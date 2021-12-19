Devin Booker to return tonight

Shams Charania: After missing seven consecutive games with hamstring injury, Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker will return tonight at home against Charlotte, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
Devin Booker will return tonight after missing seven games with a hamstring injury, the Suns announced. pic.twitter.com/ESLhv6wvWi – 7:12 PM
Monty Williams said the practice the Suns had yesterday was enough up and down to allow Devin Booker to get some good burn and feel good about him returning tonight. They’ll keep an eye on him tonight – 6:17 PM
Suns confirm Devin Booker will play tonight after missing the last 7 games due a hamstring injury – 5:46 PM
After missing seven consecutive games with hamstring injury, Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker will return tonight at home against Charlotte, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 5:42 PM
“His voice still rings loud in our locker room, throughout practice, but it’s always nice to have him out on the court. You just get a sense of security with everybody knowing he’s out there.” Chris Paul on Devin Booker looking to return from injury. #Suns https://t.co/kk8bsEJGV1 pic.twitter.com/1c3gE2E3Qr – 10:48 AM
‘He did everything’: Devin Booker on cusp of returning from left hamstring injury as #Suns face #Hornets Sunday with the two-time All-Star listed as questionable (w/videos) https://t.co/wBvHQRlJmR via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/jVypHLhBW9 – 7:49 PM
Kellan Olson: Devin Booker (left hamstring strain) has been upgraded to questionable for tomorrow’s Suns game vs. the Hornets. Abdel Nader (right knee injury management) is still out. -via Twitter @KellanOlson / December 18, 2021
Kellan Olson: Devin Booker was a full participant in the Suns’ practice today, per Monty Williams -via Twitter @KellanOlson / December 18, 2021