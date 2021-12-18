Clippers vs. Thunder: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Los Angeles Clippers (16-13) play against the Oklahoma City Thunder (19-19) at Paycom Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Saturday December 18, 2021
Los Angeles Clippers 52, Oklahoma City Thunder 57 (Q3 11:39)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
UFTMann outscored Clippers bench 11-7 in that first half.
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Thunder’s 1st round rookies at the half:
Giddey: 6-6-5 (triple double watch)
Mann: 11 points (3-3 from 3) – 9:07 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Leading at the break.
📺 | @BallySportsOK pic.twitter.com/iQNHzrb9Nn – 9:06 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Offense was the issue for Clippers in first quarter. Defense was the issue in second, with Luguentz Dort (who did not play last month in LA) going off for 15 points on 6/7 FGs (2/3 3s, one and-one).
Oklahoma City leads 57-52, while shooting 53.3% FGs.
Kennard/FSUTMann with 27 – 9:05 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Halftime: Thunder 57, Clippers 52
– Lu Dort leads OKC with 15 on 6-7 shooting
– Tre Mann has 11 (3-3 from three)
– OKC leads 27-7 in bench points – 9:03 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Halftime: Thunder 57, Clippers 52
Kennard with 15, Mann with 12 and LAC is shooting 43%. – 9:03 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Watching Reggie Jackson try to iso against Lu Dort: pic.twitter.com/KCn6XawwIi – 9:03 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Always reward the runner.
@Josh Giddey x @Kenrich Williams pic.twitter.com/iSYPNcU9BE – 9:02 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
MANN OH MANN!
📺 @BallySportWest | @Terance Mann pic.twitter.com/7lWHefdSEa – 9:02 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Luke Kennard was 1 for 5 in the first quarter — he’s 4 for 7 in this one. The Clippers are grateful, he’s got 15 of their 52 points. – 9:01 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
The interception by @Reggie Jackson ➡️ the finish by @Terance Mann.
📺 @BallySportWest | #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/Mq58HfP4Du – 9:01 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
FOR THREE! 👌
📺 @BallySportWest | @Reggie Jackson pic.twitter.com/9qfR9ZjxCM – 8:57 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ended in a miss off the pass, but that sequence was something the Clippers envisioned upon signing Justise — grabs the board, pushes the pace upcourt and drives the lane before finding an open shooter. Obviously, one of the ways he can help if his jumper isn’t falling. – 8:56 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Josh Giddey’s passing is so good, Lincoln Riley tried to convince him to enter the transfer portal. – 8:54 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
The mid-range game is still alive
@Tre Mann x @Aleksej Pokusevski pic.twitter.com/rUssmfivjf – 8:53 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Josh Giddey’s passing >>>
Giddey isn’t an assertive scorer yet, but he has the rebounding (5 already) and dishing (3 already) down pat. Took a missed Kennard 3 and saw that Williams had lost Terance Mann for a fast break lay
Lue calls timeout; Oklahoma City up 43-37, 4:48 2ndQ – 8:52 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Effort on both ends of the floor. pic.twitter.com/NS263hb7dW – 8:46 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Tre Mann is first in double-figures tonight with 11 points, 4/6 FGs, 3/3 3s, 3 rebounds.
Kenrich “Kenny Hustle” Williams with 4 rebounds already, with 3 of them offensive. Not that you should be offended.
Oklahoma City up 36-32 with 6:51 left in first half. – 8:45 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Nice to see you, @Nicolas Batum! 👌
📺 @BallySportWest | #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/x26cSx2Edv – 8:42 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Tre Mann got Eric Bledsoe with a mean stepback.
Mann creates so much space. – 8:39 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Florida T Mann with a buzzer beater 3 to give Oklahoma City a 24-19 lead after one.
Clippers offense in hell, shooting only 33.3% FGs. Florida T Mann also had a block on Eric Bledsoe.
Florida State T Mann leads Clippers with 7 points and 3 rebounds. – 8:35 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Gonna be tough for Josh Giddey to win Rookie of the Year when Tre Mann is the best rookie on his own team.
(This is a joke. But seriously, Mann continues to look terrific.) – 8:35 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Tre Mann beats the 1st quarter buzzer on a feed from SGA.
Mann is 2-of-2 from three tonight — 21-of-53 (40%) on the season. – 8:34 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
End of 1: Thunder 24, Clippers 19
Terance Mann with a team-high 7 points. – 8:34 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Where does Shai Gilgeous-Alexander rank on your favorite player to watch in a Thunder uniform all time? Where has he already climbed? – 8:33 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is so good that he’s getting his points but the defensive process guarding him in the paint, particularly by Hartenstein and Zubac, has to be what Lue would want. The shots have almost all been tough takes. – 8:32 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Tre Mann walked onto the court and hit a 3.
Literally a walking bucket. – 8:25 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
It’s the first T Mann x T Mann matchup in NBA history!
Florida Tre Mann hits a 3 off the bench and Tyronn Lue calls timeout. Game tied at 13-13 with 4:40 left in the first quarter.
Florida State Terance Mann also has a 3, so the T Mann’s are tied as well. – 8:25 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Take your seats Thunder fans, first bucket of the night courtesy of @Aaron Wiggins pic.twitter.com/Z7NLXEjyvK – 8:21 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Keepin’ the play alive.
