Andrew Wiggins enters health and safety protocols

Shams Charania: Warriors’ Andrew Wiggins has entered health and safety protocols.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
So the Suns play the Hornets (Cody Martin), Lakers (Frank Vogel and 6 players) and Warriors (Andrew Wiggins) this week.
So the Suns play the Hornets (Cody Martin), Lakers (Frank Vogel and 6 players) and Warriors (Andrew Wiggins) this week.
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors will be without two starters against the Kings tomorrow. Jordan Poole and now Andrew Wiggins in health and safety protocols. Two negative tests, 24 hours apart, needed to return. – 7:35 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Andrew Wiggins has entered the league’s health and safety protocols. – 7:32 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Warriors’ Andrew Wiggins has entered health and safety protocols. – 7:32 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Latest Warriors injury report: Andrew Wiggins has been placed in health and safety protocols. – 7:31 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
I wrote on Andrew Wiggins, whose decision to get vaccinated is going down as one of the biggest keys to the Warriors’ fast start: sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 6:02 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Mark Daigneault said he’d be surprised if Wiggins starts tomorrow night at Memphis. He said they could look at starting another guard, or even go big. Nothing concrete yet. – 1:25 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault “we are not locked in to not starting [Darius Bazley] and we we are not locked in on starting [Aaron] Wiggins, I’d actually be shocked if Wiggins started tomorrow.”
Mark Daigneault “we are not locked in to not starting [Darius Bazley] and we we are not locked in on starting [Aaron] Wiggins, I’d actually be shocked if Wiggins started tomorrow.”
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Really good ball fake by Wiggins to create a window to pass to JRE, but couldn’t get it to him. Process was there, results weren’t. – 8:14 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Awesome for Aaron Wiggins to knock down his first shot of the game, small sample size but a strong communicator on defense. – 8:13 PM
Tim Bontemps: The Hornets say Cody Martin has entered the health and safety protocols. Charlotte has had several players in them over the past couple weeks. -via Twitter @TimBontemps / December 19, 2021
KC Johnson: Bulls upgraded Derrick Jones Jr. to available vs. Lakers, per injury report. -via Twitter @KCJHoop / December 19, 2021