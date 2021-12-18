Daily statistical milestones: Rudy Gobert moves past Shawn Kemp and more

Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.
Mike Conley No. 47 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Antoine Walker with 1,387 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Nicolas Batum
Rudy Gobert No. 53 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Shawn Kemp with 1,280 blocks. He’s now 1 away from Dirk Nowitzki
Stephen Curry No. 59 in points now
Moved ahead of Gail Goodrich with 19,189 points. He’s now 13 away from Eddie Johnson
Damian Lillard No. 79 in assists now
Moved ahead of Fat Lever with 4,698 assists. He’s now 10 away from Paul Pierce
Carmelo Anthony No. 79 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Antonio McDyess with 7,640 rebounds. He’s now 23 away from Caldwell Jones
Damian Lillard No. 90 in points now
Moved ahead of Kevin McHale with 17,363 points. He’s now 24 away from Steve Nash
Jrue Holiday No. 108 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Gilbert Arenas with 1,080 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Tracy McGrady
Jeff Green No. 115 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Allen Iverson with 1,060 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Joe Ingles No. 120 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Marvin Williams with 1,047 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Channing Frye
Isaiah Thomas No. 127 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of George Hill with 1,016 three-pointers. He’s now 19 away from James Posey
Rudy Gobert No. 142 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Magic Johnson with 6,561 rebounds. He’s now 14 away from Joe Smith
Jordan Clarkson No. 146 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Raja Bell with 957 three-pointers. He’s now 5 away from Tim Thomas and Gerald Green
Kyle Lowry No. 150 in points now
Moved ahead of Jason Richardson and Jamaal Wilkes with 14,655 points. He’s now 4 away from Dan Issel
D’Angelo Russell No. 151 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Voshon Lenard and Chucky Atkins with 937 three-pointers. He’s now 3 away from Anthony Peeler
DeMarcus Cousins No. 151 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Rony Seikaly with 6,428 rebounds. He’s now 24 away from Kevin Durant
Draymond Green No. 153 in assists now
Moved ahead of Sedale Threatt with 3,617 assists. He’s now 29 away from Derrick Rose
Jonas Valanciunas No. 173 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Wayne Cooper with 6,097 rebounds. He’s now 2 away from Darrall Imhoff
Jonas Valanciunas No. 185 in blocks now
Moved ahead of George Gervin with 672 blocks. He’s now 3 away from Christian Laettner and Dennis Johnson
Clint Capela No. 188 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Nerlens Noel with 665 blocks. He’s now 3 away from Bill Cartwright
Donovan Mitchell No. 189 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Nate Robinson and Avery Bradley with 813 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Chris Mullin
Andre Iguodala No. 207 in blocks now
Moved ahead of James Johnson with 620 blocks. He’s now 4 away from Nikola Vucevic and James Worthy
Ben McLemore No. 209 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Andrew Wiggins with 746 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Caron Butler and Jalen Rose
Karl-Anthony Towns No. 212 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Derrick McKey and Carmelo Anthony with 612 blocks. He’s now 1 away from Danny Green and Darko Milicic
Jeff Green No. 219 in points now
Moved ahead of Mychal Thompson, Paul Westphal and Sidney Wicks with 12,812 points. He’s now 59 away from Rik Smits
Jrue Holiday No. 223 in points now
Moved ahead of Lamar Odom with 12,794 points. He’s now 9 away from Sidney Wicks
Kent Bazemore No. 238 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Austin Rivers with 682 three-pointers. He’s now 3 away from Bryon Russell
Jayson Tatum No. 240 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Mickael Pietrus, Carlos Delfino, Danny Ferry and Dennis Schroeder with 680 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Austin Rivers
Nikola Jokic No. 240 in assists now
Moved ahead of Mark Aguirre with 2,876 assists. He’s now 16 away from Brent Barry and Carl Braun
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Butler vs Purdue
Indiana vs Notre Dame pic.twitter.com/aodgOzvMT6 – 12:04 PM
Nikola Jokic needs to bring it EVERY night. He can’t afford not to… and he does.
Avg Game Score of worst 8 games:
– Jokic: 19.2
– Durant: 16.7
– Giannis: 13.6
– Curry: 10.2
Games under 15:
– Jokic: 0
– Durant: 1
– Giannis: 6
– Curry: 8
No bad games. – 10:58 AM
1. Nikola Jokic: 15.05
2. Stephen Curry: 14.59
3. Kevin Durant: 14.44
4. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.18
5. Trae Young: 13.62
6. Jarrett Allen: 12.29
7. DeMar DeRozan: 11.9
8. Jimmy Butler: 11.77 pic.twitter.com/NimxxxMiYH – 10:45 AM
That’s $156.4 million or 87% of their league-high $178.9 M payroll. – 10:40 AM
✅ 43 PTS
✅ 8 AST
✅ 6-11 3P
It’s the 40th 40-point game of Lillard’s career. He’s the 25th player in NBA history to reach that mark.
Lillard has 37 career 40p/5a games, seven more such games than all other players in @Portland Trail Blazers history combined. pic.twitter.com/b71h2lGHjN – 10:21 AM
– D. Lillard: 43 pts, 8 ast, +13
– Jr. Holiday: 40 pts, 5 reb, 5 ast
– T. Young: 34 pts, 10 ast, 2 stl
– M. Strus: 32 pts, 7 reb, 8-11 3pt
– K. Towns: 28 pts, 10 reb, 3 blk
– D. Graham: 26 pts, 4 ast, 8-12 3pt
– K. Johnson: 24 pts, 8 reb, 10-13 fg – 10:09 AM
Tennessee vs. Memphis, 12 ET (ESPN2)
Butler vs. Purdue, 12 (FOX)
Gonzaga vs. Texas Tech, 1 (CBS)
Indiana vs. Notre Dame, 2:30 (FOX)
Marquette at Xavier, 4 (FS1)
Kentucky vs. UNC, 5:30 (CBS)
Providence at UConn, 5 (FOX)
Baylor at Oregon, 10 (ESPN2) – 9:48 AM
#NBAsFinest pic.twitter.com/uALIFAy9kc – 6:37 AM
sportando.basketball/en/isaiah-thom… – 3:57 AM
He hit the game-winning shot over Rudy Gobert tonight. – 1:20 AM
pic.twitter.com/w3dG1P9PGb – 1:17 AM
More: marcstein.substack.com – 12:46 AM
19 PTS
5-12 FG
2-6 3P
7-9 FT
in 21 minutes off the bench. pic.twitter.com/mOOOg4OmQG – 12:41 AM
The Lakers are 16-14 at the 30-game mark. Their greatest concern right now: Anthony Davis’ left knee, which the team dubbed a contusion ahead of further evaluation. LeBron James had 18 points. Isaiah Thomas scored 19.
Up next: at Chicago on Sunday. – 12:41 AM
40 — Damian Lillard
38 — The next 3 players combined pic.twitter.com/9FsB2HkPi4 – 12:24 AM
bostonsportsjournal.com/2021/12/18/bsj… – 12:23 AM
43 PTS
8 AST
12-19 FG
6-11 3P
13-14 FT
Forty three points on 19 shots. pic.twitter.com/z1uwxucEyy – 12:21 AM
Milestones, Carmelo Anthony, Damian Lillard, Isaiah Thomas, Jeff Green, Joe Ingles, Jrue Holiday, Mike Conley, Rudy Gobert, Stephen Curry