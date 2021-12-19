USA Today Sports

Jarrett Allen among Cleveland players in COVID protocols

Jarrett Allen among Cleveland players in COVID protocols

Main Rumors

Jarrett Allen among Cleveland players in COVID protocols

December 19, 2021- by

By |

Adrian Wojnarowski: Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen is one of the five players entering the league’s Covid protocols, sources tell ESPN. Allen’s having an All-Star-caliber season with averages of 16.8 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1.4 blocks.
Source: Twitter @wojespn

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen is one of the five players entering the league’s Covid protocols, sources tell ESPN. Allen’s having an All-Star-caliber season with averages of 16.8 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1.4 blocks. – 12:11 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs starters for tonight here in Milwaukee: Darius Garland, Lamar Stevens, Lauri Markkanen, Dean Wade and Jarrett Allen – 8:20 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
RPR MVP Predictor standings, determined by Rolling Player Ratings and team success:
1. Nikola Jokic: 15.05
2. Stephen Curry: 14.59
3. Kevin Durant: 14.44
4. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.18
5. Trae Young: 13.62
6. Jarrett Allen: 12.29
7. DeMar DeRozan: 11.9
8. Jimmy Butler: 11.77 pic.twitter.com/NimxxxMiYH10:45 AM

NBA Math @NBA_Math
RPR MVP Predictor standings, determined by Rolling Player Ratings and team success:
1. Nikola Jokic: 14.76
2. Stephen Curry: 14.61
3. Kevin Durant: 14.55
4. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.36
5. Trae Young: 13.52
6. Jarrett Allen: 12.38
7. DeMar DeRozan: 11.96
8. Jimmy Butler: 11.83 pic.twitter.com/gyB8Tp2gAu11:05 AM

More on this storyline

Adrian Wojnarowski: The NBA is postponing the Cleveland-Atlanta game tonight, sources tell ESPN. -via Twitter @wojespn / December 19, 2021
Shams Charania: Sources: Philadelphia-New Orleans tonight appears in jeopardy: Andre Drummond and Shake Milton have entered COVID-19 protocols, joining Georges Niang. Furkan Korkmaz (illness) and three others are out and Danny Green, Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey are questionable to play. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / December 19, 2021
Tim MacMahon: Mavs reserve Josh Green has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols. He had previously been listed as out due to illness. Now two Mavs (Reggie Bullock) in protocols. -via Twitter @espn_macmahon / December 19, 2021

Main Rumors

, ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home