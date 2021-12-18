NBA exec: All Blazers available except Damian Lillard

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
MVP of the Night: Damian Lillard
#NBAsFinest pic.twitter.com/uALIFAy9kc – 6:37 AM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Very interesting response from Damian Lillard when asked by @Casey Holdahl why he seemed upset in his postgame press conference after a win and season-best performance. pic.twitter.com/jmw2Cre5Xp – 1:08 AM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Damian Lillard: “When you lose so many in a row, it’s not as fun to be at practice and watch film and you keep coming up short. We needed to get this one. … Dig ourselves out of this hole that we’re in. Tonight is a good start.” – 12:56 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
40-point games in Blazers history:
40 — Damian Lillard
38 — The next 3 players combined pic.twitter.com/9FsB2HkPi4 – 12:24 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Dame best game of the season:
43 PTS
8 AST
12-19 FG
6-11 3P
13-14 FT
Forty three points on 19 shots. pic.twitter.com/z1uwxucEyy – 12:21 AM
Jason Quick @jwquick
Blazers get first win in December – 125-116 over Charlotte as Damian Lillard was dominant with 43 points and 8 assists and Ben McLemore hit 8 3s and scored 28 off the bench. Seven-game losing streak is over. Portland moves to 12-18. – 12:20 AM
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
Blazers beat Hornets, 125-116. Damian Lillard finishes with a season-high 43 on 12-19 shooting #RipCity pic.twitter.com/f3reNPuA6s – 12:20 AM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Two Blazers players are untouchable at the deadline: Dame and Ben McLemore. – 12:17 AM
Mark Montieth @MarkMontieth
Indiana and Notre Dame play today in the Crossroads Classic. It happens to fall on the 50th anniversary of their game in 1971 when IU defeated the Irish, 94-29. It was a notable game for many reasons, primarily because IU forward John Ritter … – 12:14 AM
Jason Quick @jwquick
Season-high 40 points for Damian Lillard. Previous high was 39 on Nov. 20 vs. Philadelphia. Blazers up 117-104 on Charlotte. – 12:10 AM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Two Blazers have shot free throws tonight: Nassir Little (1-2) and Damian Lillard (10-10) – 12:10 AM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
In an ideal world for the Blazers, Lillard would never return to the court tonight. Team is up 103-86 in the fourth. – 11:50 PM
Mike Richman @mikegrich
Nice little reminder of how special Dame can be. 32 on 10-15 in 23 minutes and 0 Fs given. – 11:30 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Dame with 10 more points in the first four minutes of the third to give the Blazers their largest lead of the night thus far at 93-64 with 7:52 to play in the quarter. – 11:29 PM
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
Dame now with 32 points in 23 mins of work — he’s shootong 10-15 from the field including 6-9 from three. AND he has 7 assists #RipCity – 11:28 PM
Dwight Jaynes @dwightjaynes
In case you forgot, when Lillard makes shots it’s a lot easier for everyone else. – 11:23 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Blazers lead 81-55 at the half over Charlotte. Portland set a franchise record for made threes in a half with 16 (25 attempts). McLemore went 6 of 8 on threes. Lillard made 4 of 6. Powell hit 3 of 4. #RipCity – 11:10 PM
Jason Quick @jwquick
Ben McLemore’s 6 3-pointers in the second quarter was one shy of the Blazers’ franchise record, held by Damian Lillard. McLemore went 6-for-8. Blazers lead Charlotte 81-55 at half. – 11:10 PM
Mike Richman @mikegrich
The Blazers were +1 in the Dameless Minutes to open the second quarter. They’ve outscored Charlotte by 27 with Dame on the court … you can do the math – 10:58 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Lillard made 4 of 7 shots including 3 of 4 threes to lead the Blazers with 17 points in the first quarter. Blazers up 41-24 on the Hornets. – 10:40 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Dame’s best start in a while — 17 points on 4/6 shooting (3/3 from three) in the first quarter. – 10:39 PM
More on this storyline
Damian Lillard has preached his unwavering commitment to the Portland Trail Blazers, but the Sixers and other teams around the league remain optimistic he could eventually request a trade prior to the 2022-23 season. Philadelphia just needs one other All-Star to seek a new team. -via Bleacher Report / December 15, 2021
As the Philadelphia 76ers begin to gather momentum in trade conversations for All-Star guard Ben Simmons, the Portland Trail Blazers reiterated that one of the Sixers’ top targets — All-NBA guard Damian Lillard — is not available to be discussed, sources told ESPN. -via ESPN / December 10, 2021