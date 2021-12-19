Heat vs. Pistons: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Miami Heat (18-12) play against the Detroit Pistons (24-24) at Little Caesars Arena
Game Time: 6:00 PM EST on Sunday December 19, 2021
Miami Heat 48, Detroit Pistons 46 (Half)
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Frank said:🌪 🌪 🌪
@BallySportsDET | @Frank Jackson pic.twitter.com/kWklBSR3dp – 7:15 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Trailing by 2 after 2.
🔹 @Hamidou Diallo: 9 PTS / 4 REB / 1 AST / 4-6 FG
🔹 @SaddiqBey: 7 PTS / 1 REB / 1 AST
🔹 @Frank Jackson: 7 PTS / 1 REB pic.twitter.com/nBGVykeudO – 7:12 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Halftime: Heat 48, Pistons 46. Detroit closed the half with a 6-0 run to keep the score close.
Diallo: 9 points, 4 rebounds
F. Jackson: 7 points
Bey: 7 points
Cunningham: 2 points, 5 assists – 7:11 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Half: #Heat 48, #Pistons 46
Diallo: 9 pts, 4 rebs
Bey/F. Jackson: 7 pts each
Stewart: 6 pts, 7 rebs
Lyles: 6 pts, 5 rebs – 7:10 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Halftime: Heat 48, Pistons 46. Detroit only down two despite shooting just 2 of 19 (10.5 percent) on threes in the first half. – 7:10 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Even at 2 of 19 on threes, Pistons go into halftime within 48-46 of Heat. Strus with 15 for Heat. Heat had led by nine in second period. – 7:10 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons are shooting 2-of-19 (11%) from 3, but they’re only down by 4 in 2Q. That’s something. – 7:08 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
The Pistons are 2-19 from 3 … and are only trailing by four. That’s good – 7:08 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
15 points for Max Strus so far
Just can’t see a guy with this type of pure talent to shoot the basketball being pushed out the rotation on a team whose 2 best players don’t shoot the three
Continually earning his stay – 7:06 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
lol at PJ Tucker one-handing that rebound and putback. disrespectful. – 7:06 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Two nights after scoring a career-high 32 points, Max Strus with 15 points in the first half. – 7:05 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Duncan Robinson always attacks closeouts well but it usually ends in a layup. Finding Strus with the defense scrambled like he just did takes his game to the next level. They can play together. – 7:01 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The typical Duncan Robinson drive and kick for a Max Strus three. Heat now 8 of 17 on threes and leads Pistons 43-37. – 7:00 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Heat 43, #Pistons 37, 3:55 2Q
F. Jackson: 7 pts
Diallo/Stewart/Lyles: 6 pts each – 6:59 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Pistons are currently 2-17 from 3. They haven’t shot the ball particularly well this season, but this is on track to be one of their worst nights by far – 6:58 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
*Briefly looks at timeline to see how the Pistons game is going, sees people losing it*
*googles score and sees the Pistons are only down by four while shooting 0.737372 percent from 3* – 6:56 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Cade Cunningham gets his 3rd foul at 5:28 2Q. Cory Joseph comes in for him. – 6:56 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Heat playing five out with this lineup. Most of the possessions right now have this spacing. pic.twitter.com/8cq9RGxdqn – 6:56 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey looked like he wanted to challenge that last foul call against Cade Cunningham, but he held back. It ended up being Cade’s 2nd foul. – 6:55 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Juwan Howard is at the LCA tonight. Got a pretty good ovation when the Jumbotron showed him. Howard was a longtime assistant with the Heat – 6:52 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Omer Yurtseven already with eight rebounds in 10 minutes off the bench. – 6:48 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The Pistons are shooting an NBA-worst 31.1 percent on threes this season. Detroit is 1 of 13 from deep tonight. – 6:45 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Gabe Vincent and Max Strus with 14 of the team’s 26 points
It continues – 6:43 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
End of 1.
🔹 @Hamidou Diallo: 6 PTS / 3 REB / 3-4 FG
🔹 @SaddiqBey: 5 PTS / 1 REB / 1 AST
🔹 @Trey Lyles: 4 PTS / 3 REB pic.twitter.com/NHNWp24e4O – 6:39 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Nice move by Marcus for his first NBA bucket! pic.twitter.com/qdlXviDvB5 – 6:38 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
End of 1st: Heat 23, Pistons 20. Detroit shot 7-19 overall and 1-10 from 3.
