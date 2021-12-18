Evan Mobley enters COVID-19 protocols

Adrian Wojnarowski: Cleveland’s Evan Mobley has entered Covid protocols, team says.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Top rookies of the season, per @Alberto de Roa‘s Global Rating
1. Evan Mobley (No. 3 pick)
2. Scottie Barnes (No. 4)
3. Franz Wagner (No. 8)
4. Chris Duarte (No. 13)
5. Josh Giddey (No. 6)
6. Cade Cunningham (No. 1)
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
#Cavaliers place rookie Evan Mobley in COVID-19 health and safety protocols beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal – 12:49 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Cavs’ Evan Mobley enters covid protocol sportando.basketball/en/cavs-evan-m… – 12:45 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Cavs rookie Evan Mobley has entered health and safety protocols. pic.twitter.com/WoxBjy8xGY – 12:29 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
#Cavs rookie F/C Evan Mobley has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols and is out for tonight’s game at Milwaukee. – 12:23 PM
Rick Noland @RickNoland
Evan Mobley enters health and safety protocols. Will not play tonight in Milwaukee – 12:22 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Cleveland’s Evan Mobley has entered Covid protocols, team says. – 12:22 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Cavaliers‘ Evan Mobley entered health and safety protocols. – 12:22 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Evan Mobley has entered health and safety protocols today. He will be out for tonight’s game here in Milwaukee. – 12:22 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs rookie Evan Mobley has entered the league’s health and safety protocols. – 12:21 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Current RPR ROY Predictor standings, determined our Rolling Player Ratings and team success:
1. Scottie Barnes: 6.8
2. Evan Mobley: 6.73
3. Franz Wagner: 3.86
4. Chris Duarte: 3.26
5. Cade Cunningham: 2.6
6. Alperen Sengun: 1.88
7. Josh Giddey: 1.71
8. Davion Mitchell: 1.57 pic.twitter.com/DVaMtktGPN – 10:40 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski: Kyrie Irving has entered the league’s Covid protocols, team says. -via Twitter @wojespn / December 18, 2021
Tommy Beer: 50 NBA players have entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols over the past six days. 50. That’s more than 11% of all players in the entire league. -via Twitter @TommyBeer / December 18, 2021
Adrian Wojnarowski: Another Knick in Covid protocols, per team: Miles McBride. -via Twitter @wojespn / December 18, 2021