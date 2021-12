De'Aaron Fox no longer off the table?

There is room for hope; six of Sacramento’s 11 losses have come by single digits. Perhaps Gentry’s veteran savvy and fresh voice can fix enough problems around narrow margins to salvage the Kings’ playoff chances. That would likely have to come without any major trade fixes in the near future. Sacramento brass expect Gentry, Fox, and the Kings to recapture what led to their strong start themselves, as opposed to making any other stark personnel changes, sources told B/R. -via Bleacher Report / November 26, 2021