Rockets vs. Pistons: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Houston Rockets (9-20) play against the Detroit Pistons (23-23) at Little Caesars Arena
Game Time: 12:00 PM EST on Saturday December 18, 2021
Houston Rockets 77, Detroit Pistons 70 (Q3 04:11)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Killian Hayes has been dishing today … he has 9 assts and only 2 turnovers. – 1:38 PM
#Pistons Killian Hayes has been dishing today … he has 9 assts and only 2 turnovers. – 1:38 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
8-0 run for the Pistons after Hayes found Frank for a layup. Pistons cut it to 77-70 after trailing by 15 – 1:38 PM
8-0 run for the Pistons after Hayes found Frank for a layup. Pistons cut it to 77-70 after trailing by 15 – 1:38 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets back with the big lineup. They are up nine but not getting a whole lot of stops lately. Key stretch in final 4 1/2 minutes of the third. – 1:38 PM
Rockets back with the big lineup. They are up nine but not getting a whole lot of stops lately. Key stretch in final 4 1/2 minutes of the third. – 1:38 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Rockets 74, #Pistons 62, 6:29 3Q
Stewart: 12 pts, 6 rebs
Bey: 12 pts, 3 rebs, 2 assts
Cunningham: 11 pts, 4 rebs, 5 assts
Hayes; 6 pts, 3 rebs, 7 assts – 1:32 PM
#Rockets 74, #Pistons 62, 6:29 3Q
Stewart: 12 pts, 6 rebs
Bey: 12 pts, 3 rebs, 2 assts
Cunningham: 11 pts, 4 rebs, 5 assts
Hayes; 6 pts, 3 rebs, 7 assts – 1:32 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Josh Christopher, in his first start, with a career-high six assists midway through the third. He’s 4 of 6 for 12 points, his third-consecutive game scoring in double figures and fourth in past five. – 1:32 PM
Josh Christopher, in his first start, with a career-high six assists midway through the third. He’s 4 of 6 for 12 points, his third-consecutive game scoring in double figures and fourth in past five. – 1:32 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Made it look 2️⃣ easy
@BallySportsDET | @Cade Cunningham pic.twitter.com/z5JjVqVSky – 1:29 PM
Made it look 2️⃣ easy
@BallySportsDET | @Cade Cunningham pic.twitter.com/z5JjVqVSky – 1:29 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Isaiah Stewart has been a problem but continues to pick up entirely unnecessary fouls. Sits with four. – 1:29 PM
Isaiah Stewart has been a problem but continues to pick up entirely unnecessary fouls. Sits with four. – 1:29 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Stewart just picked up his fourth. That’s killer. Rockets haven’t had much of an answer for him. Pistons were gaining momentum. – 1:29 PM
Stewart just picked up his fourth. That’s killer. Rockets haven’t had much of an answer for him. Pistons were gaining momentum. – 1:29 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Isaiah Stewart gets his 4th foul at 8:25 3Q … Lyles is in. – 1:28 PM
#Pistons Isaiah Stewart gets his 4th foul at 8:25 3Q … Lyles is in. – 1:28 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons have had a good start to 3Q, with a 9-3 run. They’ve cut the lead to 7, 10:04 3Q. – 1:24 PM
#Pistons have had a good start to 3Q, with a 9-3 run. They’ve cut the lead to 7, 10:04 3Q. – 1:24 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons come out with some energy to start the second half. Saddiq Bey’s 3 cuts the deficit to seven with 10:04 left in 3Q – 1:24 PM
Pistons come out with some energy to start the second half. Saddiq Bey’s 3 cuts the deficit to seven with 10:04 left in 3Q – 1:24 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at #TXSN – G League promotions offer latest glimpse into Rockets’ development process ift.tt/3F8WbAN – 1:18 PM
New #Rockets at #TXSN – G League promotions offer latest glimpse into Rockets’ development process ift.tt/3F8WbAN – 1:18 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Rockets waive Danuel House Jr. in roster shuffle ift.tt/3p5iNNe – 1:18 PM
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Rockets waive Danuel House Jr. in roster shuffle ift.tt/3p5iNNe – 1:18 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Unlike Pistons’ plan, Rockets’ rebuild includes veterans ift.tt/3e4pHMw – 1:18 PM
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Unlike Pistons’ plan, Rockets’ rebuild includes veterans ift.tt/3e4pHMw – 1:18 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Cade Cunningham passes to a kid in the third row, gets a return pass and hits a 3, pointing out the kid for the assist. Kid looked like he sets up NBA players for open shots every day. – 1:17 PM
Cade Cunningham passes to a kid in the third row, gets a return pass and hits a 3, pointing out the kid for the assist. Kid looked like he sets up NBA players for open shots every day. – 1:17 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Top rookies of the season, per @Alberto de Roa‘s Global Rating
1. Evan Mobley (No. 3 pick)
2. Scottie Barnes (No. 4)
3. Franz Wagner (No. 8)
4. Chris Duarte (No. 13)
5. Josh Giddey (No. 6)
6. Cade Cunningham (No. 1)
hoopshype.com/lists/global-r… – 1:09 PM
Top rookies of the season, per @Alberto de Roa‘s Global Rating
1. Evan Mobley (No. 3 pick)
2. Scottie Barnes (No. 4)
3. Franz Wagner (No. 8)
4. Chris Duarte (No. 13)
5. Josh Giddey (No. 6)
6. Cade Cunningham (No. 1)
hoopshype.com/lists/global-r… – 1:09 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Basketball for brunch will continue after a brief break.
