Spurs vs. Kings: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The San Antonio Spurs (11-17) play against the Sacramento Kings (18-18) at Golden 1 Center
Game Time: 6:00 PM EST on Sunday December 19, 2021
San Antonio Spurs 56, Sacramento Kings 63 (Half)
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
HALFTIME: Kings lead Spurs 63-56 ⤵️
👑 @Tyrese Haliburton 12 pts (5-7 FG), 10 ast
👑 @Damian Jones 14 pts, 3 reb
👑 @Harrison Barnes 11 pts, 5 reb pic.twitter.com/vaIQozxDll – 7:10 PM
Noel Harris @NorCalNoel916
Kings lead the Spurs 63-56 at halftime. Tyrese Haliburton now credited with 10 assists, according to NBA.com box score. Damian Jones leads Sacramento with 14 points. Chimezie Metu has a career-high 4 steals — one more than San Antonio has through 24 minutes. – 7:10 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Despite all the players that are out for Sacramento, they were really good in the first half of limiting one of the Spurs’ strengths on the offense – paint scoring.
San Antonio made just 42% of their paint shots in the first half.
Kings shooting efficiently on jumpers pic.twitter.com/GbKqx5Dveh – 7:09 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Tyrese Haliburton had another assist taken away at the half. He now stands with 10 assists in the game for Sacramento – 7:08 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Chimezie Metu also notched a career high in the first half of today’s game with the Spurs. He recorded 4 steals for the Kings. Previous high was 2. – 7:08 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
DJ dropping dimes! 💰😲
@Dejounte Murray | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/sk35VoVzOj – 7:06 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Half: Kings by 7. Sacramento with 63 points in the 1st half.
Kings winning the FT line by 8 points, paint by 8 points
Spurs winning mid-range by 6 points and 3PT line by 1 more made shot than SAC pic.twitter.com/DxhXKEoV1Z – 7:06 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings take a 63-56 lead over the Spurs into the half. Sacramento gets 12 points and 11 assists from Tyrese Haliburton, Damian Jones – the recipient of many of those assists with 14 points. Spurs led by Lonnie Walker’s 16pts. – 7:06 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings lead the Spurs 63-56 at the half. Damian Jones has 14 points in 10 just minutes. Tyrese Haliburton has 12 points, 11 assists, 3 rebounds. Lonnie Walker IV leads the Spurs with 16 points. The Kings have assists on 16 of their 22 baskets with only five turnovers. – 7:05 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings lead the Spurs 63-56 heading to the half. Jones leads with 14 points. Double-double for Haliburton. Metu with an active half and Harrison Barnes has 11 points. – 7:05 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Spurs down 63-56 at half. As meh as they were for most of the opening two quarters, they should feel fortunate to be that close. – 7:05 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Damian Jones is up to 14 points points and 3 rebounds off the bench in the first half. Nice showing. Active. – 7:04 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
They took the assist away from Tyrese Haliburton. He remains at 11 – 7:03 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Damian Jones has a season high 12 points in the first half
Kings by 10 – 7:01 PM
Noel Harris @NorCalNoel916
Tyrese Haliburton has already tied his career high in assists with 11 — with about 3 minutes left in the first half. – 7:01 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton already has a double-double with 12 points, 10 assists and three rebounds here in the first half. Maybe we’ll see his first career triple-double today vs. the Spurs. – 6:59 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Former Spur Chimezie Metu has 7 points, 4 rebounds, 2 steals, and an assist in this first half.
Metu leads the game in made free throws with 5.
Kings by 9 – 6:59 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Tyrese Haliburton with the first half double-double with 12 points and 10 assists in his 18 minutes of action. Kings lead Spurs 56-47 3:36 to go in the 2nd quarter. – 6:58 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Haliburton is carving up the spurs. 12 points, 10 assists with 3:36 remaining in the first half. Career high in assists is 11. – 6:56 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Kings are shooting 50% with 12 assists on 17 made baskets with only three turnovers. Playing a very clean game thus far and leading 50-40 with 5:30 to play in the first half. – 6:53 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Interesting visual during the end of first quarter break, as Moe Harkless lost his cool, appeared to direct his frustrations at Buddy Hield in the Kings huddle.
Harkless & Hield on the court now and seem to have let the moment pass, but Harkless was not pleased. pic.twitter.com/Y24lOAtPn4 – 6:47 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Early prediction, Tyrese Haliburton will get his first career triple-double in this game. 10 points, 8 assists, 3 rebounds with 6:58 remaining in 2Q. – 6:47 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Haliburton is playing aggressive and decisive running the show for the Kings. He has ton of confidence right now. – 6:44 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Here is the tail end of what appeared to be a heated discussion involving Maurice Harkless on the Kings’ bench. pic.twitter.com/T2HcThtjuc – 6:41 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
𝕭𝖑𝖆𝖈𝖐 𝕱𝖆𝖑𝖈𝖔𝖓 delivers at the buzzer 🙌 pic.twitter.com/U5NPmnSO5D – 6:41 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Players on the Kings bench are having a loud discussion with each other. Some barking going on. Looks like Moe Harkless, Buddy Hield and even Tyrese Haliburton. – 6:38 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
1Q: Kings by 10. Kings score 37 in the 1Q.
