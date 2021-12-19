Frank Vogel, Kent Bazemore enter health and safety protocols for Lakers

Brad Turner: Lakers coach Frank Vogel has entered NBA health safety protocols, the team announced. Also, Kent Bazemore has entered the health and safety protocols. Assistant David Fizdale will assume head duties for the interim, the Lakers said.
Source: Twitter @BA_Turner
Source: Twitter @BA_Turner
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kent Bazemore @24Bazemore
You know who will be penalized when our product doesn’t perform… glad the boys toting the pigskin figured it out… – 12:53 PM
You know who will be penalized when our product doesn’t perform… glad the boys toting the pigskin figured it out… – 12:53 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Lakers: Frank Vogel, Kent Bazemore enter NBA’s Health & Safety Protocols sportando.basketball/en/lakers-fran… – 12:06 PM
Lakers: Frank Vogel, Kent Bazemore enter NBA’s Health & Safety Protocols sportando.basketball/en/lakers-fran… – 12:06 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers coach Frank Vogel has entered NBA health safety protocols, the team announced. Also, Kent Bazemore has entered the health and safety protocols. Assistant David Fizdale will assume head duties for the interim, the Lakers said. – 11:24 AM
Lakers coach Frank Vogel has entered NBA health safety protocols, the team announced. Also, Kent Bazemore has entered the health and safety protocols. Assistant David Fizdale will assume head duties for the interim, the Lakers said. – 11:24 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Frank Vogel has entered the NBA’s Health & Safety Protocols.
Assistant Coach David Fizdale will assume head coaching responsibilities at this time.
Meanwhile, Kent Bazemore has also entered health and safety protocols. – 11:15 AM
Frank Vogel has entered the NBA’s Health & Safety Protocols.
Assistant Coach David Fizdale will assume head coaching responsibilities at this time.
Meanwhile, Kent Bazemore has also entered health and safety protocols. – 11:15 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Frank Vogel has entrees the health and safety protocols and David Fizdale will coach tonight in Chicago, the Lakers say. Also, Kent Bazemore has entered the protocols as well. – 11:12 AM
Frank Vogel has entrees the health and safety protocols and David Fizdale will coach tonight in Chicago, the Lakers say. Also, Kent Bazemore has entered the protocols as well. – 11:12 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LAL mini three-game win streak snapped in MIN, 110-92, to cap a wild 48 hours for the team in and out of the health and safety protocols. Isaiah Thomas 19p on 5-of-12; LeBron 18p on 5-of-13 10r 5a 2b 4tos; Russ 14p on 4-of-7 and 6-of-11 FTs 4r 3a 1to; Bazemore 11p on 4-of-8 – 12:41 AM
LAL mini three-game win streak snapped in MIN, 110-92, to cap a wild 48 hours for the team in and out of the health and safety protocols. Isaiah Thomas 19p on 5-of-12; LeBron 18p on 5-of-13 10r 5a 2b 4tos; Russ 14p on 4-of-7 and 6-of-11 FTs 4r 3a 1to; Bazemore 11p on 4-of-8 – 12:41 AM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Jarred Vanderbilt with a career-high 16 rebounds, just grabbed 2 offensive rebounds on one possession and Bazemore finally just tackled him to keep him from getting a third. – 12:28 AM
Jarred Vanderbilt with a career-high 16 rebounds, just grabbed 2 offensive rebounds on one possession and Bazemore finally just tackled him to keep him from getting a third. – 12:28 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Third quarter: Wolves 85, Lakers 65
AD exited the game with a left knee injury. The Wolves went on a run after he left and have outscored the Lakers in each of the three quarters. Kent Bazemore leads LA with 11 points. LAL is shooting 39.3% and has 16 TOs. KAT has 28 points. – 12:06 AM
Third quarter: Wolves 85, Lakers 65
AD exited the game with a left knee injury. The Wolves went on a run after he left and have outscored the Lakers in each of the three quarters. Kent Bazemore leads LA with 11 points. LAL is shooting 39.3% and has 16 TOs. KAT has 28 points. – 12:06 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Kent Bazemore picks up two quick fouls and is subbed out for two-way wing Chaundee Brown. – 10:19 PM
Kent Bazemore picks up two quick fouls and is subbed out for two-way wing Chaundee Brown. – 10:19 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Lakers’ starters vs. Minnesota:
Anthony Davis
LeBron James
Kent Bazemore
Wayne Ellington
Russell Westbrook – 9:33 PM
Lakers’ starters vs. Minnesota:
Anthony Davis
LeBron James
Kent Bazemore
Wayne Ellington
Russell Westbrook – 9:33 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Currently available for the Lakers tonight: LeBron, AD, Westbrook, Ellington, Anthony, Jordan, Bazemore, Rondo, 10-day call-up Thomas, and 2-way players Chaundee Brown and Jay Huff. – 6:11 PM
Currently available for the Lakers tonight: LeBron, AD, Westbrook, Ellington, Anthony, Jordan, Bazemore, Rondo, 10-day call-up Thomas, and 2-way players Chaundee Brown and Jay Huff. – 6:11 PM
More on this storyline
Adrian Wojnarowski: The NBA is postponing the Cleveland-Atlanta game tonight, sources tell ESPN. -via Twitter @wojespn / December 19, 2021
Adrian Wojnarowski: Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen is one of the five players entering the league’s Covid protocols, sources tell ESPN. Allen’s having an All-Star-caliber season with averages of 16.8 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1.4 blocks. -via Twitter @wojespn / December 19, 2021
Shams Charania: Sources: Philadelphia-New Orleans tonight appears in jeopardy: Andre Drummond and Shake Milton have entered COVID-19 protocols, joining Georges Niang. Furkan Korkmaz (illness) and three others are out and Danny Green, Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey are questionable to play. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / December 19, 2021