Magic vs. Nets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Orlando Magic (5-25) play against the Brooklyn Nets (8-8) at Barclays Center
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Saturday December 18, 2021
Orlando Magic 74, Brooklyn Nets 66 (End Q3)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Khobi Price @khobi_price
End of 3Q: Magic 74, Nets 66.
End of 3Q: Magic 74, Nets 66.
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
RoLo in the post >>
📺: https://t.co/k7VuwuIghq pic.twitter.com/65mujCb2ls – 9:13 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Aleem Ford’s given the Magic some good minutes/production tonight. – 9:13 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
your co-worker is hooping @STUFFMagic
📺: https://t.co/k7VuwuIghq pic.twitter.com/jJImlsqh5Y – 9:04 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
flotation device 💧
📺: https://t.co/k7VuwuIghq pic.twitter.com/dMjp8fKafv – 8:58 PM
David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL
Magic lead Nets 50-44 at Halftime.
13 for Gary Harris.
10 for Lopez.
14 for Blake Griffin.
12 for Mills.
Magic’s biggest lead was 15 at 40-25. – 8:35 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
HALFTIME BOX: Orlando 50, Brooklyn 44 pic.twitter.com/wrG3tNqrFm – 8:35 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Halftime: Magic 50, Nets 44.
Gary Harris: 13 points, 4 rebounds.
Robin Lopez: 10 points, 4 rebounds.
Franz Wagner: 6 points (4-4 on FTs), 8 rebounds, 3 assists.
Both teams shooting 38%. – 8:35 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Halftime: Nets trail the Magic 50-44. Blake Griffin has done well as the pied-piper, scoring 14 points on 50percent shooting. Patty Mills has 12, Cam Thomas has eight. They’re a few stops away from being in the lead. – 8:33 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
that ball went out of bounds and you could just barely see Blake Griffin passing it back and forth with a young fan sitting courtside and then dapping him up. That’s a nice moment. – 8:33 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
𝓾𝓹 & 𝓾𝓷𝓭𝓮𝓻
that was smooooth @MychalMulder
📺: https://t.co/k7VuwuIghq pic.twitter.com/alYKdgtEgZ – 8:20 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
Shaq Harrison might pressure Franz Wagner into an eight-second count sometime tonight – 8:18 PM
Ryan McDonough @McDNBA
This Lakeland Magic/Long Island Nets game at the Barclays Center is outstanding – 8:15 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
I look at the scoreboard and think “how are the Magic beating the Nets?!” and then I remember… everything… – 8:11 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
End 1Q: Magic 26, Nets 17
Robin Lopez leads all scorers with 8 pts
Chuma Okeke – 5 pts
Franz Wagner – 4 pts, 4 rebs – 8:06 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
ok @BestThingSince_ 👀
📺: https://t.co/k7VuwuqESQ pic.twitter.com/7TzGfBz9d5 – 8:05 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
END OF 1ST QUARTER BOX: Orlando 26, Brooklyn 17 pic.twitter.com/VT9eyuKFKW – 8:05 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
End of 1Q: Magic 26, Nets 17.
Robin Lopez: 8 points, 3 rebounds.
Both teams are shooting below 37% from the floor. – 8:04 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the first quarter: Nets trail the Magic 26-17. Scoring has been hard as you can imagine. Nets shooting 33 percent from the field and 11 percent from 3. – 8:04 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
“𝗟𝗼𝗽𝗲𝘇, 𝗼𝗻𝗲-𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗱!”
8 PTS in 9 MIN for @Robin Lopez
📺: https://t.co/k7VuwuIghq pic.twitter.com/NWq91Qfs5l – 8:01 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic currently playing this lineup: Mychal Mulder, Hassani Gravett, BJ Johnson, Chuma Okeke and Admiral Schofield.
They’re leading 21-15 with 1:35 in the 1Q. – 7:59 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nic Claxton is rocking a hoodie and matching sweats in a baby blue green-type color. Legit thought he was James Harden when I first saw the look. – 7:59 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“I have not talked to Kyrie about vaccination status. I don’t think that’s being appropriate right now. I mean the times I’ve gone to see him these are about forming bonds and forming friendships. And having conversations about family….”
