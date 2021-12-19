Shabazz Muhammad joining G League for showcase

Marc Stein: Former lottery pick Shabazz Muhammad is joining @NBAGrandRapids for the @nbagleague Showcase in Las Vegas, league sources say. Muhammad thus teams with Lance Stephenson, Mario Chalmers and Coach Jason Terry against the G League Ignite tonight. More: marcstein.Substack.com
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Grand Rapids Gold has added Shabazz Muhammad to their roster ahead of their G League showcase opener vs. the Ignite tonight at 7 pm MT (ESPN). Mario Chalmers is also expected to be in uniform for Grand Rapids. – 3:21 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Former lottery pick Shabazz Muhammad is joining @NBAGrandRapids for the @nbagleague Showcase in Las Vegas, league sources say.
Muhammad thus teams with Lance Stephenson, Mario Chalmers and Coach Jason Terry against the G League Ignite tonight.
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Former NBA player Shabazz Muhammad will not be reinforcing Meralco in the PBA Governors’ Cup. The Bolts will instead bring in Tony Bishop as their import as Muhammad is unable to travel to the Philippines due to a “personal emergency,” the team announced on Sunday, November 21. -via Rappler / November 21, 2021
With resident import Allen Durham unavailable, Meralco won’t settle for anything less. The Bolts will be bringing in NBA veteran Shabazz Muhammad to help the team’s cause in the PBA Reinforced Conference that is being planned for a late-November rollout. Muhammad, 28, holds impressive credentials from a five-year stint with the Minnesota Timberwolves and briefly, with the Milwaukee Bucks. -via Sports Interactive Network Philippines / November 2, 2021