Pascal Siakam out tonight due to COVID-19 protocols

December 18, 2021- by

The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam is out tonight vs the Warriors after entering the NBA’s COVID protocols. pic.twitter.com/FhfcYBiKc96:58 PM

Mike Ganter @Mike_Ganter
Raptors enter the health and safety protocols derby with Pascal Siakam and Dalano Banton now on that list and out for tonight. The Raptors will get both OG Anunoby and Precious Achiuwa back after lengthy absences. – 6:24 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Raptors‘ Pascal Siakam is out tonight vs. Warriors due to health and safety protocols, team says. – 6:21 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Pascal Siakam and Dalano Banton have entered the health and safety protocol and are out tonight. – 6:21 PM