🔹 @SaddiqBey: 9 PTS / 2 REB / 4-8 FG
🔹 @Isaiah Stewart: 8 PTS / 6 REB / 1 AST / 4-6 FG
🔹 @Hamidou Diallo: 8 PTS / 2 REB / 3-6 FG
🔹 @Frank Jackson: 8 PTS / 2 REB pic.twitter.com/q1LGf7tejY – 1:06 PM
Basketball for brunch will continue after a brief break.
🔹 @SaddiqBey: 9 PTS / 2 REB / 4-8 FG
🔹 @Isaiah Stewart: 8 PTS / 6 REB / 1 AST / 4-6 FG
🔹 @Hamidou Diallo: 8 PTS / 2 REB / 3-6 FG
🔹 @Frank Jackson: 8 PTS / 2 REB pic.twitter.com/q1LGf7tejY – 1:06 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Halftime: Rockets 62, Pistons 49.
Bey: 9 points
Stewart: 8 points, 6 rebounds
F. Jackson: 8 points
Pistons are shooting 20-46 overall and 5-17 from 3. Eric Gordon (12 points) and Christian Wood (11 points, 6 rebounds) are leading the Rockets – 1:06 PM
Halftime: Rockets 62, Pistons 49.
Bey: 9 points
Stewart: 8 points, 6 rebounds
F. Jackson: 8 points
Pistons are shooting 20-46 overall and 5-17 from 3. Eric Gordon (12 points) and Christian Wood (11 points, 6 rebounds) are leading the Rockets – 1:06 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets 62, Pistons 49 at half. Gordon with 12-, 4a. Wood 11p, 6r. Tate 4 steals, matching his career high. Cunningham with 7p, 5a, 4r. – 1:06 PM
Rockets 62, Pistons 49 at half. Gordon with 12-, 4a. Wood 11p, 6r. Tate 4 steals, matching his career high. Cunningham with 7p, 5a, 4r. – 1:06 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Half: #Rockets 62, #Pistons 49
Bey: 9 pts, 2 rebs
Stewart: 8 pts, 6 rebs
F. Jackson/Diallo: 8 pts, 2 rebs each – 1:05 PM
Half: #Rockets 62, #Pistons 49
Bey: 9 pts, 2 rebs
Stewart: 8 pts, 6 rebs
F. Jackson/Diallo: 8 pts, 2 rebs each – 1:05 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
HALFTIME: Rockets 62, Pistons 49.
Saddiq Bey: 9 points
Isaiah Stewart: 8 points and 6 rebounds (3 fouls)
Diallo: 8 points
F. Jackson: 8 points
Cunningham: 7 points – 1:05 PM
HALFTIME: Rockets 62, Pistons 49.
Saddiq Bey: 9 points
Isaiah Stewart: 8 points and 6 rebounds (3 fouls)
Diallo: 8 points
F. Jackson: 8 points
Cunningham: 7 points – 1:05 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Isaiah Stewart picks up his third foul trying to rebound a teammate’s free throw that went in. Gives fans chance to cheer Garza. – 1:04 PM
Isaiah Stewart picks up his third foul trying to rebound a teammate’s free throw that went in. Gives fans chance to cheer Garza. – 1:04 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Good pass by Hayes after recovering the miss. Strong finish Diallo through contact. He missed the and-1. Pistons cut the deficit to 10 – 1:02 PM
Good pass by Hayes after recovering the miss. Strong finish Diallo through contact. He missed the and-1. Pistons cut the deficit to 10 – 1:02 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Saddiq going 🆙 on a Saturday!