Sean Marks on Kyrie Irving’s return pic.twitter.com/SPuaBLt41m – 7:53 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Franz 🤝 Big Chum
📺: https://t.co/k7VuwuIghq pic.twitter.com/mrCxWfXtYu – 7:49 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
a little hesi, a little bucket for @Patrick Mills pic.twitter.com/mJi5qmUtqm – 7:48 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,160 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.
It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.
#MagicTogether – 7:46 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
We’re getting the full supply of Robin Lopez hook shots tonight, aren’t we? – 7:43 PM
David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL
As the @Orlando Magic are depleted by injuries & protocols tonight in Brooklyn… it made me wonder how long it’s been since Isaac & Fultz last played:
Jonathan Isaac hasn’t played a game in 504 days.
January 6 will mark one full year for Markelle Fultz.
Magic v Nets underway. – 7:40 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic’s starters vs. Nets: Mychal Mulder, Gary Harris, Franz Wagner, Chuma Okeke and Robin Lopez.
Bench: Aleem Ford, Hassani Gravett, B.J. Johnson and Admiral Schofield.
Yes, you read that correctly! – 7:37 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from Barclays. It has been a week. The Long Island Nets…excuse me, the Brooklyn Nets tip off against Orlando shortly. It’s Patty Mills, Blake Griffin, Cam Thomas and most of the new guys after that. Updates to come. – 7:24 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
With 10 Nets in health and safety protocols and Kevin Durant’s heavy workload, Sean Marks acknowledges the obvious: The circumstances when they made the decision to keep Kyrie Irving away aren’t the circumstances anymore. (from @AP) apnews.com/article/f19f8b… – 7:15 PM
RJ Hampton @RjHampton14
Wish I was out there with the guys 😢 let’s take care of business tonight fellas !!!!!🕺🏼 – 7:14 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
The #Nets have ten players in the protocols, including Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving. Nic Claxton is out with a sore wrist. #magic #nba – 7:13 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
The Nets have 8 dudes available tonight vs. Orlando pic.twitter.com/8AMW3SIAqn – 7:12 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
From @BKN_NETSPR: Tonight’s game marks the first time the Nets have started three rookies (David Duke Jr., Kessler Edwards and Cam Thomas) in a game since 4/15/09 at New York:
Ryan Anderson, Chris Douglas-Roberts and Brook Lopez (via Elias). – 7:07 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets starting Mills, Duke Jr, Thomas, Edwards and Griffin against Orlando. First career starts for Edwards and Thomas. – 7:05 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Nets vs Magic shouldn’t be played tonight. At the very least, all ticket holders should get a refund or free food or something. – 7:02 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
TONIGHT’S STARTERS:
December 18 at Brooklyn
#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/6i80Lh8Q54 – 7:01 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Blake Griffin and James Ennis are essentially the Nets’ bigs tonight. – 6:36 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“I have not talked to Kyrie about vaccination status. I don’t think that’s being appropriate right now. I mean the times I’ve gone to see him these are about forming bonds and forming friendships.”
–#Nets GM Sean Marks – 6:36 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Kemba Walker will start tonight for the Knicks in his first game back in Boston since being traded away this summer. Walker hasn’t played the past nine games, since being benched before the Knicks lost to the Nets on November 30. Since making that switch, the Knicks are 2-7. – 6:34 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Patty Mills & Blake Griffin are the only active Nets players who didn’t spend time with their G League affiliate @LongIslandNets.
Langston Galloway, James Ennis, Shaquille Harrison, and Wenyen Gabriel were all acquired on 10 days this past week.
