of Nebraska is the daughter of Alex Stivrins, who played 3 games for the Bucks during the ‘92-93 season. – 9:42 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Another turnover for the #Bucks and the fans are trying to start a wave. – 9:41 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The second quarter has begun with four straight turnovers by the #Bucks and #Cavs – 9:38 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
#TheFirstCedi Touch!
@Cedi Osman | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/gDU1XpcEus – 9:37 PM
#TheFirstCedi Touch!
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
At the end of the first, #Cavs have a 34-20 lead over the Bucks.
Darius Garland leads Cleveland with 12 pts, shooting 5-of-5 from the field and 2-of-2 from 3. Cedi Osman has 10 pts, shooting 4-of-4 from the field.
Cavs are also grabbing the defensive rebounds, as they have 12. – 9:36 PM
At the end of the first, #Cavs have a 34-20 lead over the Bucks.
Darius Garland leads Cleveland with 12 pts, shooting 5-of-5 from the field and 2-of-2 from 3. Cedi Osman has 10 pts, shooting 4-of-4 from the field.
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Bucks made just 7 of their 26 shots (4 of 13 from behind the three-point line). – 9:36 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Cavs lead 34-20 after one here at Fiserv Forum. #Bucks were led by Jordan Nwora’s six points. – 9:34 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Looks like the #Bucks will be going with an 8-man game today. Twitter does not seem to like the options therein. – 9:31 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
12 points on 5-5 FG in the first quarter?
Sounds like @Darius Garland. #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/c318JuqfpW – 9:30 PM
12 points on 5-5 FG in the first quarter?
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Semi Ojeleye checks in for the #Bucks – first action since November. – 9:27 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Love a buzzer-beater 👌
@Kevin Love | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/2XLtprqoef – 9:25 PM
Love a buzzer-beater 👌
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Celtics improve to 4-5 in December gauntlet with tonight’s win. Games left:
vs. Phi
vs. Cle
@ MIL
@ MIN
vs. LAC
vs. PHX – 9:25 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Darius Garland with an early 12 points here in the first quarter after that layup. He has 12 of the Cavs’ 18 pts. – 9:24 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Thanasis Antetokounmpo checks in on WWE night. pic.twitter.com/xa8veGozcq – 9:22 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
DG open behind the arc? That’s a bucket.
📺 #CavsBucks on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/vTTjPxai07 – 9:17 PM
DG open behind the arc? That’s a bucket.
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks up 10-6 early as Jordan Nwora and DeMarcus Cousins are again active early offensively. – 9:14 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
This is unreal. It’s WWE Night in Milwaukee tonight.
And they are having @DMcIntyreWWE do the starting lineups. It appears it was prerecorded because he was not here in person BUT he did all of the starters. And nailed the pronunciation of Mamukelashvili. – 9:10 PM
This is unreal. It’s WWE Night in Milwaukee tonight.
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Making his first career start for the #Cavs… 🐶 pic.twitter.com/O5jpwu2TED – 8:45 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jrue Holiday is not inactive for the #Bucks, but he’s going to get a breather.
Tonight’s starters:
Javonte Smart
George Hill
Jordan Nwora
Sandro Mamukelashvili
DeMarcus Cousins
Rodney Hood (Achilles contusion) IS listed as inactive tonight. – 8:38 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Jordan Nwora has reached double figures in scoring in each of his last two games including a double-double last night.
🎥: @SociosHoops pic.twitter.com/ZhHWowAeah – 8:35 PM
Jordan Nwora has reached double figures in scoring in each of his last two games including a double-double last night.
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
First five in Milwaukee 🖐️ #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/sStamE7dfy – 8:21 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs starters for tonight here in Milwaukee: Darius Garland, Lamar Stevens, Lauri Markkanen, Dean Wade and Jarrett Allen – 8:20 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Mamu getting that pregame work.
🎥: @SociosHoops pic.twitter.com/4Kxfn2hNJW – 8:11 PM
Mamu getting that pregame work.
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Updated with comments from coach J.B. Bickerstaff: Cavaliers place rookie Evan Mobley in COVID-19 health and safety protocols beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal – 8:08 PM
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
It’s @WWE night at @FiservForum
8p tip for @Milwaukee Bucks vs Cavs
Getting you set w/ Bucks shootaround at 7:00 before joining @DaveKoehnPxP & @BenBrust on the Bucks Radio Network pic.twitter.com/mhgz9pg5Kg – 8:07 PM
It’s @WWE night at @FiservForum
8p tip for @Milwaukee Bucks vs Cavs
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Boogie with the classic look.
📸: @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/plLHJImGyB – 7:50 PM
Boogie with the classic look.
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Rematch against the 4th place Cavs tonight!!
🔄 @BetwayUSA pic.twitter.com/uleTRfByPH – 7:34 PM
Rematch against the 4th place Cavs tonight!!
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Regarding forwards Thanasis Antetokounmpo & Semi Ojeleye, #Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer is hopeful they can provide some minutes if they get through pregame warmups OK. – 7:22 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said Khris Middleton is “close” to returning but isn’t there yet – they’ll give him tonight plus the next three off days to continue to heal. Bucks play the Rockets on the 22nd. – 7:21 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Feels good to be back home.
📸: @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/SvPPsAV3La – 7:17 PM
Feels good to be back home.
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
From @BKN_NETSPR: Tonight’s game marks the first time the Nets have started three rookies (David Duke Jr., Kessler Edwards and Cam Thomas) in a game since 4/15/09 at New York:
Ryan Anderson, Chris Douglas-Roberts and Brook Lopez (via Elias). – 7:07 PM
From @BKN_NETSPR: Tonight’s game marks the first time the Nets have started three rookies (David Duke Jr., Kessler Edwards and Cam Thomas) in a game since 4/15/09 at New York:
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
For tomorrow’s game vs. Cleveland:
Bogdan Bogdanovic (right ankle sprain) is questionable.
Trae Young (left ankle soreness) is questionable.
Solomon Hill (right hamstring tear) is out.
De’Andre Hunter (right wrist injury recovery) is out. – 5:50 PM
For tomorrow’s game vs. Cleveland:
Bogdan Bogdanovic (right ankle sprain) is questionable.
Trae Young (left ankle soreness) is questionable.
Solomon Hill (right hamstring tear) is out.
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Keep the streak alive!
🆚 @Milwaukee Bucks
🕘 9:00PM ET
📺 @BallySportsCLE
@betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/29YFb1T1A9 – 5:30 PM
Keep the streak alive!
🆚 @Milwaukee Bucks
🕘 9:00PM ET
📺 @BallySportsCLE
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Ime Udoka says Justin Jackson will play tonight. The Celtics announced his signing via a hardship waiver a short time ago. Jackson was on the Bucks for their playoff run last season. – 5:19 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Going for NINE straight wins over the Cavs tonight!!
📝: @Jockey pic.twitter.com/tDL4ZSpAOd – 5:03 PM
Going for NINE straight wins over the Cavs tonight!!
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Finishing our 5th game in 7 days tonight at @FiservForum!!
🎰 @paysbig pic.twitter.com/xFDbQmhV7Q – 4:12 PM
Finishing our 5th game in 7 days tonight at @FiservForum!!
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
How did the Cleveland Cavaliers go from lovable underdogs to dominant bullies? @Spencer Davies breaks down the team’s evolution and balanced attack: basketballnews.com/stories/from-l… – 3:36 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Jonas Valančiūnas was mic’d up for @BallySportsNO in last night’s win vs the Bucks! 🎙 pic.twitter.com/pBXw7DdmEO – 3:24 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Thanasis Antetokounmpo and Semi Ojeleye, however, have been upgraded to probable to play tonight for the #Bucks with their respective calf strains. – 3:20 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Khris Middleton has already been ruled out for tonight’s game against the #Cavs – he was probable last night in New Orleans.
Rodney Hood, however, is doubtful for the #Bucks with a right Achilles contusion. – 3:19 PM
Khris Middleton has already been ruled out for tonight’s game against the #Cavs – he was probable last night in New Orleans.
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
We know Bobby loves a Championship belt. 😂
Come celebrate WWE Night at @FiservForum during tonight’s Bucks game. pic.twitter.com/PeWrW0XwtO – 3:03 PM
We know Bobby loves a Championship belt. 😂