@BallySportsDET | @SaddiqBey pic.twitter.com/U9SD4AqTP2 – 1:01 PM
Saddiq going 🆙 on a Saturday!
@BallySportsDET | @SaddiqBey pic.twitter.com/U9SD4AqTP2 – 1:01 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
That’s the second straight game that #Pistons Saddiq Bey has driven baseline and dunked over somebody.
That’s a thing now. – 12:55 PM
That’s the second straight game that #Pistons Saddiq Bey has driven baseline and dunked over somebody.
That’s a thing now. – 12:55 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Isaiah Stewart is just using his size advantage to bully his way around Christian Wood. – 12:54 PM
#Pistons Isaiah Stewart is just using his size advantage to bully his way around Christian Wood. – 12:54 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Isaiah Stewart could hav 30 tonight if they just decided to feed him every time – 12:54 PM
Isaiah Stewart could hav 30 tonight if they just decided to feed him every time – 12:54 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
D.J. Augustin’s 3, by the way, tied him with John Starks for 74th on the all-time list. The game was not stopped to mark the occasion. – 12:48 PM
D.J. Augustin’s 3, by the way, tied him with John Starks for 74th on the all-time list. The game was not stopped to mark the occasion. – 12:48 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Rockets 46, Pistons 33 with 8:47 to play until halftime. Not much is clicking for Detroit. They’re shooting 1-for-5 in the second quarter thus far – 12:45 PM
Rockets 46, Pistons 33 with 8:47 to play until halftime. Not much is clicking for Detroit. They’re shooting 1-for-5 in the second quarter thus far – 12:45 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Didn’t mention earlier, but #Pistons Dwane Casey is back today as the coach. – 12:39 PM
Didn’t mention earlier, but #Pistons Dwane Casey is back today as the coach. – 12:39 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Staying in it for our city.
🔹 @SaddiqBey: 7 PTS / 1 REB
🔹 @Isaiah Stewart: 6 PTS / 4 REB / 1 AST / 3-4 FG
🔹 @Hamidou Diallo & @Cade Cunningham with 5 PTS each pic.twitter.com/oQvQZ6Yzrm – 12:38 PM
Staying in it for our city.
🔹 @SaddiqBey: 7 PTS / 1 REB
🔹 @Isaiah Stewart: 6 PTS / 4 REB / 1 AST / 3-4 FG
🔹 @Hamidou Diallo & @Cade Cunningham with 5 PTS each pic.twitter.com/oQvQZ6Yzrm – 12:38 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons also had seven turnovers in that opening quarter. Only being down by eight is best-case scenario. – 12:37 PM
Pistons also had seven turnovers in that opening quarter. Only being down by eight is best-case scenario. – 12:37 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
End of 1: Rockets 38, Pistons 30. Houston shot 15-26 overall and 5-8 from 3. Pistons didn’t give much resistance on defense.
Bey: 7 points
Stewart: 6 points, 4 rebounds, 1 block – 12:37 PM
End of 1: Rockets 38, Pistons 30. Houston shot 15-26 overall and 5-8 from 3. Pistons didn’t give much resistance on defense.
Bey: 7 points
Stewart: 6 points, 4 rebounds, 1 block – 12:37 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets 38, Pistons 30 after 1. Rockets only first quarter scoring more was the 43 vs. Chicago. Gordon with 8p, 4a. Rockets 5 of 8 on 3s, have 1 turnover against team fourth in NBA in forcing turnovers. – 12:37 PM
Rockets 38, Pistons 30 after 1. Rockets only first quarter scoring more was the 43 vs. Chicago. Gordon with 8p, 4a. Rockets 5 of 8 on 3s, have 1 turnover against team fourth in NBA in forcing turnovers. – 12:37 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
End of 1 in Detroit.
Rockets: 38
Pistons: 30
@kroger | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/LZNiD7ECgf – 12:37 PM
End of 1 in Detroit.
