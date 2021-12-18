Warriors vs. Raptors: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Golden State Warriors (24-5) play against the Toronto Raptors (15-15) at Scotiabank Arena
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Saturday December 18, 2021
Golden State Warriors 69, Toronto Raptors 96 (End Q3)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
END OF Q3: Warriors trail the Raptors, 96-69. This one is over. But then again, it was effectively over before it started. On the bright side, Kuminga (21 points on 8-for-14 shooting) continues to impress. – 9:14 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Raps up 96-69 after 3.
VanVleet: 27-12-7
Beanie Baby: 21-7-6
Raps up 96-69 after 3.
VanVleet: 27-12-7
Beanie Baby: 21-7-6
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
VanVleet getting a bit irritated by this really, quick, really tough little point guard (Chiozza) getting into his shirt for 90 feet is … amusing to me. – 9:03 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Props to Herbie for turning Nemanja Bjelica into two syllables, somehow. – 8:59 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
One thing we’re seeing tonight: The Warriors’ role guys are just that, role guys. They’re not necessarily players who can create their own offense. And when Steph and Draymond are out there, that’s totally OK. – 8:58 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
A dude at the Celtics-Knicks game wearing an OG Anunoby jersey just caught a shirt.
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
1:55 into third quarter and Raptors up 26 now
1:55 into third quarter and Raptors up 26 now
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
The last time the Raptors were this dominant was during their intrasquad scrimmage in London. – 8:52 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Kevon Looney has 10 points at halftime. It’s not that he can’t score; the Warriors at full strength just don’t need him to. – 8:37 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
VanVleet has 20-5-10 AT THE HALF. In case you’re wondering, his career-high is 17 assists and he’s never recorded a triple-double. Raptors franchise record for assists is 19 (Stoudamire, Calderon and Lowry have all done it). Just a question of how long this game stays competitive – 8:36 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Raptors are busting the ghost Warriors. (thank-you).
Raptors are busting the ghost Warriors. (thank-you).
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
HALFTIME: Warriors trail the Raptors, 63-42. Without almost all its key players, Golden State is shooting 37.5% from the field (4-for-17 from 3) with 10 turnovers and 13 fouls. Still, Kuminga (12 points on 4-for-6 shooting) has been a bright spot. – 8:35 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
I’d pass to Fred VanVleet every chance I got too. He’s not only a great shooter, but his conversion rate on spot up, open shots is bananas. Never lets you down. Barnes has three assists passing to Fred, I think. – 8:33 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Freddy HOOPIN’ right now
Freddy HOOPIN’ right now
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
VanVleet has got a double-double. He’s gotta go rebound hunting for the trip-dub. Needs five more. – 8:29 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
This is one of those nights where Warriors fans shouldn’t worry about the final score. The question is, “How do the young guys look?” So far, Kuminga looks pretty darn impressive. Yes, he’s raw, but he’s the most athletic guy on the floor. – 8:26 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Steve Kerr gets T’d up over a non-call
Raptors now up 18
Steve Kerr gets T’d up over a non-call
Raptors now up 18
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
The Raptors had a decided points advantage over the team representing Golden State.
The Raptors had a decided points advantage over the team representing Golden State.
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
END OF Q1: Warriors trail the Raptors, 31-18. No surprise that Golden State is having trouble scoring with 5 of its top 6 scorers out. – 8:07 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
After 1 in Toronto: B Team Warriors trail Raptors 31-18
-GSW 36.8pct FG, 14.3pct 3p
-TOR 54.5/30.0
After 1 in Toronto: B Team Warriors trail Raptors 31-18
-GSW 36.8pct FG, 14.3pct 3p
-TOR 54.5/30.0
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Warriors’ third stringers make a bit of a run against Raptors’ second stringers, but it’s 31-18 Raps. Barnes has 8-2-2, and VanVleet has 8-6-3. – 8:04 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Jonathan Kuminga is just as intriguing as the day he was drafted. In the first quarter tonight, he has already had a couple flashes of athleticism where you’re like, “OK, this guy is going to be a stud.” – 8:02 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
The Golden State Warriors are reportedly targeting a home game in January for Klay Thompson’s long-awaited return. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2021/12/17/rep… – 8:00 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Kuminga gets UP to throw it DOWN! 😤
Kuminga gets UP to throw it DOWN! 😤
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Turns out not playing six of the top seven players in your rotation can hurt a team, as the Warriors are showing. Raps lead the ghost Warriors 27-12 with 3 m left in 1Q. Also: Jonathan Kuminga gets above the rim very, very quickly. Wow. – 7:57 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors up 27-12 nine minutes
Raptors up 27-12 nine minutes
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
7-minute first shift for OG, who missed a couple 3s but was moving pretty well defensively.