📺 @BallySportWest | @Justise Winslow pic.twitter.com/62pfGED3dJ – 8:19 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
5 minutes in, and Clippers lead 11-7. Remember when the Clippers used to start games by immediately getting buried by double-digits? That hasn’t been as much of a problem in December… – 8:19 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Long rebound comes off the rim, every player leaks out in tradition instead of grabbing the rebound, second chance bucket for the Clips. With this current defensive lineup OKC can’t afford that. – 8:15 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Awesome for Aaron Wiggins to knock down his first shot of the game, small sample size but a strong communicator on defense. – 8:13 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers starting lineups in Oklahoma City.
Yes, Reggie Jackson is still booed here pic.twitter.com/g6v5pbI6Cp – 8:08 PM
Clippers starting lineups in Oklahoma City.
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
First Five on the Floor.
Presented by @EnergyTransfer pic.twitter.com/wryM3c5jov – 8:00 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Gettin’ warmed up.
🕔 5:00PM PT | 📺 @BallySportWest pic.twitter.com/YuuepIMMym – 7:39 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers went all of last season without having a game rescheduled. Only one player has been out due to health and safety at a time as of this minute.
Tyronn Lue addressed how his team is handling (and has handled) COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/CZUdQozagt – 7:26 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
On Darius Bazley being benched by the #Thunder, and what this means for Aaron Wiggins. #ThunderUp: thunderousintentions.com/2021/12/18/okc… – 7:23 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Get the scoop on today’s matchup.
#GetItLocked | @betwayusa – 7:00 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Mark Daigneault believes the move can help Darius Bazley maximize his potential and ceiling:
“We didn’t wake up this morning and start talking about this.
We’re not gonna allow fear to get in the way of what’s best for our team and what’s best for our players.” – 6:44 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
The last regular-season game Darius Bazley didn’t start was also against the Clippers, on Aug. 14, 2020 in the bubble.
Thunder starters that day: SGA, Schroder, Ferguson, Gallinari, Adams – 6:36 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Paul George is missing his fifth consecutive game because of the elbow. Ty Lue said he’s moreso concerned with PG’s conditioning after no games since Dec. 6 than the injury itself. The arm “feels better,” Lue said. – 6:34 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Justise Winslow is starting tonight at power forward. He will check Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
Nicolas Batum is on a minute restriction off bench.
Paul George is out, but Lue is more concerned with conditioning than his injury. – 6:33 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault on how Darius Bazley took the news “this is a pivot from what we’ve done, at the same time, we aren’t doing anything in a vacuum.” Says “that was a conversation, I didn’t dictate anything.” Says it was part of an ongoing dialog. – 6:31 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Marcus Morris Sr. is already on the way home to Los Angeles, per Tyronn Lue. – 6:31 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault said benching Darius Bazley is not a reaction to one game. – 6:30 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Ty Lue says Marcus Morris (health and safety protocols) doesn’t have symptoms and is feeling good so far. – 6:30 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Ty Lue says he’s talked to Marcus Morris Sr. (who went into health and safety protocols this morning): “I talked to him, he said he feels good. No symptoms, but unfortunately he caught it.” – 6:29 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Ty Lue says Paul George is improving and that he is working on his conditioning and the hope is he will be back soon. – 6:29 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Marcus Morris Sr. told Ty Lue he has no symptoms, but “unfortunately he caught it,” the coach said. – 6:29 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault says Aaron Wiggins has “impressed us.” He has impressed me too. – 6:29 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue says he’s starting Justise because Batum is on a minutes restriction and they’ll need him at the end of the game. Clippers will start Winslow on Shai. – 6:29 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Ty Lue says Nic Batum won’t start because he is on a minutes restriction and could be needed in the fourth quarter. – 6:28 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Ty Lue: No Paul George (sprained elbow), but Nico Batum (ankle) is playing, coming off the bench on a minutes restriction. Justise Winslow will get the start and start guarding Shai. – 6:28 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Ty Lue says Paul George (elbow) remains out. Nic Batum (ankle) will return but Justise Winslow will start. – 6:28 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Nico Batum is AVAILABLE but is not starting. Justise Winslow is, Ty Lue says.
Paul George is out. – 6:27 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault says Aaron Wiggins has showed a “readiness” and “consistency of approach” says “he is going to improve because of how he attacks the program.” – 6:27 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
The Thunder is bringing Darius Bazley off the bench tonight.
Starters:
– SGA
– Giddey
– Dort
– Wiggins
– Robinson-Earl – 6:26 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
OKC is bringing Darius Bazley off the bench tonight vs. the Clippers. – 6:26 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault says Shai, Lu, Giddey, Wiggins, and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl will start. Bazley is available and off the bench. – 6:25 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Tre gets up and the Sonic Slam 🍔 💰 !
Wanna win @sonicdrivein cash?
Enter for tonight’s game: https://t.co/qxnZe5Bxk3 pic.twitter.com/yT0YBQYAVv – 6:20 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Looking back at the Pelicans at OKC game
Really appreciate the @JoelMeyersNBA @adaniels33 @JenHale504 team – 4:35 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
The Thunder closes out its four-game homestand with a rematch against the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday. OKC will enter the game well-rested following a two-day break between contests.
@OUHealth Game Day Report
📝 | https://t.co/N1ccZh3gOY pic.twitter.com/W5bjwbRVeF – 4:08 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Tyronn Lue today at shootaround said that Paul George and Nicolas Batum practiced yesterday.
“I think Nico is going to give it a shot tonight. I think Paul is going to be out.”
Both George and Batum are listed as questionable. But they’re on different sides of questionable. – 2:58 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Clippers’ Marcus Morris Sr. enters NBA’s COVID protocols latimes.com/sports/clipper… – 2:17 PM