I mean… – 6:30 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Magic-Nets tonight, there are 11 Brooklyn players listed as out, 12 from Orlando. But they’re about to tip off. #NBA – 6:30 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Day’Ron Sharpe has entered health and safety protocols. Nets down to eight players going into tonight. – 6:23 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
There are 24 players out for the Nets vs. Magic game. 24! – 6:23 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets’ rookie Day’Ron Sharpe has entered the health and safety protocol:
Available Nets tonight:
– Patty Mills
– Blake Griffin
– David Duke Jr.
– Cam Thomas
– Kessler Edwards
– Langston Galloway
– James Ennis
– Shaquille Harrison
– Nets signed Wenyen Gabriel to a 10-day today – 6:22 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Nets now have 10 players in the protocols, including Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving. Nic Claxton is also sitting out tonight with wrist soreness. That’s 11 players who won’t be available tonight against Orlando. – 6:21 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Nets now say rookie Day’Ron Sharpe has entered the health and safety protocols. – 6:19 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
TONIGHT’S STARTERS
GAME 31 at BROOKLYN
2️⃣2️⃣G: @Franz Wagner
3️⃣F: @chuma_okeke
3️⃣3️⃣C: @Robin Lopez
1️⃣4️⃣G: @thats_G_
2️⃣G: @MychalMulder
⏰7:30 p.m.
📺@BallySportsFL (coverage begins at 7 p.m.)
📲 bspts.cc/orlando-magic-…
📻@1045thebeat
#MagicTogether – 6:08 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Jamahl Mosley said Wendell Carter Jr. isn’t wearing anything on his injured right leg.
Team treating injury as day-to-day, seeing how he responds to treatment. – 6:08 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“I think the odds of him having something difficult or catastrophic happen are small but yeah this virus concerns me in every corner and aspect of its short life so far, thats a concern but it’s also a concern for the vaccinated….”
– #Nets Steve Nash on Kyrie Irving return pic.twitter.com/bok4sKLXg5 – 6:06 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Starters tonight for @Orlando Magic against @Brooklyn Nets: Franz Wagner, Mychal Mulder, Gary Harris, Chuma Okeke, and Robin Lopez. – 6:05 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Nets GM Sean Marks: “These are unforeseen circumstances and I hate to say it that it’s almost like we’ve gone back to six months, a year ago unfortunately with the cases rising.” – 6:04 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“I think the odds of him having something difficult or catastrophic happen are small but yeah this virus concerns me in every corner and aspect of its short life so far, thats a concern but it’s also a concern for the vaccinated as well…”
-Steve Nash on Kyrie Irving – 6:04 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Steve Nash on Kyrie Irving’s return: “I’m excited to have Kyrie back. He’s an incredible player, no matter what capacity. We’ll incorporate him in. It’s a positive for our group.” pic.twitter.com/TwCauiSl6s – 6:02 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Sean Marks wouldnt answer whether Kyrie will be a part time player after others return from protocols because, he said, that’s “hypothetical.” – 5:58 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Steve Nash says the Nets’ initial decision on Kyrie Irving stemmed from the impact on continuity Irving’s differing home/road status would have had on the team. “Continuity’s out the window now,” Nash said pregame, citing the team’s brutal stretch of injuries. – 5:54 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“The environment has changed. COVID has done a number on the team and on society in general. That’s certainly changed, managing our overall player load, that’s something we’ve gotta be aware of…”
-Nets Sean Marks answers what’s changed where now regarding Kyrie Irving pic.twitter.com/ADCHolgzig – 5:54 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Sean Marks and Steve Nash say the same thing: Nets decided not to incorporate Kyrie Irving at the beginning of the season for “continuity” reasons, but both say “continuity has been thrown out the window.” – 5:51 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Steve Nash: “Excited to have Kyrie back… frankly continuity has been thrown out the window with COVID, injuries… we are putting an extra strain on a lot of guys. He can help us there and his talent is an unusual resource that we can lean on to help us navigate the season” – 5:51 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Steve Nash says obviously he’s excited to have Kyrie Irving back. Adds that the Nets decided not to let him play with continuity in mind at first but that idea of continuity has been thrown out the window. – 5:51 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nash echoes Sean Marks saying “continuity is out in the window,” in what changed with Kyrie Irving’s status. – 5:51 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Nets GM Sean Marks, in part: “Our objective is to win…. We’re sitting here faced with a roster that has been decimated (over last several days); I’m forced to make decisions ….In essence, this is the best decision for this team at this juncture, with what we’re dealing with.” – 5:48 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