Rockets: 38
Pistons: 30
@kroger | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/LZNiD7ECgf – 12:37 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
END OF 1Q: Rockets 38, Pistons 30. Much better, active defense from the second unit but Houston is 5 for 8 from 3. Detroit is 3 for 10. – 12:36 PM
END OF 1Q: Rockets 38, Pistons 30. Much better, active defense from the second unit but Houston is 5 for 8 from 3. Detroit is 3 for 10. – 12:36 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
End 1Q: #Rockets 38, #Pistons 30
Bey: 7 pts, 2 fls
Stewart: 6 pts, 4 rebs
Cunningham: 5 pts, 3 assts
Diallo: 5 pts, 2 rebs
DET shot 50% FG and 30% 3FG – 12:36 PM
End 1Q: #Rockets 38, #Pistons 30
Bey: 7 pts, 2 fls
Stewart: 6 pts, 4 rebs
Cunningham: 5 pts, 3 assts
Diallo: 5 pts, 2 rebs
DET shot 50% FG and 30% 3FG – 12:36 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Rockets with their 2nd highest scoring 1stQ of the season, lead the Pistons 38-30. – 12:36 PM
#Rockets with their 2nd highest scoring 1stQ of the season, lead the Pistons 38-30. – 12:36 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
KJ bringing down the HAMMER! 🔨 pic.twitter.com/fceCbk6bKF – 12:36 PM
KJ bringing down the HAMMER! 🔨 pic.twitter.com/fceCbk6bKF – 12:36 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
“Was that Rodney McGruder!?” a fan yelled after the vet had a weak-side block off the glass. – 12:34 PM
“Was that Rodney McGruder!?” a fan yelled after the vet had a weak-side block off the glass. – 12:34 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Hami pulled the @realUNOgame reverse card! 🔃
@BallySportsDET | @Hamidou Diallo pic.twitter.com/EBx8GgfnoG – 12:33 PM
Hami pulled the @realUNOgame reverse card! 🔃
@BallySportsDET | @Hamidou Diallo pic.twitter.com/EBx8GgfnoG – 12:33 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
It’s not even a full quarter into Josh Christopher’s first start (and a lot of guys are injured), but feels like he should just stick in the first unit the rest of the way. – 12:29 PM
It’s not even a full quarter into Josh Christopher’s first start (and a lot of guys are injured), but feels like he should just stick in the first unit the rest of the way. – 12:29 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons’ offense is fine. It’s the defense, again, that’s just not giving much resistance. – 12:29 PM
Pistons’ offense is fine. It’s the defense, again, that’s just not giving much resistance. – 12:29 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets going with some Sengun-Wood minutes, with K.J. Martin, no less, after the time out. The biggest lineup they use. – 12:26 PM
Rockets going with some Sengun-Wood minutes, with K.J. Martin, no less, after the time out. The biggest lineup they use. – 12:26 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA
No double big lineup to defend, but this is the sort of physical matchup that Wood struggled with last season. Might need to send help on Isaiah Stewart in the paint, especially with the Pistons being a poor shooting team. – 12:26 PM
No double big lineup to defend, but this is the sort of physical matchup that Wood struggled with last season. Might need to send help on Isaiah Stewart in the paint, especially with the Pistons being a poor shooting team. – 12:26 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Mathews back at it again with the 💦 pic.twitter.com/ZYwpHFgdDJ – 12:25 PM
Mathews back at it again with the 💦 pic.twitter.com/ZYwpHFgdDJ – 12:25 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Pistons are out here playing football pic.twitter.com/oYY8gIV3XC – 12:25 PM
Pistons are out here playing football pic.twitter.com/oYY8gIV3XC – 12:25 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Locked in on both sides of the ball. 😤 pic.twitter.com/OcsB7tPMOV – 12:22 PM
Locked in on both sides of the ball. 😤 pic.twitter.com/OcsB7tPMOV – 12:22 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons start 3-of-4 from 3 (and HOU 4-of-6). Good start for both teams. – 12:20 PM
#Pistons start 3-of-4 from 3 (and HOU 4-of-6). Good start for both teams. – 12:20 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Garrison Mathews makes his first two threes fresh off the new contract. – 12:19 PM
Garrison Mathews makes his first two threes fresh off the new contract. – 12:19 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Pretty well-played start for brunch-time basketball. Teams a combined 9 of 14. Rockets 3 of 4 on 3s. Gordon and the Pistons with eight points each, Rockets up six. – 12:18 PM
