Lakers vs. Bulls: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Los Angeles Lakers (16-14) play against the Chicago Bulls (10-10) at United Center
Game Time: 3:30 PM EST on Sunday December 19, 2021
Los Angeles Lakers 0, Chicago Bulls 0 (8:00 pm ET)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Back to the grind.
⏰: 5 pm PT
📺: @SpectrumSN
📻: 1110 KRDC & 1330 KWKW
#LakeShow x @SociosHoops
on.nba.com/3yGJISE – 5:17 PM
Back to the grind.
⏰: 5 pm PT
📺: @SpectrumSN
📻: 1110 KRDC & 1330 KWKW
#LakeShow x @SociosHoops
on.nba.com/3yGJISE – 5:17 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Back at it tonight. It’s time for our @goaawol digital shirt toss!
RT now for a chance to win – the only way to get this shirt. pic.twitter.com/Oo3oUNhX9J – 5:14 PM
Back at it tonight. It’s time for our @goaawol digital shirt toss!
RT now for a chance to win – the only way to get this shirt. pic.twitter.com/Oo3oUNhX9J – 5:14 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Lakers officially on bum-team alert, which marks the first time a LeBron James-led team is on bum-team alert, according to Cowley.com – 5:11 PM
Lakers officially on bum-team alert, which marks the first time a LeBron James-led team is on bum-team alert, according to Cowley.com – 5:11 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Raptors 905, Toronto’s @nbagleague affiliate, is out of the G League Showcase in accordance with the NBA’s health and safety protocols and won’t play its two Vegas games.
That makes two teams out of 30 scheduled to compete here, along with the Windy City Bulls, to drop out. – 4:58 PM
Raptors 905, Toronto’s @nbagleague affiliate, is out of the G League Showcase in accordance with the NBA’s health and safety protocols and won’t play its two Vegas games.
That makes two teams out of 30 scheduled to compete here, along with the Windy City Bulls, to drop out. – 4:58 PM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
Fred VanVleet delivered a subtle verbal jab at #Lakers star Russell Westbrook.
#NBA
sportscasting.com/fred-vanvleet-… – 4:45 PM
Fred VanVleet delivered a subtle verbal jab at #Lakers star Russell Westbrook.
#NBA
sportscasting.com/fred-vanvleet-… – 4:45 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Finally back on the floor tonight!
@LiquiMolyUSA | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/0hC6sTDMg6 – 4:30 PM
Finally back on the floor tonight!
@LiquiMolyUSA | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/0hC6sTDMg6 – 4:30 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets guard Armoni Brooks, who was out in Detroit on Saturday, listed as questionable for tomorrow in Chicago. Green, Porter Jr. remain out. – 3:44 PM
Rockets guard Armoni Brooks, who was out in Detroit on Saturday, listed as questionable for tomorrow in Chicago. Green, Porter Jr. remain out. – 3:44 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr are out for the Rockets tomorrow in Chicago. Armoni Brooks is questionable – 3:42 PM
Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr are out for the Rockets tomorrow in Chicago. Armoni Brooks is questionable – 3:42 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Big dunks, big shots, big blocks. Here are your Top Plays of the Week, presented by @MichelobULTRA. pic.twitter.com/Kd75GJ8DQb – 3:28 PM
Big dunks, big shots, big blocks. Here are your Top Plays of the Week, presented by @MichelobULTRA. pic.twitter.com/Kd75GJ8DQb – 3:28 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Raptors’ upcoming schedule:
Mon vs ORL – postponed.
Wed at CHI – Bulls have 4 players in protocols, last 2 games postponed.
Sun at CLE – Cavs have 7 players in protocols, next game postponed.
Tues Dec. 28 vs PHI – Sixers have 3 players in protocols, next game postponed. – 2:03 PM
Raptors’ upcoming schedule:
Mon vs ORL – postponed.
Wed at CHI – Bulls have 4 players in protocols, last 2 games postponed.
Sun at CLE – Cavs have 7 players in protocols, next game postponed.
Tues Dec. 28 vs PHI – Sixers have 3 players in protocols, next game postponed. – 2:03 PM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
Anthony Davis’ injury may force the #Lakers toward making a desperate trade.
#NBA
sportscasting.com/anthony-davis-… – 1:56 PM
Anthony Davis’ injury may force the #Lakers toward making a desperate trade.
