Blazers vs. Grizzlies: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

December 19, 2021

By |

Game streams

The Portland Trail Blazers (12-18) play against the Memphis Grizzlies (11-11) at FedExForum

Game Time: 6:00 PM EST on Sunday December 19, 2021

Portland Trail Blazers 51, Memphis Grizzlies 52 (Half)

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
back and forth. back and forth. pic.twitter.com/fzQCx1mbOh7:16 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold
Grizzlies 52, Blazers 51: halftime. 21 points, 1 assist/rebound for @Damian Lillard. 8 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 block/steal for @Larry Nance Jr. If the Blazers lose this game by a point, someone gonna have to explain something. – 7:13 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Grizzlies up 52-51 at the half.
Dillon Brooks: 15 PTS, 2 reb, 3 ast
Steven Adams: 11 PTS, 5 REB – 7:13 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
HALFTIME
Portland 51
Grizzlies 52
Brooks: 15 points, 3 assists
Adams: 11 points, 5 rebounds
Melton: 9 points, 4 rebounds, 1 steal
Trip: 8 points, 1 block – 7:13 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
It’s Steven Adams’ world and we’re living in it – 7:09 PM
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
The refs here in Memphis just invented time traveling, because we are redoing a free throw that should have happened a minute earlier – 7:08 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Memphis is throwing all the bodies it has at Lillard. He’s still racking up the points and fouls. – 7:00 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
you know we love good play execution ✅ pic.twitter.com/5RPpnyW1p26:58 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
This is one of those games the Grizzlies will miss Ja Morant the most. Lillard going bananas, you wish you had your scoring star to counterpunch. – 6:56 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Dillon Brooks for 3! – 6:54 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
That’s a 10-0 run for the Bench Blazers – 6:52 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Grizzlies have a fight on their hands tonight. Shots are not going. Gonna have to tough this one out. – 6:52 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Orlando Magic are planning to sign center Freddie Gillespie of NBA G League’s Memphis Hustle on 10-day hardship, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 6:44 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Would really like to see the Grizzlies get out to extend this lead with Dame off the floor to start the 2nd – 6:42 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Grizz up 32-28.
Dillon Brooks leads the Grizzlies with 8PTS.
Damian Lillard has a game-high 17PTS (7 of which came from the FT line) – 6:41 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Dame with another 17 point quarter.
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/H7iSCyCCVx6:41 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
A first quarter track meet. We lead 32-28 after one.
@Dillon Brooks leads the way with 8 points.
📺 @GrizzOnBally | 📻 @929espn pic.twitter.com/KZLAU0KD0K6:40 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold
Grizzlies 32, Blazers 28: end of first quarter. 17 points, 1 assist for @Damian Lillard. 5 points, 1 rebound for @Norman Powell. POR shooting 42 percent, MEM 57 percent. – 6:40 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
end of the 1st quarter
Blazers 28
Grizzlies 32
Brooks: 8 points, 2 rebounds
Trip: 6 points, 1 block
Melton: 6 points, 2 rebounds
Adams: 5 points, 5 rebounds
Dame has 17 points – 6:40 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Damian Lillard has 15 of Portland’s 22 PTS. – 6:34 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Of course John Konchar comes in and knocks down a three. OF COURSE!! – 6:32 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Damian Lillard: VERY good basketball player pic.twitter.com/vRvp4yCt6X6:31 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold
Dame now with 13 of Portland’s 20 points, with a free throw for the potential four-point play pending. Gonna need a few others to come along. – 6:29 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Dillon Brooks has fouled Dame Lillard twice in 3-point shots in the first quarter. – 6:29 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
🐭 in the 🏠
8 points early for DB @Dillon Brooks pic.twitter.com/tOuppYABcj6:25 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold
Memphis with a quick 12-2 run to take a 16-8 lead with 7:57 to play in the first quarter. – 6:18 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
16-8 run fresh outta the gate. – 6:18 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Portland takes the first timeout of the game, as the Grizzlies zoom out to a 16-8 lead with 7:57 left in the 1Q – 6:18 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Dame Lillard is complaining to the officials and a Grizzlies fans is crying like a baby as loud as possible.
Funny and effective troll job. – 6:17 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant is “really close” to a return, according to Taylor Jenkins. He is now testing out his knee to figure out a return plan with the performance staff. dailymemphian.com/section/sports…6:15 PM
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
Jaren just snuffed Nurkic at the rim, and you’re not going to believe this but it seemed like Nurk tried to embellish the contact. – 6:15 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Jaren Jackson Jr. just destroyed Nurkic on a block and he is slow to get up – 6:14 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
MY LORD, WHAT A THUNDEROUS BLOCK BY JAREN JACKSON JR – 6:14 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
🔥🔥🔥 two viable teams facing off in Memphis right now!!! 🔥🔥🔥 – 6:13 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
you know what to do. hit the rt if you’re tapped in.
📺 @GrizzOnBally
📻 @929espn pic.twitter.com/rKIsCBpqsM6:13 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Blazers say center Cody Zeller is progressing in his return to the court after recent imaging revealed a small fracture of his right patella. Zeller will continue his recovery protocol and increase his on-court activity.  He will be re-evaluated next week. – 6:12 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Dillon Brooks gets the Grizzlies on the board for the first bucket of the game 😎 – 6:11 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Destruction Tour vs. Dame Time the sequel pic.twitter.com/dussmPz8ai6:11 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Jarrett Culver’s allery-oop made the Memphis intro video. – 6:07 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
first five vs. @Portland Trail Blazers
〽️ @Tyus Jones
〽️ @Dillon Brooks
〽️ @Desmond Bane
〽️ @jarenjacksonjr
〽️ @RealStevenAdams
@Verizon | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/z825YITA6N5:59 PM

Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
Blazers announce—
Cody Zeller is progressing after recent imaging revealed a small fracture of his right patella.
The team says, Zeller will continue his recovery protocol and increase his on-court activity. He will be re-evaluated next week. – 5:54 PM
JD Shaw @JShawNBA
Blazers center Cody Zeller (right patella small fracture) is progressing in his return to the court. He’ll increase his on-court activity and be re-evaluated next week. – 5:53 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
“you lucky they turned my song off”
x is a vibe 😂 pic.twitter.com/dROILDT7f85:52 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Starting 5s for tonight’s game
Blazers: Dame, Powell, Little, Nance, Nurkic
Grizzlies: Jones, Bane, Brooks, Jackson, Adams – 5:45 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
that feeling when you’re back at the crib. pic.twitter.com/eEUcVvbw5r5:44 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
🏀 #RipCity  vs @Memphis Grizzlies
⌚️ 3:00PM
📺 @ROOTSPORTS_NW | https://t.co/yBftNpwWBR
📻 @RipCityRadio620 pic.twitter.com/WJtckbZY3z5:10 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Tyus Jones getting some shots up, and look who’s back in the Grindhouse 👀 pic.twitter.com/iXvUxTNrTu5:08 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
good to see 12 back out with the gang @Ja Morant pic.twitter.com/5hVZhnFfrU4:59 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Arizona Republic’s #NBA power rankings: Red-hot #Grizzlies make their way into Top 5; #Suns, #Warriors still 1-2 (w/video) #GrindCity azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral4:53 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
During pregame, Chauncey Billups praised how impressive Desmond Bane has been for the Grizzlies. He called him a confident knockdown shooter.
Billups also added, “I really don’t think Taylor [Jenkins] gets enough credit for how he has these guys playing for him.” – 4:51 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
yo you didn’t sneeze but we blessed your feed.
@cintronworld | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/VlxgYeSMZj4:44 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Chauncey Billups said he doesn’t think Taylor Jenkins has received enough for credit for getting Memphis to this high point in the season. – 4:37 PM
Jay Allen @PDXjay
After missing the last three games, Dennis Smith Jr. (right knee inflammation) is available for today’s contest in Memphis. #RipCity4:29 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
Want tickets to a game?
Enter for a chance to win in the @WynnBET app! pic.twitter.com/EadhLuMvu23:51 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
The Thunder is returning to Memphis, where it last lost by a record 73 points.
We caught up with former Thunder TV analyst Grant Long, whose 1991-92 Miami Heat previously held the record for worst loss.
“That was our glowing moment if you will.”
oklahoman.com/story/sports/2…3:45 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
During the last road trip at Portland, John Konchar played 18 minutes and traveled 1.50 miles at an average of 4.68 MPH.
@FedEx  | #PlayerTracker pic.twitter.com/3L1n0Wy6UW3:28 PM

Greg Brown @gb3elite
Game Day #RipCity Here we go!!! pic.twitter.com/4e3t1sDGdU1:56 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Mark Daigneault said he’d be surprised if Wiggins starts tomorrow night at Memphis. He said they could look at starting another guard, or even go big. Nothing concrete yet. – 1:25 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault said the awareness already exists about the last game vs Memphis so there is no need to bring it up, “letting that breath is the best course” – 1:23 PM
CJ McCollum @CJMcCollum
Every good and perfect gift is from above and comes down from the father of lights (James 1:17) pic.twitter.com/ZuWrJhTbPZ12:39 PM

Games