Pretty well-played start for brunch-time basketball. Teams a combined 9 of 14. Rockets 3 of 4 on 3s. Gordon and the Pistons with eight points each, Rockets up six. – 12:18 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Rockets 14, Pistons 8 with 8:22 left in the 1Q. Pistons haven’t hit a 3. Rockets have hit 3 of them. – 12:16 PM
Rockets 14, Pistons 8 with 8:22 left in the 1Q. Pistons haven’t hit a 3. Rockets have hit 3 of them. – 12:16 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Rockets 14, #Pistons 8, 8:22 1Q
Bey: 4 pts
Stewart/Hayes: 2 pts each
HOU Gordon: 8 pts
DET is 4-of-6 FG – 12:16 PM
#Rockets 14, #Pistons 8, 8:22 1Q
Bey: 4 pts
Stewart/Hayes: 2 pts each
HOU Gordon: 8 pts
DET is 4-of-6 FG – 12:16 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA
Good drive and decision by Gup. Knocks down another three in transition. Lively start in Detroit. – 12:15 PM
Good drive and decision by Gup. Knocks down another three in transition. Lively start in Detroit. – 12:15 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Eric Gordon has scored the Rockets first 7 points. 3 for 3 from the floor. – 12:14 PM
Eric Gordon has scored the Rockets first 7 points. 3 for 3 from the floor. – 12:14 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
As expected, the matchup of the Pistons and Rockets, the teams with the first picks of the draft, a rookie showdown. Christopher matched up with Cunningham. – 12:12 PM
As expected, the matchup of the Pistons and Rockets, the teams with the first picks of the draft, a rookie showdown. Christopher matched up with Cunningham. – 12:12 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
There’s nothing quite like a classic 11:00 am game in Detroit. – 12:10 PM
There’s nothing quite like a classic 11:00 am game in Detroit. – 12:10 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
#Rockets starters vs the Pistons! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/Dkg70VKRqY – 12:09 PM
#Rockets starters vs the Pistons! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/Dkg70VKRqY – 12:09 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Pistons PA guy John Mason introduces Jae’Sean Tate as from “The Ohio State University.” Did not expect that in Michigan. – 12:06 PM
Pistons PA guy John Mason introduces Jae’Sean Tate as from “The Ohio State University.” Did not expect that in Michigan. – 12:06 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA
First start of Josh Christopher’s career.
Being able to play alongside Eric Gordon and run PnR with Christian Wood, with a legit floor spacer in Garrison Mathews is the development material these guys need in Year 1. – 11:57 AM
First start of Josh Christopher’s career.
Being able to play alongside Eric Gordon and run PnR with Christian Wood, with a legit floor spacer in Garrison Mathews is the development material these guys need in Year 1. – 11:57 AM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Trevelin Queen has that right foot flying forward thing on his 3s. Works for Garrison Mathews. If it works for him as well, Rockets might just bring back Luther Head. – 11:55 AM
Trevelin Queen has that right foot flying forward thing on his 3s. Works for Garrison Mathews. If it works for him as well, Rockets might just bring back Luther Head. – 11:55 AM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Here’s who we’re rockin’ with vs. the Rockets ⤵️
@Kia | #Pistons pic.twitter.com/aTZNAMvcyU – 11:45 AM
Here’s who we’re rockin’ with vs. the Rockets ⤵️
@Kia | #Pistons pic.twitter.com/aTZNAMvcyU – 11:45 AM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Rockets starters vs Pistons: Christopher, Mathews, Tate, Wood, Gordon. 1st NBA start for Christopher – 11:44 AM
#Rockets starters vs Pistons: Christopher, Mathews, Tate, Wood, Gordon. 1st NBA start for Christopher – 11:44 AM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Same starting five for the Pistons: Killian Hayes, Cade Cunningham, Saddiq Bey, Hamidou Diallo and Isaiah Stewart – 11:43 AM
Same starting five for the Pistons: Killian Hayes, Cade Cunningham, Saddiq Bey, Hamidou Diallo and Isaiah Stewart – 11:43 AM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Rockets starters:
Josh Christopher
Eric Gordon
Garrison Mathews
Jae’Sean Tate
Christian Wood – 11:37 AM
Rockets starters:
Josh Christopher
Eric Gordon
Garrison Mathews
Jae’Sean Tate
Christian Wood – 11:37 AM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
#Rockets will start Christopher, Mathews, Tate, Wood and Gordon here in Detroit. – 11:34 AM
#Rockets will start Christopher, Mathews, Tate, Wood and Gordon here in Detroit. – 11:34 AM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets starters: Christopher, Tate, Wood, Mathews, Gordon.
