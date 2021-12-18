Kevin Durant joins other seven Nets players in COVID protocols

Adrian Wojnarowski: Nets star Kevin Durant has entered the league’s Covid protocols. That’s eight Nets now.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Source: Twitter @wojespn
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
The Nets now have 8 players including Kevin Durant and James Harden in Covid protocols – 12:20 PM
The Nets now have 8 players including Kevin Durant and James Harden in Covid protocols – 12:20 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
How many times has KD been in health and safety protocols over the past two seasons? Feels like more than the average… – 12:13 PM
How many times has KD been in health and safety protocols over the past two seasons? Feels like more than the average… – 12:13 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
With Kevin Durant now out due to health and safety protocols, there are currently a total of eight Nets in the league’s health and safety protocols. – 12:02 PM
With Kevin Durant now out due to health and safety protocols, there are currently a total of eight Nets in the league’s health and safety protocols. – 12:02 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Nets say Kevin Durant has joined teammate James Harden in the league’s health and safety protocols. – 11:39 AM
The Nets say Kevin Durant has joined teammate James Harden in the league’s health and safety protocols. – 11:39 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Assuming Kevin Durant is out for 10 days and protocols he will miss both of the Nets games in Los Angeles. – 11:39 AM
Assuming Kevin Durant is out for 10 days and protocols he will miss both of the Nets games in Los Angeles. – 11:39 AM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Nets say star Kevin Durant has entered health & safety protocols. – 11:35 AM
Nets say star Kevin Durant has entered health & safety protocols. – 11:35 AM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
And the Nets announce Kevin Durant has entered health and safety protocols. – 11:35 AM
And the Nets announce Kevin Durant has entered health and safety protocols. – 11:35 AM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant has been placed in health and safety protocols, team says. – 11:34 AM
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant has been placed in health and safety protocols, team says. – 11:34 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Nets star Kevin Durant has entered the league’s Covid protocols. That’s eight Nets now. – 11:34 AM
Nets star Kevin Durant has entered the league’s Covid protocols. That’s eight Nets now. – 11:34 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Brooklyn Nets say that Kevin Durant has been placed in the health and safety protocols – 11:34 AM
Brooklyn Nets say that Kevin Durant has been placed in the health and safety protocols – 11:34 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Nets’ Kevin Durant has entered health and safety protocols. – 11:34 AM
Nets’ Kevin Durant has entered health and safety protocols. – 11:34 AM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Let’s talk floors.
Nikola Jokic needs to bring it EVERY night. He can’t afford not to… and he does.
Avg Game Score of worst 8 games:
– Jokic: 19.2
– Durant: 16.7
– Giannis: 13.6
– Curry: 10.2
Games under 15:
– Jokic: 0
– Durant: 1
– Giannis: 6
– Curry: 8
No bad games. – 10:58 AM
Let’s talk floors.
Nikola Jokic needs to bring it EVERY night. He can’t afford not to… and he does.
Avg Game Score of worst 8 games:
– Jokic: 19.2
– Durant: 16.7
– Giannis: 13.6
– Curry: 10.2
Games under 15:
– Jokic: 0
– Durant: 1
– Giannis: 6
– Curry: 8
No bad games. – 10:58 AM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
RPR MVP Predictor standings, determined by Rolling Player Ratings and team success:
1. Nikola Jokic: 15.05
2. Stephen Curry: 14.59
3. Kevin Durant: 14.44
4. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.18
5. Trae Young: 13.62
6. Jarrett Allen: 12.29
7. DeMar DeRozan: 11.9
8. Jimmy Butler: 11.77 pic.twitter.com/NimxxxMiYH – 10:45 AM
RPR MVP Predictor standings, determined by Rolling Player Ratings and team success:
1. Nikola Jokic: 15.05
2. Stephen Curry: 14.59
3. Kevin Durant: 14.44
4. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.18
5. Trae Young: 13.62
6. Jarrett Allen: 12.29
7. DeMar DeRozan: 11.9
8. Jimmy Butler: 11.77 pic.twitter.com/NimxxxMiYH – 10:45 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
🏀 ICYMI: Earlier this week Kevin Durant scored 51 PTS against the Pistons!