7-minute first shift for OG, who missed a couple 3s but was moving pretty well defensively.
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
It’s so weird to look over at the Warriors bench. There are literally four players there, two of which have spent most of the season in the G League. – 7:50 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
😤 JONATHAN KUMINGA 💪
😤 JONATHAN KUMINGA 💪
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
The stat board says the Warriors have turned the ball over 3 times in the first 4:14, but I’ve got it down as four. Anyway, look like a bunch of guys who don’t play together very much! – 7:47 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
DLee gettin’ things going from distance 🎯
DLee gettin’ things going from distance 🎯
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Gary Trent Jr has been wearing his mask off and on during warmups here. Only player here I can see with one on – 7:33 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
OG Anunoby is not in the layup line 15 minutes before the game, but Precious Achiuwa is. Does it mean anything? Let’s find out! – 7:20 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Precious Achiuwa has joined his teammates for the pre-game lay-up line, He had previously been ruled out but perhaps with Siakam and Banton out (protocols) that’s changed. – 7:19 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
All smiles in the 6⃣
All smiles in the 6⃣
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
I laid out some of the strange circumstances the Warriors are navigating in Toronto tonight: sfchronicle.com//sports/warrio… – 7:14 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam is out tonight vs the Warriors after entering the NBA’s COVID protocols. pic.twitter.com/FhfcYBiKc9 – 6:58 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
The Raptors will start VanVleet, Trent, Barnes, Anunoby and Boucher vs Golden State tonight.
The Raptors will start VanVleet, Trent, Barnes, Anunoby and Boucher vs Golden State tonight.
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Raptors now update to say Siakam and Banton are out due to health and safety protocols. – 6:24 PM
Mike Ganter @Mike_Ganter
Raptors enter the health and safety protocols derby with Pascal Siakam and Dalano Banton now on that list and out for tonight. The Raptors will get both OG Anunoby and Precious Achiuwa back after lengthy absences. – 6:24 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Raptors say Siakam and Banton In Health and safety protocols. Anunoby and Achiuwa are available. Birch out. – 6:22 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Raptors‘ Pascal Siakam is out tonight vs. Warriors due to health and safety protocols, team says. – 6:21 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Pascal Siakam and Dalano Banton have entered the health and safety protocol and are out tonight. – 6:21 PM
Draymond Green @Money23Green
Im thinking a holiday edition mailbag on the pod. Everyone is home with a little time off, chillin with the fam. Reply with your questions for me and follow @TheVolumeSports
Im thinking a holiday edition mailbag on the pod. Everyone is home with a little time off, chillin with the fam. Reply with your questions for me and follow @TheVolumeSports
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Steve Kerr on the Warriors’ decision not to bring 6 of their players to Toronto: “It feels like the whole league now is in a precarious spot. We factored in the differences in the rules (in Canada) and how that might manifest itself long-term. All that stuff we factored in.” – 6:14 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
The Warriors have gotten their Covid test results back from this morning, and everyone in Toronto is good to go.
The Warriors have gotten their Covid test results back from this morning, and everyone in Toronto is good to go.
