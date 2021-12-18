USA Today Sports

Sixers plan to waive Grant Riller, sign Myles Powell

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Grant Riller is having shoulder surgery, agent Scott Nichols told @HoopsHype. Riller is expected to miss 4-6 months. That timeframe and rising Covid cases across the NBA contributed to the 76ers waiving him from his two-way contract. Riller could return to Philly when healthy. – 7:10 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
More on the new #Sixers / Blue Coats signing, Myles Powell, who is as the kids would say, a bucket phillyvoice.com/sources-sixers…5:13 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
The Sixers plan to waive Grant Riller and are signing former Seton Hall guard Myles Powell to a two way contract, a source tells @thephillyvoice
Expected to be official tomorrow – 5:08 PM

