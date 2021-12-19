Mavericks vs. Timberwolves: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Dallas Mavericks (14-14) play against the Minnesota Timberwolves (15-15) at Target Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Sunday December 19, 2021
Dallas Mavericks 46, Minnesota Timberwolves 56 (Q2 00:26)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Maxi Kleber with a pretty odd stat line so far: 14 minutes, 9 rebounds, 3 personal fouls, 0 points. – 9:05 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Jaden McDaniels is playing his best basketball of the season lately – 9:01 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks had just two turnovers in first quarter, but have had five in machine-gun fashion and have fallen behind 40-37. – 8:59 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
V8 the great.
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Replacing rigged Blackhawks Card Sharks for my longtime Twitter followers out there is Rigged Timberwolves Blackjack. Always start you with 10, get 16 on the hit, but keep hitting it because you’re gonna get a 4 to get you to 20. – 8:48 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
the man.
the myth.
the legend.
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
Making his first start since 11/29/21, Tim Hardaway Jr. led all scorers with 12 first-quarter points.
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Tim Hardaway Jr. finished Q1 with 12 points. Eight other Mavs scored 13, total.
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
At the end of the first, the @Minnesota Timberwolves lead Dallas 27-25.
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Rotation tweaks…
– No Prince/Okogie has meant KAT-Naz in frontcourt together
– No Ant means DLo back in earlier to have one of KAT/DLo on at all times
– Nowell in rotation again, this time as Beasley’s backup at the 2
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Towns will go to the line to complete the three-point-play after the timeout with the @Minnesota Timberwolves leading 16-13 with 3:55 left in the first quarter.
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
BEAS BEATS THE BUZZER
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Man that’s some great defense from Jarred Vanderbilt, coming off of the Brunson drive and bothering Brown at the rim – 8:23 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
The unofficial count as of 8pm: 75 NBA players from 20 teams in the protocols, not including some coaches, assistant coaches and even referees.
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
After Towns took it to Jokic and Davis, Mavs are going back to the Utah defense with Powell on Towns and Porzingis on Vanderbilt. – 8:12 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Biggest question facing the Mavs tonight:
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Jason Kidd said that the Mavericks haven’t had a lot of face-to-face time since the practice on Thursday after the Lakers’ game. Coaches had zoom calls to devise strategies but no practice time as a team since Thursday. And stressing distancing is more important now than ever. – 7:58 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: DFS, Porzingis, Powell, Hardaway, Brunson
MIN starters: Beasley, Vanderbilt, Towns, Russell, Beverley
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Your first five on the floor tonight.
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Injury Report:
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Anthony Davis, speaking to reporters for the first time since his knee injury in MIN: “I mean, mentally, I’m fine. I’m in good spirits, just being around the team. Obviously avoided a major injury, which has kind of got my spirits back up because I just didn’t know.” – 7:15 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Lost in the COVID shuffle, Sterling Brown (left foot soreness) will play tonight after missing 6 games.
That means Mavs will have 10 players from their roster, plus two-way rookie JaQuori McLaughlin, available.
Expect the starting lineup to be: Brunson, THJ, DFS, KP, Powell – 7:06 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
it’s a Canadian tuxedo kinda day. 🍁 pic.twitter.com/t1a63f5xZa – 6:51 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
COLUMN: Memphis basketball’s unvaccinated players and Penny Hardaway’s negligence threaten this season.
This isn’t a public health issue (even though it should be). It’s about the Tigers needlessly being at a competitive disadvantage.
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Add two more to the Mavs’ health and safety protocol, per Jason Kidd: assistant coaches Darrell Armstrong and Jared Dudley.
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
I believe this is the first time we’ve seen a Saben-Cory-Frank-Trey-Luka lineup – 6:43 PM
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
Sterling Brown (left foot soreness) will be available to play in tonight’s game in Minnesota. – 6:34 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
My @PrizePicks for Wolves-Mavs
Vanderbilt over 9.5 rebs
– Should get boards on Porzingis
Brunson under 18.5 pts
– Will be Wolves main guard/wing focus
KAT over 2.0 made 3s
– Made 2-or-more in 20 of 28 games played
DLo over 6.5 asts
Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston
Had a chance to watch Penny Hardaway’s Zoom session itself and I’m just flabbergasted at Penny’s lack of leadership and abdication of responsibility of this issue. Penny said he never even thought about vaccinations this year – how is that possible? Such a ridiculous situation. – 6:01 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
UPDATED Minnesota @Minnesota Timberwolves Status Report in advance of tonight’s game vs Dallas:
OUT
Edwards – Health & Safety Protocols
Knight – G League Two-Way
Okogie – Health & Safety Protocols
Prince – Health & Safety Protocols
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
On playing Luka Garza in the fourth last night, Casey said it was partially due to Isaiah Stewart being in foul trouble. The other part was knowing he can bring shooting and energy into the game. – 4:20 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Top 4 picks in the WNBA Draft lottery:
1. Washington Mystics
2. Indiana Fever
3. Atlanta Dream
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