So Blake Griffin is the longest tenured Net tonight. What a world. – 5:42 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nic Claxton is officially out tonight with left wrist soreness. Rookie David Duke Jr. will play through left hip soreness for the Nets tonight against the Magic. – 5:42 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Nets have just ruled Nic Claxton out due to left wrist soreness. – 5:42 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets upgrade David Duke Jr. to available for tonight’s game and downgrade Nic Claxton to out. – 5:42 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Sean Marks added he believes Kyrie Irving is in good shape but that there will be a ramp up when he is allowed back on the floor. – 5:42 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Sean Marks says the Nets have not seen Kyrie Irving on the court yet and they don’t know what shape he is in yet because he hasn’t been on the floor with the team yet. – 5:40 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Sean Marks on Kyrie Irving: “There’s obviously going to be a ramp-up.” – 5:40 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Sean Marks said he isn’t worried about the what-ifs that could come from Irving rejoining the team, including the negative ones. Said it’s the best decision that the team could have right now. – 5:39 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“I think our objective here is to win. At the end of the day we’re sitting here faced with a roster that has been decimated…. this is the best decision at this juncture right now with what we’re dealing with.”
Sean Marks on Kyrie Irving – 5:39 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Sean Marks says the Nets are not concerned with a potential negative impact Kyrie Irving can have on the Nets. The Nets have the No. 1 seed in the East and a top defense, but Marks says bringing Kyrie back can only benefit the basketball team. I agree. – 5:38 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Sean Marks says he hasn’t spoken to Kyrie Irving yet about whether he is open to getting vaccinated down the road. He says that conversations with Irving about that could happen later when he is in the fold. – 5:37 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Sean Marks says “we all” understand the implications of Kyrie Irving not being vaccinated and returning to the team amid a spike in COVID-19 cases. I would have to assume “we all” includes Kyrie himself. – 5:37 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Sean Marks says he has not talked to Irving about his vaccination status. Expects to have those in the future with Irving back in the fold. – 5:36 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Sean Marks said he hasn’t talked to Kyrie Irving about his vaccination status. – 5:36 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
So I’m confused. Marks says that the fact COVID has gotten worse has something to do with the fact they are bringing back an unvaccinated Kyrie back. pic.twitter.com/pzRMNm8NVz – 5:34 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Marks said testing for players to return varies by situation. He declines to elaborate on what it would take testing wise for Irving to return – 5:33 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Sean Marks says the Nets in health and safety protocols will have different testing based on whether they’ve been vaccinated or not, booster shots, and symptoms. – 5:33 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Sean Marks says load management played a role in the decision to allow Kyrie Irving to play part-time: “The overall environment has changed as we’ve all known, drastically. … Managing our overall player load, that’s something we’ve got to be aware of.” – 5:32 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Sean Marks says the environment changing so much has impacted their decision on Kyrie Irving. At one point they valued continuity but now that idea may be out the window. – 5:32 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
On bringing Kyrie back, Sean Marks says “the environment has changed. COVID has done a number on the team and society in general.” – 5:31 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
The Magic’s four newest players are out here warming up.
Franz Wagner is going over film with assistant coach Bret Brielmaier. pic.twitter.com/ouzomvwyuO – 5:27 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
E’Twaun Moore getting a pregame run in.
