Nets to pick up Wenyen Gabriel

December 18, 2021

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Brooklyn Nets are planning to sign forward Wenyen Gabriel of NBA G League’s Wisconsin Herd to a 10-day hardship exemption, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 1:15 PM