After watching the performance, Frank Isola and Brian Scalabrine believe the @Brooklyn Nets are a championship level team pic.twitter.com/dqjbmxYnTq – 10:30 AM
🏀 ICYMI: Earlier this week Kevin Durant scored 51 PTS against the Pistons!
After watching the performance, Frank Isola and Brian Scalabrine believe the @Brooklyn Nets are a championship level team pic.twitter.com/dqjbmxYnTq – 10:30 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Nets announce they’ve signed Shaq Harrison & James Ennis III to 10-day deals. Earlier in week, BKN inked Langston Galloway to deal. As of yesterday, 7 Nets were listed as out tonite vs ORL due to health & safety protocols. Kevin Durant (ankle) & Patty Mills (test) also listed out – 9:55 AM
Nets announce they’ve signed Shaq Harrison & James Ennis III to 10-day deals. Earlier in week, BKN inked Langston Galloway to deal. As of yesterday, 7 Nets were listed as out tonite vs ORL due to health & safety protocols. Kevin Durant (ankle) & Patty Mills (test) also listed out – 9:55 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Best and worst from Sixers-Nets: First-half blues, Tobias Harris’ shooting woes, no answers for Kevin Durant and more inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer #NBA – 11:21 PM
Best and worst from Sixers-Nets: First-half blues, Tobias Harris’ shooting woes, no answers for Kevin Durant and more inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer #NBA – 11:21 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Best and worst from Sixers-Nets: First-half blues, Tobias Harris’ shooting woes, no answers for Kevin Durant and more inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 11:14 PM
Best and worst from Sixers-Nets: First-half blues, Tobias Harris’ shooting woes, no answers for Kevin Durant and more inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 11:14 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
New for @YahooSports: Make it make sense? KD wanted Kyrie back and the Nets caved, sacrificing sanity along the way sports.yahoo.com/nets-sacrifice… – 9:45 PM
New for @YahooSports: Make it make sense? KD wanted Kyrie back and the Nets caved, sacrificing sanity along the way sports.yahoo.com/nets-sacrifice… – 9:45 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Here’s what Kevin Durant said the other night when asked about reports of “renewed optimism” for a Kyrie Irving return.
Was this a clue?
pic.twitter.com/w6KE8uR9ZB – 7:57 PM
Here’s what Kevin Durant said the other night when asked about reports of “renewed optimism” for a Kyrie Irving return.
Was this a clue?
pic.twitter.com/w6KE8uR9ZB – 7:57 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
If you listened to #Nets coach Steve Nash talk over the last couple weeks, he’s sounded uncomfortable asking so much from KD whose been incredible while logging 37 mpg.
The Kyrie decision stems from that concern and wanting to support one of the best players ever in his prime. – 7:25 PM
If you listened to #Nets coach Steve Nash talk over the last couple weeks, he’s sounded uncomfortable asking so much from KD whose been incredible while logging 37 mpg.