Wood returns after missing past two games, his first with the Rockets in Detroit since leaving the Pistons. Christopher gets first NBA start.
Pistons starters: Bey, Diallo, Stewart, Cunningham, Hayes. – 11:33 AM
Rockets starters: Christopher, Tate, Wood, Mathews, Gordon.
Wood returns after missing past two games, his first with the Rockets in Detroit since leaving the Pistons. Christopher gets first NBA start.
Pistons starters: Bey, Diallo, Stewart, Cunningham, Hayes. – 11:33 AM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Rockets starters
Eric Gordon
Josh Christopher
Garrison Mathews
Jae’Sean Tate
Christian Wood – 11:32 AM
Rockets starters
Eric Gordon
Josh Christopher
Garrison Mathews
Jae’Sean Tate
Christian Wood – 11:32 AM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Christian Wood is available and starting for the Rockets tonight. – 11:32 AM
Christian Wood is available and starting for the Rockets tonight. – 11:32 AM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Both teams have 12 active players for today’s #Rockets-Pistons game. Trevelin Queen, just signed to a two-way deal is active for the Rockets – 11:22 AM
Both teams have 12 active players for today’s #Rockets-Pistons game. Trevelin Queen, just signed to a two-way deal is active for the Rockets – 11:22 AM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Luka Garza is active tonight. Isaiah Livers is inactive after making his debut on Thursday. Garza was recalled from the Motor City Cruise this morning. Pistons appear to be prioritizing size. – 11:22 AM
Luka Garza is active tonight. Isaiah Livers is inactive after making his debut on Thursday. Garza was recalled from the Motor City Cruise this morning. Pistons appear to be prioritizing size. – 11:22 AM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Top of the morning 👋
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRADrip pic.twitter.com/ODsyZs3Zu7 – 10:40 AM
Top of the morning 👋
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRADrip pic.twitter.com/ODsyZs3Zu7 – 10:40 AM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
The entire Rockets roster got their booster shots, Stephen Silas confirms. – 10:40 AM
The entire Rockets roster got their booster shots, Stephen Silas confirms. – 10:40 AM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Current RPR ROY Predictor standings, determined our Rolling Player Ratings and team success:
1. Scottie Barnes: 6.8
2. Evan Mobley: 6.73
3. Franz Wagner: 3.86
4. Chris Duarte: 3.26
5. Cade Cunningham: 2.6
6. Alperen Sengun: 1.88
7. Josh Giddey: 1.71
8. Davion Mitchell: 1.57 pic.twitter.com/DVaMtktGPN – 10:40 AM
Current RPR ROY Predictor standings, determined our Rolling Player Ratings and team success:
1. Scottie Barnes: 6.8
2. Evan Mobley: 6.73
3. Franz Wagner: 3.86
4. Chris Duarte: 3.26
5. Cade Cunningham: 2.6
6. Alperen Sengun: 1.88
7. Josh Giddey: 1.71
8. Davion Mitchell: 1.57 pic.twitter.com/DVaMtktGPN – 10:40 AM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Today’s @HenryFordNews injury/status report against the visiting Houston Rockets: pic.twitter.com/s21a5qz41L – 10:39 AM
Today’s @HenryFordNews injury/status report against the visiting Houston Rockets: pic.twitter.com/s21a5qz41L – 10:39 AM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Christian Wood is a game-time decision for Rockets vs. Pistons. Armoni Brooks is out. Josh Christopher is good to go. – 10:36 AM
Christian Wood is a game-time decision for Rockets vs. Pistons. Armoni Brooks is out. Josh Christopher is good to go. – 10:36 AM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Christian Wood (knee) is a game-time decision, Armoni Brooks (ankle) is out for today’s game at Pistons. – 10:35 AM
Christian Wood (knee) is a game-time decision, Armoni Brooks (ankle) is out for today’s game at Pistons. – 10:35 AM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Christian Wood is a game-time decision. Armoni Brooks is out today vs. Detroit. – 10:35 AM
Christian Wood is a game-time decision. Armoni Brooks is out today vs. Detroit. – 10:35 AM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Christian Wood is a gametime decision today, Armoni Brooks is out – 10:35 AM
Christian Wood is a gametime decision today, Armoni Brooks is out – 10:35 AM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Rockets HC Silas said he spoke with Danuel House yesterday. “He was appreciative of the opportunity. He was one of the 1st guys when I got here & there aren’t many left. He was a pleasure to coach & I look forward to see what is next for him.” – 10:35 AM
#Rockets HC Silas said he spoke with Danuel House yesterday. “He was appreciative of the opportunity. He was one of the 1st guys when I got here & there aren’t many left. He was a pleasure to coach & I look forward to see what is next for him.” – 10:35 AM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Rockets HC Silas : ” These afternoon games can be crazy at times. It’s generally the team that is most ready that wins these games.”