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
The Warriors got tested at the team hotel this morning. They’ve gotten their results back, and everyone in Toronto is available to play tonight. – 6:08 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Ahead of game 30’s tip-off, the Warriors who have been available for every game this season are Looney and Bjelica. – 6:08 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Steve Kerr: “The last few days have been really difficult. Jordan Poole going into the protocol … We made the decision to (sit so many guys) to do what we thought was best for our team.” – 6:07 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Chris Chiozza, Damion Lee, Jonathan Kuminga, Juan Toscano-Anderson, and Kevon Looney will start for the Golden State Warriors today against the Toronto Raptors. – 6:06 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Warriors starting lineup tonight: Chiozza, DLee, JTA, Kuminga, Looney
Warriors starting lineup tonight: Chiozza, DLee, JTA, Kuminga, Looney
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
“It feels like the whole league is in a precarious spot … “ – Warriors head coach Steve Kerr. – 6:04 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
“Everything factors in” – Steve Kerr responding to a question about if crossing the border into Canada impacted the decision to sit Curry, Green, and Wiggins – 6:04 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Chris Chiozza, Damion Lee, Juan Toscano Anderson, Jonathan Kuminga and Kevon Looney will start for the Warriors, per Steve Kerr. – 6:04 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Kerr says Chiozza, Lee, Toscano-Anderson, Kuminga and Looney will start tonight vs. Raptors. – 6:03 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
OG Anunoby will return and start for the Raptors, we were just told
Nick Nurse said he was unsure who else would start
OG Anunoby will return and start for the Raptors, we were just told
Nick Nurse said he was unsure who else would start
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Tonight’s starters for the Warriors:
Chris Chiozza
Damion Lee
Jonathan Kuminga
Juan Toscano-Anderson
Tonight’s starters for the Warriors:
Chris Chiozza
Damion Lee
Jonathan Kuminga
Juan Toscano-Anderson
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Warriors starters vs Raptors: Chiozza, Lee, JTA, Kuminga, Looney. – 6:03 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Warriors’ starters tonight: Chiozza, Lee, Toscano-Anderson, Kuminga and Looney. – 6:03 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Nick Nurse on the Warriors getting Klay Thompson back soon: “It makes then substantially better. He’s a great, great player. He’s up there at a level defensively and shooting right at the top.” – 6:00 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Anunoby will play tonight, starting most likely. He will be limited to some short shifts, says Nurse. Achiuwa (shoulder) and Birch (knee) remain out. – 5:49 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
OG Anunoby returns tonight for the Raptors. Khem Birch remains out, as does Precious Achiuwa because of his shoulder. – 5:47 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
OG Anunoby returns tonight, Khem Birch (knee) and Precious Achiuwa (shoulder) are out. – 5:46 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Anunoby will play tonight. Birch and Achiuwa are out vs Golden State. – 5:46 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“It was just a lot of emotions and a lot of energy that I didn’t know how to process.”
“It was just a lot of emotions and a lot of energy that I didn’t know how to process.”
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
As of 530 injury report, Precious Achiuwa, OG Anunoby and Khem Birch are questionable vs. Warriors tonight, though expectation is Birch will not play. The Raptors remain protocol free for now, somehow. – 5:37 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Lots of players on the injury report ahead of Warriors@Toronto Raptors tonight, but only Jordan Poole is in the H&S protocols for either team. pic.twitter.com/0MOZeWjpeF – 4:58 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
On the second leg of a road back-to-back, the Warriors will be without several key players on Saturday against the Raptors. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2021/12/18/inj… – 4:46 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Made it to Toronto. Has been the most logistically complex trip of my NBA beat writing career. Scotiabank Arena will be half capacity tonight because of a spike in COVID-19 cases in Ontario. pic.twitter.com/qFEINIRvcZ – 4:44 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Our prediction and best bet for Saturday’s Warriors at Raptors game, with odds from @Tipico Sportsbook. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2021/12/18/war… – 4:00 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
ICYMI, a ranking and analysis of the early MVP landscape, at @TheAthletic. And yes, contrary to what I tweeted a few days back, the race goes well beyond Steph Curry and Kevin Durant.
ICYMI, a ranking and analysis of the early MVP landscape, at @TheAthletic. And yes, contrary to what I tweeted a few days back, the race goes well beyond Steph Curry and Kevin Durant.
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Wishing a very Happy Birthday to Assistant Coach Bruce Fraser! 🎈 pic.twitter.com/lSwgG99kdQ – 2:30 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
I’m not wishing this on anyone, let’s be clear, but if the Raptors have somehow avoided Covid sweeping through their team to some degree we need to crack that code. Last three opponents: Knicks, Sacramento and Brooklyn, all in the midst of outbreaks. – 1:33 PM