#NBA
sportscasting.com/anthony-davis-… – 1:56 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
As the NBA postponed games today, here’s what’s happening in Chicago, where the Lakers and Bulls are still on for tonight at the moment: ocregister.com/2021/12/19/lak… – 1:54 PM
As the NBA postponed games today, here’s what’s happening in Chicago, where the Lakers and Bulls are still on for tonight at the moment: ocregister.com/2021/12/19/lak… – 1:54 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Bulls-Lakers might be only game played tonight at this rate! Someone check again on the Lakers! – 1:10 PM
Bulls-Lakers might be only game played tonight at this rate! Someone check again on the Lakers! – 1:10 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
At Bulls shoot, Alex Caruso confirmed his right hamstring has healed. Said it felt good going into Miami game, team’s week-long pause has helped his conditioning
“I’m really just looking forward to getting back to games, getting some kind of normalcy back into our routine.” – 12:58 PM
At Bulls shoot, Alex Caruso confirmed his right hamstring has healed. Said it felt good going into Miami game, team’s week-long pause has helped his conditioning
“I’m really just looking forward to getting back to games, getting some kind of normalcy back into our routine.” – 12:58 PM
Kent Bazemore @24Bazemore
You know who will be penalized when our product doesn’t perform… glad the boys toting the pigskin figured it out… – 12:53 PM
You know who will be penalized when our product doesn’t perform… glad the boys toting the pigskin figured it out… – 12:53 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
nba.com/bulls/news/chu…. Your one stop source for @Chicago Bulls @nba news notes and scores – 12:38 PM
nba.com/bulls/news/chu…. Your one stop source for @Chicago Bulls @nba news notes and scores – 12:38 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Cleveland-Atlanta is the NBA’s third postponement this season. Chicago had games with Toronto and Detroit postponed last week. – 12:22 PM
Cleveland-Atlanta is the NBA’s third postponement this season. Chicago had games with Toronto and Detroit postponed last week. – 12:22 PM
Bill Oram @billoram
Some good news for Lakers viewers: TV play-by-play man Bill Macdonald will be back tonight after clearing health and safety protocols and rejoining the Lakers in Chicago. @John Ireland back on the radio with @Mike Trudell while @champagnennuts remains in protocols. – 12:20 PM
Some good news for Lakers viewers: TV play-by-play man Bill Macdonald will be back tonight after clearing health and safety protocols and rejoining the Lakers in Chicago. @John Ireland back on the radio with @Mike Trudell while @champagnennuts remains in protocols. – 12:20 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
While he remains out with a bone bruise in his right knee, Kendrick Nunn has been cleared from the NBA’s Health and Safety Protocols, and is back with the team in Chicago. – 12:15 PM
While he remains out with a bone bruise in his right knee, Kendrick Nunn has been cleared from the NBA’s Health and Safety Protocols, and is back with the team in Chicago. – 12:15 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Lakers say that Kendrick Nunn has been cleared from the health and safety protocols. He has joined the team in Chicago. Nunn remains out with a right knee bone bruise. – 12:09 PM
The Lakers say that Kendrick Nunn has been cleared from the health and safety protocols. He has joined the team in Chicago. Nunn remains out with a right knee bone bruise. – 12:09 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Kendrick Nunn has been cleared from protocols and has joined the team in Chicago, the Lakers say. He remains on the injured list with a right knee bone bruise. – 12:09 PM
Kendrick Nunn has been cleared from protocols and has joined the team in Chicago, the Lakers say. He remains on the injured list with a right knee bone bruise. – 12:09 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Lakers: Frank Vogel, Kent Bazemore enter NBA’s Health & Safety Protocols sportando.basketball/en/lakers-fran… – 12:06 PM
Lakers: Frank Vogel, Kent Bazemore enter NBA’s Health & Safety Protocols sportando.basketball/en/lakers-fran… – 12:06 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1971, the @Los Angeles Lakers Wilt Chamberlain had 32 points and 34 rebounds in a 154-132 win over the Sixers.
Chamberlain, who was 35 years old at the time, is still the oldest player in NBA history to record a 30-point, 30-rebound game. pic.twitter.com/lJPuayKx5o – 12:01 PM
📅 On this day in 1971, the @Los Angeles Lakers Wilt Chamberlain had 32 points and 34 rebounds in a 154-132 win over the Sixers.