Tip-off is noon in Detroit, so 90 minutes from now. @SportsMT & I will have it for you on @SportsTalk790 – 10:33 AM
#Rockets HC Silas : ” These afternoon games can be crazy at times. It’s generally the team that is most ready that wins these games.”
Tip-off is noon in Detroit, so 90 minutes from now. @SportsMT & I will have it for you on @SportsTalk790 – 10:33 AM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
🚨Item of the Game Alert 🚨
Represent the city. Respect the code.
🔗: https://t.co/0ZfwVYzZlt pic.twitter.com/BHT1XrzQMO – 10:33 AM
🚨Item of the Game Alert 🚨
Represent the city. Respect the code.
🔗: https://t.co/0ZfwVYzZlt pic.twitter.com/BHT1XrzQMO – 10:33 AM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Silas on roster moves: “It’s a message that says organizationally were aligned as far as the Vipers and the Rockets. It says that if you play well you will be rewarded. That’s for Garrison, but also for Trevelin who played well in the g league last year but is now on a two-way.” – 10:32 AM
Silas on roster moves: “It’s a message that says organizationally were aligned as far as the Vipers and the Rockets. It says that if you play well you will be rewarded. That’s for Garrison, but also for Trevelin who played well in the g league last year but is now on a two-way.” – 10:32 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
🏀 ICYMI: Earlier this week Kevin Durant scored 51 PTS against the Pistons!
After watching the performance, Frank Isola and Brian Scalabrine believe the @Brooklyn Nets are a championship level team pic.twitter.com/dqjbmxYnTq – 10:30 AM
🏀 ICYMI: Earlier this week Kevin Durant scored 51 PTS against the Pistons!
After watching the performance, Frank Isola and Brian Scalabrine believe the @Brooklyn Nets are a championship level team pic.twitter.com/dqjbmxYnTq – 10:30 AM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Rockets at Pistons: 5 things to watch ift.tt/3yEyqOD – 10:18 AM
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Rockets at Pistons: 5 things to watch ift.tt/3yEyqOD – 10:18 AM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Rockets move onto their next two-way bet in Vipers’ guard Trevelin Queen
clutchpoints.com/trevelin-queen… – 10:14 AM
Rockets move onto their next two-way bet in Vipers’ guard Trevelin Queen
clutchpoints.com/trevelin-queen… – 10:14 AM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Grading the deal: Rockets sign Garrison Mathews to four year deal
clutchpoints.com/rockets-signin… – 10:12 AM
Grading the deal: Rockets sign Garrison Mathews to four year deal
clutchpoints.com/rockets-signin… – 10:12 AM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
OFFICIAL: The Rockets have converted Garrison Mathews from a two-way contract into to a standard NBA contract and signed guard/forward Trevelin Queen from the @RGVVipers, to a two-way contract. The Rockets have waived forward Danuel House. Jr.
More info: https://t.co/zeBerv01X7 pic.twitter.com/90kiaCPTlo – 10:06 AM
OFFICIAL: The Rockets have converted Garrison Mathews from a two-way contract into to a standard NBA contract and signed guard/forward Trevelin Queen from the @RGVVipers, to a two-way contract. The Rockets have waived forward Danuel House. Jr.
More info: https://t.co/zeBerv01X7 pic.twitter.com/90kiaCPTlo – 10:06 AM
Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider
Garrison Mathews contract with the #Rockets will be four years, $8.2 million.
Sources tell me and @Kelly Iko that for this season, Mathews will earn $2 million guaranteed. The next three seasons will be fully non-guaranteed. – 10:06 AM
Garrison Mathews contract with the #Rockets will be four years, $8.2 million.
Sources tell me and @Kelly Iko that for this season, Mathews will earn $2 million guaranteed. The next three seasons will be fully non-guaranteed. – 10:06 AM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
We are bringing the vibes early today at Power Hour! Doors open at 10:30am.
