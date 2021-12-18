Kevin Porter back before the end of the month?

Kelly Iko: Rockets hopeful of a Kevin Porter Jr. return to the lineup before the end of the month, sources tell @TheAthletic. Tentative target date is 12/27 vs. Charlotte. Porter has missed Houston’s last 7 games with a left thigh injury.
Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA
Rockets hopeful of a Kevin Porter Jr. return to the lineup before the end of the month, sources tell @TheAthletic. Tentative target date is 12/27 vs. Charlotte. Porter has missed Houston’s last 7 games with a left thigh injury. – 2:04 AM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Longest tenured Rockets
1. Eric Gordon
2. David Nwaba
3. Christian Wood
4. Jae’Sean Tate
5. K.J. Martin
6. John Wall
7. Kevin Porter Jr
8. D.J. Augustin
9. Armoni Brooks – 11:23 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Christian Wood (knee) and Armoni Brooks (ankle) are questionable to play tomorrow afternoon in Detroit. Jalen Green (hamstring), Danuel House (ankle), and Kevin Porter Jr (thigh) remain out, as does John Wall (ask @Alykhan Bijani) – 5:42 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Jalen Green, Kevin Porter Jr and Danuel House have been ruled out for tonight’s game as expected. Christian Wood is questionable. – 1:13 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
As for Jalen Green Green, Danuel House and Kevin Porter Jr:
Silas said Green is doing the most of the 3 and is the closest to returning, House is next and Porter is the furthest away. He still did not provide a timetable – 5:33 PM
As for Jalen Green Green, Danuel House and Kevin Porter Jr:
