Pelicans vs. 76ers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The New Orleans Pelicans (10-21) play against the Philadelphia 76ers (15-15) at Wells Fargo Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Sunday December 19, 2021
New Orleans Pelicans 0, Philadelphia 76ers 0 (PPD)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Hornets coach James Borrego talks about his friendship with #Suns coach Monty Williams.
Borrego was an assistant under Williams in New Orleans. pic.twitter.com/IgAb792oAg – 9:01 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Spurs’ deficits in last 5 games:
vs DEN: down by 32
vs NOP: down by 2
vs CHA: down by 30
@ UTA: down by 17
@ SAC: down by 15 – 8:10 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
NBA story: After the #Sixers’ game against the #Pelicans gets postponed, will the #76ers have the minimum 8 players for Monday night’s road date with the #Celtics? https://t.co/AoeqsUfnyn pic.twitter.com/s39dt3rMjF – 6:50 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“He risked being thrown out of my office.” #Suns coach Monty Williams on #Hornets coach James Borrego telling him ‘no’ about a situation when he was an assistant in New Orleans under him. – 6:25 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Danny Green says he still sees a lot of potential in 2nd year guard Isaiah Joe #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2021/12/18/dan… via @SixersWire #NBA – 6:06 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
#NEBHInjuryReport vs Philadelphia:
Sam Hauser (Health & Safety Protocols) – OUT
Juancho Hernangomez (Health & Safety Protocols) – OUT
Al Horford (Health & Safety Protocols) – OUT
Romeo Langford (Neck Pain) – QUESTIONABLE – 6:05 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Celtics say Josh Richardson is now in protocol and out vs 76ers.
Jayson Tatum (left ankle sprain) and Romeo Langford (neck) both questionable.
Six others still in protocol. – 5:44 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Celtics officially have 10 players on their injury report. Seven have been ruled out for tomorrow’s game against 76ers. Tatum, Schroder and Langford all questionable with non-covid injuries/illnesses. – 5:44 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics Injury Report vs. Philadelphia (12/20) 1/3:
Sam Hauser – Health & Safety Protocols – OUT
Juancho Hernangomez – Health & Safety Protocols – OUT
Al Horford – Health & Safety Protocols – OUT
Romeo Langford – Neck Pain – QUESTIONABLE – 5:42 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Celtics G/F Josh Richardson has re-entered health and safety protocols and is listed out vs. 76ers on Monday. Richardson scored 27 points in a win over New York on Saturday night. – 5:41 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
Former Seton Hall star Myles Powell signs Two-Way Contract with Philadelphia 76ers nj.com/setonhall/2021…
@SetonHallMBB – 5:30 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
#Sixers‘ newest two-way player Myles Powell said before the 2020 #NBA Draft playing for Philly would be a “dream come true.” Idolized AI (obviously) and his favorite teams were the Phillies and the Eagles. – 5:11 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
No game tonight so here are some photos from Friday’s win 🤩 pic.twitter.com/0kEDUsCnTm – 5:04 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
The Sixers have signed Westchester Knicks guard Myles Powell out of the G League pic.twitter.com/2CwXtontNQ – 4:41 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Sixers announce that they have signed Myles Powell to a two-way contract, waiving Grant Riller to make room, confirming @Kyle Neubeck‘s report from yesterday. – 4:04 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
The @Philadelphia 76ers make it official:
The team has signed Myles Powell to a two-way contract.
Powell will wear no. 5. – 4:01 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA story: After #Sixers’ Sunday game vs. #Pelicans is postponed, will the #76ers have the required 8 players for Monday night’s meeting with the #Celtics in Beantown? https://t.co/AoeqsUfnyn pic.twitter.com/L89714YFCC – 3:45 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Raptors’ upcoming schedule:
Mon vs ORL – postponed.
Wed at CHI – Bulls have 4 players in protocols, last 2 games postponed.
Sun at CLE – Cavs have 7 players in protocols, next game postponed.
Tues Dec. 28 vs PHI – Sixers have 3 players in protocols, next game postponed. – 2:03 PM
