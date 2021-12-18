Wizards vs. Jazz: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Washington Wizards (15-15) play against the Utah Jazz (8-8) at Vivint Arena
Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Saturday December 18, 2021
Washington Wizards 84, Utah Jazz 80 (End Q3)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Chris Miller @cmillsnbcs
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