Chamberlain, who was 35 years old at the time, is still the oldest player in NBA history to record a 30-point, 30-rebound game. pic.twitter.com/lJPuayKx5o – 12:01 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Available players for the Lakers include:
– Regular starters: LeBron, Westbrook
– Bench rotation: Ellington, ‘Melo
– Out of regular rotation: Rondo, Jordan
– Two-way @SouthBayLakers players: Brown and Huff
– Ten-day hardship exception: Thomas – 11:55 AM
Available players for the Lakers include:
– Regular starters: LeBron, Westbrook
– Bench rotation: Ellington, ‘Melo
– Out of regular rotation: Rondo, Jordan
– Two-way @SouthBayLakers players: Brown and Huff
– Ten-day hardship exception: Thomas – 11:55 AM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Alex Caruso sent thoughts to Frank Vogel and the rest of the Lakers currently in COVID-19 protocol during availability this morning: “Hopefully everyone that’s in protocol is feeling alright and if not they get healthy soon.” – 11:50 AM
Alex Caruso sent thoughts to Frank Vogel and the rest of the Lakers currently in COVID-19 protocol during availability this morning: “Hopefully everyone that’s in protocol is feeling alright and if not they get healthy soon.” – 11:50 AM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Frank Vogel enters NBA COVID-19 protocols, will miss Lakers-Bulls nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 11:43 AM
Frank Vogel enters NBA COVID-19 protocols, will miss Lakers-Bulls nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 11:43 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Perhaps you’ve heard people talking about the NBA’s new, Wilson basketballs?
I went to Chicago to see where the tannery where leather is processed, the R&D center where players’ feedback was baked into the design and why it all comes down to feel:
https://t.co/JV8UR5AqLC pic.twitter.com/Fg4WVrhRGU – 11:42 AM
Perhaps you’ve heard people talking about the NBA’s new, Wilson basketballs?
I went to Chicago to see where the tannery where leather is processed, the R&D center where players’ feedback was baked into the design and why it all comes down to feel:
https://t.co/JV8UR5AqLC pic.twitter.com/Fg4WVrhRGU – 11:42 AM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
The Bulls are back to shoot around ahead of tonight’s game. Derrick Jones, Jr. is participating after clearing protocols and being listed as questionable to feature against the Lakers. pic.twitter.com/OFZVF6FbfP – 11:38 AM
The Bulls are back to shoot around ahead of tonight’s game. Derrick Jones, Jr. is participating after clearing protocols and being listed as questionable to feature against the Lakers. pic.twitter.com/OFZVF6FbfP – 11:38 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
BREAKING: Lakers’ Frank Vogel enters NBA health and safety protocols, David Fizdale to coach Sunday vs. Bulls
https://t.co/6eJbyqMXps pic.twitter.com/pKBqAPgZm0 – 11:36 AM
BREAKING: Lakers’ Frank Vogel enters NBA health and safety protocols, David Fizdale to coach Sunday vs. Bulls
https://t.co/6eJbyqMXps pic.twitter.com/pKBqAPgZm0 – 11:36 AM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Back in the building for Bulls shootaround pic.twitter.com/Ur5ozMiy5m – 11:36 AM
Back in the building for Bulls shootaround pic.twitter.com/Ur5ozMiy5m – 11:36 AM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Derrick Jones Jr. is getting shots up with Javonte Green after Bulls’ morning shootaround. DJJ is out of protocols, but questionable vs. Lakers as he reconditions – 11:34 AM
Derrick Jones Jr. is getting shots up with Javonte Green after Bulls’ morning shootaround. DJJ is out of protocols, but questionable vs. Lakers as he reconditions – 11:34 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Kessler Edwards! Chaundee Brown! David Duke Jr! Jay Huff! Nets-Lakers next on ABC’s Christmas Day showcase! – 11:30 AM
Kessler Edwards! Chaundee Brown! David Duke Jr! Jay Huff! Nets-Lakers next on ABC’s Christmas Day showcase! – 11:30 AM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Lakers coach Frank Vogel has entered health and safety protocols, per @Shams Charania.
David Fizdale will serve as acting coach tonight vs. Bulls. pic.twitter.com/dQLliahybg – 11:29 AM
Lakers coach Frank Vogel has entered health and safety protocols, per @Shams Charania.
