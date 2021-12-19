Cavaliers vs. Hawks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Cleveland Cavaliers (19-12) play against the Atlanta Hawks (15-15) at State Farm Arena
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Sunday December 19, 2021
Cleveland Cavaliers 0, Atlanta Hawks 0 (PPD)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Tsunami Papi is here
Monty Williams said yesterday that Oubre is in that group with Rubio, Baynes and others he is indebted to because of how they helped at the start of Williams’ program in Phoenix pic.twitter.com/AreNizelMd – 7:07 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Cleveland Cavaliers are planning to sign center Luke Kornet on a 10-day hardship exemption, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Kornet has played for NBA G League’s Maine Celtics. – 6:05 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Hawks were scheduled for an off day tomorrow so they won’t meet again until Tuesday. – 6:00 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
We had 5:28 PM sunsets in ATL a couple of weeks ago and tonight’s is at 5:32. It’s practically summer already. – 5:30 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Tomorrow is a scheduled off day for the Hawks, as was the case prior to this morning’s announcement that Trae Young is in the health and safety protocol. Hawks are scheduled to practice on Tuesday. – 4:41 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Top 4 picks in the WNBA Draft lottery:
1. Washington Mystics
2. Indiana Fever
3. Atlanta Dream
4. Dallas Wings pic.twitter.com/NEJnn4RFry – 3:51 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Raptors’ upcoming schedule:
Mon vs ORL – postponed.
Wed at CHI – Bulls have 4 players in protocols, last 2 games postponed.
Sun at CLE – Cavs have 7 players in protocols, next game postponed.
Tues Dec. 28 vs PHI – Sixers have 3 players in protocols, next game postponed. – 2:03 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1976, the @Milwaukee Bucks Swen Nater scored 30 points and grabbed a franchise-record 33 rebounds in a 126-109 win over the Hawks.
Nater is one of only six players since the ABA-NBA merger to record a 30-point, 30-rebound game. pic.twitter.com/FE8QX3OPIB – 2:01 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Tonight’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers has been postponed because of players and staff members entering the NBA’s Health and Safety Protocols. – 1:39 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
NBA postponements today:
Today:
Denver at Brooklyn
Cleveland at Atlanta
New Orleans at Philadelphia
Monday:
Orlando at Toronto
Tuesday:
Washington at Brooklyn – 1:35 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
NBA says the following games have been postponed because players and staff are in COVID-19 protocol. Nets’ next 2 games have been postponed
Today:
Denver at Brooklyn
Cleveland at Atlanta
New Orleans at Philadelphia
Monday:
Orlando at Toronto
Tues:
NWashington at Brooklyn – 1:32 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Updated with Jarrett Allen, Lamar Stevens, Dylan Windler, RJ Nembhard and Denzel Valentine added to protocols: Five more #Cavaliers test positive for COVID-19, bringing total to seven; Sunday’s game postponed beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal – 1:32 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Celtics’ next two opponents (PHI, CLE) part of the NBA’s postponements. pic.twitter.com/0uOyL3FE6Z – 1:31 PM