The Kyrie decision stems from that concern and wanting to support one of the best players ever in his prime. – 7:25 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Kyrie Irving has to pass COVID tests on 5 successive days and still ramp up. He won’t be back immediately. But here’s how circumstances changed (7 Nets in protocol, heavy KD minutes) since Nets’ decided to have him stay away from team sources tell @Adrian Wojnarowski espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 7:13 PM
Kyrie Irving has to pass COVID tests on 5 successive days and still ramp up. He won’t be back immediately. But here’s how circumstances changed (7 Nets in protocol, heavy KD minutes) since Nets’ decided to have him stay away from team sources tell @Adrian Wojnarowski espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 7:13 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
The reported return of Kyrie Irving on a part-time basis for road games was welcomed by a Nets team decimated by Covid health and safety protocols. MVP candidate Kevin Durant is 4th in the NBA in minutes (37), and James Harden is 8th (37.2), which also factored into the decision. pic.twitter.com/EvHHzioaYT – 5:43 PM
The reported return of Kyrie Irving on a part-time basis for road games was welcomed by a Nets team decimated by Covid health and safety protocols. MVP candidate Kevin Durant is 4th in the NBA in minutes (37), and James Harden is 8th (37.2), which also factored into the decision. pic.twitter.com/EvHHzioaYT – 5:43 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
The Nets took a hard stance on Kyrie Irving, are now missing a ton of guys, are leaning on Durant too much, have now completely caved, and the optics are brutal from multiple angles. – 5:13 PM
The Nets took a hard stance on Kyrie Irving, are now missing a ton of guys, are leaning on Durant too much, have now completely caved, and the optics are brutal from multiple angles. – 5:13 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Before the Nets actually close in on getting Kyrie Irving back, they list ELEVEN players out — including Kevin Durant — for their next game against the Magic.
More NBA from me: https://t.co/LGN9cVpeGP pic.twitter.com/3SeVwz6gZF – 5:04 PM
Before the Nets actually close in on getting Kyrie Irving back, they list ELEVEN players out — including Kevin Durant — for their next game against the Magic.
More NBA from me: https://t.co/LGN9cVpeGP pic.twitter.com/3SeVwz6gZF – 5:04 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Brooklyn Nets have ruled Kevin Durant out for Saturday’s game at the Orlando Magic. – 4:58 PM
The Brooklyn Nets have ruled Kevin Durant out for Saturday’s game at the Orlando Magic. – 4:58 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Brooklyn Nets rule out Kevin Durant for tomorrow’s game vs the Orlando Magic because of right ankle soreness – 4:58 PM
Brooklyn Nets rule out Kevin Durant for tomorrow’s game vs the Orlando Magic because of right ankle soreness – 4:58 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Kevin Durant will be out due to right ankle soreness against Orlando. pic.twitter.com/JROU3jmWnq – 4:57 PM
Kevin Durant will be out due to right ankle soreness against Orlando. pic.twitter.com/JROU3jmWnq – 4:57 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
🏀 The Nets front office found the perfect role players to fit with KD
🏀 Why the Sixers should be patient with Ben Simmons
🏀 The magic has run out for the Wizards
#TheMismatch with @Chris Vernon and @Kevin O’Connor: open.spotify.com/episode/77YqYq… – 3:54 PM
🏀 The Nets front office found the perfect role players to fit with KD
🏀 Why the Sixers should be patient with Ben Simmons
🏀 The magic has run out for the Wizards
#TheMismatch with @Chris Vernon and @Kevin O’Connor: open.spotify.com/episode/77YqYq… – 3:54 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Daily statistical milestones: Kevin Durant moves past Detlef Schrempf and more.
hoopshype.com/2021/12/17/dai… – 12:45 PM
Daily statistical milestones: Kevin Durant moves past Detlef Schrempf and more.
hoopshype.com/2021/12/17/dai… – 12:45 PM
More on this storyline
Kyle Goon: Russ said he had three negative tests after his initial positive. He took a plane from Dallas and landed in Minneapolis around 2:30-3 p.m. -via Twitter @kylegoon / December 18, 2021
Yaron Weitzman: Joel Embiid on increase in NBA COVID cases: “I thought last year there was great precautions in place and this year it was just all over the place and I just thought it was unprofessional and that’s where we are now.” -via Twitter @YaronWeitzman / December 17, 2021
Rivers has spoken to Niang since he tested positive. The coach said their conversation was filled with laughter but noted that Niang is “mad” at his situation. “He doesn’t know how he got it,” Rivers said. “The same thing you get from almost everyone who gets it because they are frustrated, because they feel like they’re trying to do the right stuff. And his first worry is, does anyone else have it? That’s everyone’s first question, because they don’t want to be that guy, you know? -via The Philadelphia Inquirer / December 17, 2021