Diallo: 6 points, 3 rebounds
Bey: 5 points
Lyles: 4 points – 6:38 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of first quarter: Heat 23, Pistons 20. Gabe Vincent with eight points. Pistons shooting 1 of 10 on threes. – 6:37 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat 23, Pistons 20 at end of one. Six rebounds for Yurtseven, eight point for Vincent. – 6:37 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
End 1Q: #Heat 23, #Pistons 20
Diallo: 6 pts, 3 rebs
Bey: 5 pts
Lyles: 4 pts, 3 rebs
DET shot 1-of-10 from 3. – 6:37 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Marcus Garrett scores his first NBA points on a driving layup. – 6:33 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Cory Joseph just checked in after picking up DNPs during the last three games – 6:33 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Cade did a good job forcing Okpala to miss on two of Miami’s last three possessions. He was credited with a block on the first one. – 6:32 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
That Max Strus three was all Kyle Lowry
Wing post insert to Lowry
Pin down by Yurt for Garrett, which is usually the result in that set
Garrett flows into a weakside back screen for Strus
Lowry floats it over the top…Easy three – 6:30 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Headband @SaddiqBey HUSTLES DIFFERENT! 💪
@BallySportsDET | #Pistons pic.twitter.com/aMZqwIcqJ4 – 6:29 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Kyle Lowry draws his second charge of the first quarter. He leads the NBA in charges drawn. – 6:28 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat with 10 three-point attempts in the first eight minutes. – 6:27 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Dewayne Dedmon called for his second foul with 6:07 left in the first quarter. Omer Yurtseven enters. – 6:24 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons 16, #Heat 11, 6:26 1Q
Diallo: 6 pts, 2 rebs
Bey: 5 pts
Stewart: 3 pts, 2 rebs
DET is shooting 60% FG. – 6:20 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Gabe Vincent man
This isn’t his jumper returning
This is his jumper growing – 6:19 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat continues to put up a lot of threes with Adebayo and Butler out. Six of Miami’s first nine shots have been threes. – 6:19 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Killian Hayes gets his 2nd foul at 9:13 1Q, and Saben Lee will make an early appearance. – 6:16 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Another Duncan Robinson mid-range shot. Not sure if coaches said something to him, but he’s taken a few of those lately after having attempted just one for most of the start of the season. – 6:15 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons coach Dwane Casey and Kyle Lowry share a hug before tipoff.
That’s Casey’s guy, obviously, from their time in Toronto. – 6:11 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Game 🔛 in the 313!
@UWMLife | @UWMlending pic.twitter.com/ozADhm1X4V – 6:10 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Isaiah Stewart, on behalf of Tom Gores and the Pistons, just thanked the fans for their support ahead of tonight’s game – 6:05 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
The Pistons have a Jerami Grant decision to make: Trade him now, or later?
He’s one of the most coveted assets in the league ahead of the Feb. 10 deadline. The Pistons aren’t in a rush, but there’s incentive for interested teams to make a big offer now.
freep.com/story/sports/n… – 5:50 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
First 5️⃣ at home for the holidays ❄️
@Kia | #Pistons pic.twitter.com/w08x1airaI – 5:45 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Same starting 5 for the Pistons tonight: Killian Hayes, Cade Cunningham, Saddiq Bey, Hamidou Diallo and Isaiah Stewart.
Heat are starting Kyle Lowry, Gabe Vincent, Duncan Robinson, P.J. Tucker and Dewayne Dedmon – 5:43 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat with these 10 available for the third straight game: Lowry, Vincent, Robinson, Tucker, Dedmon, Strus, Yurtseven, Okpala, Garrett and Haslem.
Heat looking to improve to 3-0 with this group today against a Pistons team that has lost 14 straight. – 5:36 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
No Tyler Herro tonight
As I said before, there’s no need for him to play tonight
Young rotation guys are hot, and an extra 2 days rest is needed when playing a team on a 14 game losing streak – 5:35 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
So 10 available for Heat tonight in Detroit:
Starters: Lowry, Vincent, Robinson, Tucker, Dedmon.
Reserves: Strus, Okpala, Yurtseven, Garrett, Haslem.
