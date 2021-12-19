Cavaliers planning to sign Luke Kornet

Shams Charania: The Cleveland Cavaliers are planning to sign center Luke Kornet on a 10-day hardship exemption, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Kornet has played for NBA G League’s Maine Celtics.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Cleveland Cavaliers are planning to sign center Luke Kornet on a 10-day hardship exemption, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Kornet has played for NBA G League’s Maine Celtics. – 6:05 PM
The Cleveland Cavaliers are planning to sign center Luke Kornet on a 10-day hardship exemption, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Kornet has played for NBA G League’s Maine Celtics. – 6:05 PM
More on this storyline
The Celtics officially completed their previously–reported deals with big man Luke Kornet and guard Chris Clemons on Friday, signing both players to training camp contracts, per RealGM’s transactions log. -via Hoops Rumors / October 16, 2021
Chris Grenham: Hearing that Luke Kornet still has an Exhibit 10 deal set up with the Celtics, however he may not be on the initial 20-man camp roster. Kornet is not eligible for a two-way contract, so the goal is to get him in at some point to get his rights as an affiliate player. -via Twitter @chrisgrenham / September 28, 2021
Brian Robb: Celtics have released their training camp roster. Luke Kornet is the odd man out for now with roster max at 20. -via Twitter @BrianTRobb / September 28, 2021