David Fizdale will serve as acting coach tonight vs. Bulls. pic.twitter.com/dQLliahybg – 11:29 AM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
No Frank Vogel tonight. David Fizdale will take those duties … ie ….assist LeBron! – 11:29 AM
No Frank Vogel tonight. David Fizdale will take those duties … ie ….assist LeBron! – 11:29 AM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers coach Frank Vogel has entered NBA health safety protocols, the team announced. Also, Kent Bazemore has entered the health and safety protocols. Assistant David Fizdale will assume head duties for the interim, the Lakers said. – 11:24 AM
Lakers coach Frank Vogel has entered NBA health safety protocols, the team announced. Also, Kent Bazemore has entered the health and safety protocols. Assistant David Fizdale will assume head duties for the interim, the Lakers said. – 11:24 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Frank Vogel has entered the NBA’s Health & Safety Protocols.
Assistant Coach David Fizdale will assume head coaching responsibilities at this time.
Meanwhile, Kent Bazemore has also entered health and safety protocols. – 11:15 AM
Frank Vogel has entered the NBA’s Health & Safety Protocols.
Assistant Coach David Fizdale will assume head coaching responsibilities at this time.
Meanwhile, Kent Bazemore has also entered health and safety protocols. – 11:15 AM
Josh Martin @LonzoWire
Our best bet and prediction for Wednesday’s Bulls vs. Lakers game, with odds from @Tipico Sportsbook. lonzowire.usatoday.com/2021/12/19/bul… – 11:14 AM
Our best bet and prediction for Wednesday’s Bulls vs. Lakers game, with odds from @Tipico Sportsbook. lonzowire.usatoday.com/2021/12/19/bul… – 11:14 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Frank Vogel has entrees the health and safety protocols and David Fizdale will coach tonight in Chicago, the Lakers say. Also, Kent Bazemore has entered the protocols as well. – 11:12 AM
Frank Vogel has entrees the health and safety protocols and David Fizdale will coach tonight in Chicago, the Lakers say. Also, Kent Bazemore has entered the protocols as well. – 11:12 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Lakers coach Frank Vogel has entered health and safety protocols, team says. David Fizdale will serve as acting coach tonight vs. Bulls. – 11:12 AM
Lakers coach Frank Vogel has entered health and safety protocols, team says. David Fizdale will serve as acting coach tonight vs. Bulls. – 11:12 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Stars in COVID protocols right now:
Trae Young
James Harden
Zach LaVine
Kevin Durant
Giannis Antetokounmpo – 11:03 AM
Stars in COVID protocols right now:
Trae Young
James Harden
Zach LaVine
Kevin Durant
Giannis Antetokounmpo – 11:03 AM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
That free jersey feel. Sign up for the @reliantenergy #Rockets plan and get your own free, personalized jersey. 🚀 #ad
➡️ https://t.co/2D60sjfTyw pic.twitter.com/frqcIkYyRw – 11:00 AM
That free jersey feel. Sign up for the @reliantenergy #Rockets plan and get your own free, personalized jersey. 🚀 #ad
➡️ https://t.co/2D60sjfTyw pic.twitter.com/frqcIkYyRw – 11:00 AM
Josh Martin @LonzoWire
All you need to know ahead of Sunday’s Bulls vs. Lakers game. lonzowire.usatoday.com/2021/12/19/bul… – 10:57 AM
All you need to know ahead of Sunday’s Bulls vs. Lakers game. lonzowire.usatoday.com/2021/12/19/bul… – 10:57 AM
Josh Martin @LonzoWire
All you need to know ahead of Sunday’s Bulls vs. Lakers game. lonzowire.usatoday.com/2021/12/19/bul… – 10:56 AM
All you need to know ahead of Sunday’s Bulls vs. Lakers game. lonzowire.usatoday.com/2021/12/19/bul… – 10:56 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Fred VanVleet: My teammates don’t give me the Westbrook-treatment for triple-doubles sportando.basketball/en/fred-vanvle… – 10:44 AM
Fred VanVleet: My teammates don’t give me the Westbrook-treatment for triple-doubles sportando.basketball/en/fred-vanvle… – 10:44 AM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
AND WE BACK.
📺: @NBCSChicago
📻: @670TheScore pic.twitter.com/3QetXBmp42 – 10:00 AM
AND WE BACK.
📺: @NBCSChicago
📻: @670TheScore pic.twitter.com/3QetXBmp42 – 10:00 AM