Power Hour | @DiscountTire pic.twitter.com/EnmuhYio2t – 10:01 AM
We are bringing the vibes early today at Power Hour! Doors open at 10:30am.
Power Hour | @DiscountTire pic.twitter.com/EnmuhYio2t – 10:01 AM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Want to win an autographed jersey or a trip to a Rockets away game? Tune into the Rockets game on @ATTSportsNetSW today to see how you could win! pic.twitter.com/WSo6t2ZLJx – 10:00 AM
Want to win an autographed jersey or a trip to a Rockets away game? Tune into the Rockets game on @ATTSportsNetSW today to see how you could win! pic.twitter.com/WSo6t2ZLJx – 10:00 AM
Matt Dery @DerySpeaks
#Pistons back at it today at noon vs Houston. Asst Coach Rex Kalamian joins me to talk about the young guys on today’s Pistons Pod. soundcloud.com/user-972897691… – 9:42 AM
#Pistons back at it today at noon vs Houston. Asst Coach Rex Kalamian joins me to talk about the young guys on today’s Pistons Pod. soundcloud.com/user-972897691… – 9:42 AM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Good morning #Pistons fans!
We’re giving away FREE “I Love Detroit” shirts presented by @MotorCityCasino at the doors for today’s game.
You don’t want to miss this. ✨ pic.twitter.com/Tm17jLXRhO – 9:42 AM
Good morning #Pistons fans!
We’re giving away FREE “I Love Detroit” shirts presented by @MotorCityCasino at the doors for today’s game.
You don’t want to miss this. ✨ pic.twitter.com/Tm17jLXRhO – 9:42 AM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
H-Town vs Motor City. 🚀
⏰ 11:00 AM Tip-Off
📺 @ATTSportsNetSW
📻 @SportsTalk790 / En Español KLAT 1010AM pic.twitter.com/Rl7JcLu4OE – 9:30 AM
H-Town vs Motor City. 🚀
⏰ 11:00 AM Tip-Off
📺 @ATTSportsNetSW
📻 @SportsTalk790 / En Español KLAT 1010AM pic.twitter.com/Rl7JcLu4OE – 9:30 AM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Speaking of guys getting their shot …
The rise of another Rockets rookie: Josh Christopher houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 8:47 AM
Speaking of guys getting their shot …
The rise of another Rockets rookie: Josh Christopher houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 8:47 AM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
ICYMI, Rockets to waive Danuel House Jr. this morning, triggering other roster moves houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 8:44 AM
ICYMI, Rockets to waive Danuel House Jr. this morning, triggering other roster moves houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 8:44 AM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
ICYMI, Technically speaking, Rockets strive to not be distracted by officiating houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 8:41 AM
ICYMI, Technically speaking, Rockets strive to not be distracted by officiating houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 8:41 AM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
ICYMI, Rockets back on road after brief stopover in Houston, starting with brunch in Motown houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 8:41 AM
ICYMI, Rockets back on road after brief stopover in Houston, starting with brunch in Motown houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 8:41 AM
Detroit Pistons PR @Pistons_PR
The Detroit Pistons have recalled Luka Garza from the Motor City Cruise. – 8:40 AM
The Detroit Pistons have recalled Luka Garza from the Motor City Cruise. – 8:40 AM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Saturday Matinee against the @Houston Rockets.
⏰ 𝟭𝟮:𝟬𝟬 𝗣𝗠
📺 @BallySportsDET
📻 @971theticketxyt
💻 𝗡𝗕𝗔 𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗴𝘂𝗲 𝗣𝗮𝘀𝘀 | https://t.co/PV8hXiHMVQ
🤝 @Shopify | 𝗕𝗮𝗺𝗯𝗼𝗼 𝗕𝗲𝗮𝘂𝘁𝘆
📍 @LCArena_Detroit pic.twitter.com/62WbA7Ozjv – 8:30 AM
Saturday Matinee against the @Houston Rockets.
⏰ 𝟭𝟮:𝟬𝟬 𝗣𝗠
📺 @BallySportsDET
📻 @971theticketxyt
💻 𝗡𝗕𝗔 𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗴𝘂𝗲 𝗣𝗮𝘀𝘀 | https://t.co/PV8hXiHMVQ
🤝 @Shopify | 𝗕𝗮𝗺𝗯𝗼𝗼 𝗕𝗲𝗮𝘂𝘁𝘆
📍 @LCArena_Detroit pic.twitter.com/62WbA7Ozjv – 8:30 AM