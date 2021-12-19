Anthony Davis on injury: Mentally, I'm fine

Dave McMenamin: Anthony Davis, speaking to reporters for the first time since his knee injury in MIN: “I mean, mentally, I’m fine. I’m in good spirits, just being around the team. Obviously avoided a major injury, which has kind of got my spirits back up because I just didn’t know.”
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes
Re: Anthony Davis: It sounds like AD has a Grade 2 MCL sprain. The average time lost for these types of injuries is ~22 games. He previously dealt with a MCL sprain in the same knee and missed the final 3 games of the 2012-13 season. – 9:54 PM
Re: Anthony Davis: It sounds like AD has a Grade 2 MCL sprain. The average time lost for these types of injuries is ~22 games. He previously dealt with a MCL sprain in the same knee and missed the final 3 games of the 2012-13 season. – 9:54 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @ForbesSports
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Shams Charania: Lakers star Anthony Davis has MCL sprain in left knee and will miss at least four weeks, team says. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / December 18, 2021
Kyle Goon: Russell Westbrook said he’s “praying for the best” on Anthony Davis’ knee and “that’s all you can do.” -via Twitter @kylegoon / December 18, 2021