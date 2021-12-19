Daily statistical milestones: Rudy Gobert moves past Dirk Nowitzki and more

Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.
Rudy Gobert No. 52 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Dirk Nowitzki with 1,286 blocks. He’s now 7 away from Greg Ostertag and Julius Erving
Evan Fournier No. 94 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of David Wesley with 1,124 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Bojan Bogdanović
Robin Lopez No. 95 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Darryl Dawkins with 1,024 blocks. He’s now 3 away from Chris Dudley
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope No. 115 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Jeff Green with 1,063 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Marcus Morris
Joe Ingles No. 119 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Channing Frye with 1,050 three-pointers. He’s now 5 away from Nick Anderson
Rudy Gobert No. 141 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Joe Smith with 6,580 rebounds. He’s now 10 away from David West
Eric Bledsoe No. 174 in three-pointers
Moved ahead of Paul Pressey with 998 steals. He’s now tied with Devin Harris
Rudy Gay No. 186 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Zelmo Beaty with 5,951 rebounds. He’s now 8 away from Tristan Thompson
Enes Kanter No. 198 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Udonis Haslem with 5,764 rebounds. He’s now 1 away from Reggie Evans
Blake Griffin No. 229 in assists now
Moved ahead of Antonio Daniels with 2,938 assists. He’s now 3 away from Howard Komives
Jayson Tatum No. 238 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Kent Bazemore and Austin Rivers with 683 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Bryon Russell
DeMarcus Cousins No. 242 in points now
Moved ahead of Charles Oakley with 12,424 points. He’s now 6 away from Caron Butler