He hasn’t played yet this season and remains sidelined with a left knee sprain he sustained in an October practice. pic.twitter.com/q1ZpwFpLbC – 5:19 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
past frames against the Nets 📸
#NBA75 x #MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/FIsbniNqNj – 4:34 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat’s undrafted shining with Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler out. Miami got 83 points from undrafted players in last night’s win in Orlando miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Udonis Haslem: “Our player development is second to none.” – 3:43 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
My boy is going to the Nets and Magic game tonight, and I gave him this update 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Lm0G8OMGUL – 3:43 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
If Nic Claxton plays tonight he will be the longest tenured Net on the active roster. He’s played 58 career games in three years. If he doesn’t, the honor goes to Blake Griffin, who joined the team last March. – 3:37 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
The last time the Nets and Magic faced off, 19 players actually played.
Tonight for Nets vs. Magic, 22 players have been ruled out. – 3:37 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Keldon Johnson is now making 46% of his 3-point attempts.
He’s 2nd in the league in accuracy among players who have attempted at least 80 threes.
1. Joe Harris 46.6% on 88 attempts
2. Keldon Johnson 46.4% on 84 attempts pic.twitter.com/Xbj2Y5lObc – 3:37 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Cole Anthony (ankle) and Wendell Carter Jr. (leg) have both been downgraded to out for tonight vs. the Nets.
The Magic’s full injury report, plus the Magic + Nets injury report: pic.twitter.com/qZf5zLDsGZ – 3:33 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
I checked with the league, and Kyrie Irving does not need consecutive negative COVID tests on 5 straight days.
He only needs negative tests 2 days in a row to join the Nets as a part-time player, even if unvaxxed.
Everything explained for @NYDNSports:
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kevin Durant eighth #Nets player to enter #NBA‘s COVID-19 protocols nypost.com/2021/12/18/net… via @nypostsports – 3:24 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
ICYMI, a ranking and analysis of the early MVP landscape, at @TheAthletic. And yes, contrary to what I tweeted a few days back, the race goes well beyond Steph Curry and Kevin Durant.
theathletic.com/3021758/2021/1… – 3:13 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
This week, @Cam Thomas delivered holiday gifts to 17 students at his former pre-school in Chesapeake, VA 🎁🙏 pic.twitter.com/VgzW01jkJQ – 2:38 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1984, the @Los Angeles Lakers Magic Johnson had 25 points, 14 rebounds, and 20 assists in a 117-116 win over the Hawks.
Johnson is one of only eight players in NBA history to record at least 20p/10r/20a in a game, and one of only three players to do so multiple times. pic.twitter.com/7aIo5xryov – 2:31 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Nets reportedly signing Weynen Gabriel sportando.basketball/en/nets-report… – 2:28 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Nets sign James Ennis III and Shaquille Harrison to 10-day contracts sportando.basketball/en/nets-sign-j… – 2:27 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Tough one tonight for fans in Brooklyn, who are paying NBA prices to watch a G League game between the Nets and Magic. And for Patty Mills, who now has to play in it with 9 teammates in health and safety protocols. – 2:22 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
OFFICIAL: We have transferred two-way player Scottie Lewis to the @greensboroswarm.
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/o39re49ADA – 2:20 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
OFFICIAL: We have assigned Vernon Carey, Kai Jones and JT Thor to the @greensboroswarm. The three will join the team in Las Vegas for the G League Showcase.
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/EECZYshPBG – 2:15 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Late 4th quarter
P.J. Tucker steal
P.J. Tucker three
Goodnight, Orlando 💤
Popular Moment of the Week // @popularbank pic.twitter.com/oDpwe6Xapj – 2:15 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @ForbesSports
Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant Enter Covid Protocols As Brooklyn Nets Now Have 9 Players In Protocols via @forbes forbes.com/sites/adamzago… – 1:49 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
I’m not wishing this on anyone, let’s be clear, but if the Raptors have somehow avoided Covid sweeping through their team to some degree we need to crack that code. Last three opponents: Knicks, Sacramento and Brooklyn, all in the midst of outbreaks. – 1:33 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Kyrie Irving enters health and safety protocols sportando.basketball/en/kyrie-irvin… – 1:31 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Nets sign James Ennis III and Shaquille Harrison to 10-day contracts sportando.basketball/en/nets-sign-j… – 1:31 PM