Inactive: Butler, Adebayo, Martin, Morris, Oladipo. – 5:34 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Tyler Herro (quad) is out today vs. Pistons. Marcus Garrett (eye) is available. – 5:34 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Tyler Herro (quad) is an active scratch for the Heat tonight, will not play in Detroit. – 5:32 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Locked in 🔒
@iamgabevincent2’s averaging
17.8ppg over his last 4 starts. pic.twitter.com/dRWg3LEDs1 – 5:30 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Without Jerami Grant, Miami can stick PJ Tucker on Saddiq Bey
That one move can essentially take care of business IMO – 5:28 PM
Matt Dery @DerySpeaks
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra says Tyler Herro and Marcus Garrett remain questionable. Garrett and Herro are going through their pregame routines, but Spoelstra says he’ll talk with Jay Sabol to make a final decision on Herro’s status for tonight vs. Pistons (6 p.m., Bally Sports Sun). – 4:37 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
#MIAvsDET INJURY UPDATE: Coach Spo says Tyler Herro (quad) and Marcus Garrett (eye) are going through their pregame routines and are both questionable to play tonight vs the Pistons. – 4:36 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Tua saying “Duuuuuuuuuke” is going to be the opening of every sports show here in Miami tonight. – 4:35 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Erik Spoelstra says a night after watching Juwan Howard coach Michigan that Howard and his family will be at tonight’s Heat game in Detroit. – 4:34 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Erik Spoelstra says Tyler Herro is questionable still vs Detroit tonight
He’s going to go through his pregame routine, then they will make a decision from there
@5ReasonsSports – 4:33 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Spo says Tyler Herro is questionable for tonight’s game against the Pistons. Going through his pregame routine and Heat will make a decision after that. – 4:33 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Erik Spoelstra says Tyler Herro (quad) and Marcus Garrett (eye) remain questionable.
Out for Heat: Butler, Adebayo, Morris, Martin, Oladipo. – 4:33 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey on playing Cade Cunningham in a shorter stint in 1Q on Saturday: “What we found out is playing him in short stints helps his stamina.” – 4:32 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Pistons coach Dwane Casey on young Kyle Lowry compared to today’s Kyle Lowry, “He is a great example of young players coming into this league who think they had it figured it out. And then, all at once, you figure it out. And now the rest of it is history.” – 4:30 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Pistons coach Dwane Casey on Heat finding ways to win despite missing its top three scorers: “It’s a kudos to their developmental program and the way they approach things in developing players.” – 4:22 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
On playing Luka Garza in the fourth last night, Casey said it was partially due to Isaiah Stewart being in foul trouble. The other part was knowing he can bring shooting and energy into the game. – 4:20 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Pistons coach Dwane Casey on how Kyle Lowry benefited the Raptors while the two were in Toronto, “He was ignition that changed it.” – 4:15 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Dwane Casey said Kyle Lowry was the “ignition” that got the Raptors going. “Kyle came in and gave us the grittiness, the leadership, the 3-point shooting, and the rest is history.” – 4:14 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
TNT announces it has added Tuesday’s Heat vs. Pacers game. It replaces the previously scheduled Wizards vs. Nets game, which has been postponed. – 3:02 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Due to other postponements, Tuesday Heat-Pacers that originally was on TNT and then taken off TNT is now back on TNT. Game time still is 7:30 p.m. – 2:56 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
The Indiana at Miami game will now be televised by #TNT on Tuesday, replacing the postponed #Nets–#Wizards tilt. #nba – 2:49 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
With the NBA postponing the Wizards-Nets game on Tuesday, Indiana-Miami will be on TNT instead. – 2:48 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Omer Yurtseven taking lessons from Heat leaders, including Udonis Haslem: “OG has been on me since I came here. But he intensified when Bam hurt his finger” miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, more on Erik Spoelstra and the Heat’s visit to the University of Michigan – 2:35 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
At Bulls shoot, Alex Caruso confirmed his right hamstring has healed. Said it felt good going into Miami game, team’s week-long pause has helped his conditioning
“I’m really just looking forward to getting back to games, getting some kind of normalcy back into our routine.” – 12:58 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
NBA postponements continuing, but Heat-Pistons still on at 6 p.m. in Detroit. Caleb Martin remains lone Heat player listed in protocols. Heat remain without sidelined Butler, Adebayo, Morris and Oladipo. Herro (quad) and Garrett (eye) questionable for tonight. – 12:34 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Erik Spoelstra, Heat create an emotional reunion with Juwan Howard at Michigan victory. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 12:31 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
ASK IRA: Will the Heat be keeping an eye on a familiar face in G League? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 12:31 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Cleveland-Atlanta is the NBA’s third postponement this season. Chicago had games with Toronto and Detroit postponed last week. – 12:22 PM