Lonnie 10 pts | Jones 9 pts
Landale 5 pts | Haliburton, Barnes 8 pts each
Kings are a +6 from the 3PT line – 6:38 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Spurs give up at least 37 points in the first quarter for the third straight game. They’re down by 10. – 6:37 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Jock from three-point land(ale) 👌
@Jock Landale | #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/dRQomyAwdz – 6:36 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Harrison Barnes with a buzzer beating 3. Kings up 37-27 after 1Q. Damian Jones has 9 points. 8 each for Barnes and Haliburton. – 6:36 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Damian Jones is going crazy. He just knocked down a 3-pointer. Now up to 9 points and two rebounds in three minutes. – 6:35 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
👀 @Lonnie Walker with the shooter’s roll‼️ pic.twitter.com/urtWnl6UAK – 6:32 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Lonnie Walker IV with an aggressive scoring attack early, 8 points.
6 points from outside, 2 points from the non-paint two.
Kings 10 point lead cut in half – 6:30 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs enter 2-16 when trailing by 10 points in a game this season.
Landale is the backup 5 off the bench again. – 6:29 PM
The Spurs enter 2-16 when trailing by 10 points in a game this season.
Noel Harris @NorCalNoel916
The Kings went nearly 3 minutes without attempting a 3. Now they’re 3 of 4 from the arc and lead by 10. Glad to see they’re not relying on the deep ball — for now. – 6:29 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Tyrese Haliburton is basically doing whatever he wants right now. – 6:26 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Haliburton is coming out aggressive. 8 points early to go with 4 assists. Kings up 25-15. Timeout Spurs. – 6:25 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings come out of the timeout with Haliburton, Harkless, Barnes, Metu and Thompson on the floor. – 6:23 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Going into the timeout, the Spurs are down by 7.
San Antonio entered this game favored by 5, the most they’ve been favored by against any opponent this season. – 6:21 PM
Going into the timeout, the Spurs are down by 7.
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
The Kings playing with a lot of energy right now, especially on defense. Spurs need to start making some shots and stop fouling so much. That would help. – 6:20 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Harrison Barnes euro-steps to the rim. And-1. Kings lead 16-8 with a freebie coming. – 6:20 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
As Kings and Spurs are underway from Sacramento, Chimezie Metu is off to a solid start defensively for the Kings. He was a -26 in the previous game. – 6:16 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Chimezie Metu is all over the place on the defensive end. Jumping routes. – 6:15 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
“Who he play for?”
The answer, right now, is the Sacramento Kings. Just trust me. – 6:13 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Are y’all ready for some Spurs basketball?!?!
It’s GAME TIME!! 😤 pic.twitter.com/CCBHVP2bv7 – 6:11 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Spurs’ Thaddeus Young hopes for a trade to a contender nba.nbcsports.com/2021/12/19/spu… – 6:11 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Tristan Thompson gets the Kings on the board with a nice little role to the rim. 2-2. – 6:10 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
The Spurs Digital Arena pres. by @SociosHoops is now open!! Head over there now to chat with fans and have a chance to win prizes as we take on the Kings 💯
➡️ https://t.co/lCgz7fP6aj pic.twitter.com/3wxBE74faT – 6:08 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Neemias Queta getting ready for another game: pic.twitter.com/lI2cU29NJj – 6:00 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
The Kings’ depth will obviously be tested with seven players out. That starting five, however, can still do some damage if the Spurs don’t show up to play. – 5:54 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Spurs: Murray, White, Vassell, Johnson, Poeltl
Kings: Haliburton, Hield, Barnes, Metu, Thompson – 5:52 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
first stop of the back to back in Sacramento 🤙
#ULTRADrip | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/4RjMy5UsHH – 5:43 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Starters for @Sacramento Kings vs. San Antonio Spurs – 12/19:
G – Tyrese Haliburton
G – Buddy Hield
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Chimezie Metu
C – Tristan Thompson – 5:31 PM
Starters for @Sacramento Kings vs. San Antonio Spurs – 12/19:
G – Tyrese Haliburton
G – Buddy Hield
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Chimezie Metu
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
De’Anthony Melton getting some 3s up, coming off a 19-point, 4-steal performance in Sacramento pic.twitter.com/PFv39OTunx – 4:51 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Devin Vassell will start in place of the ailing Doug McDermott, Pop says – 4:43 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Coach Pop says Devin Vassell will start at the 4 with McDermott out today – 4:37 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings replacement coach Doug Christie rules out Richaun Holmes (eye) from todays game with the Spurs. – 4:26 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
According to Christie, every player should be ready to play tonight. Kings have 10 healthy bodies. – 4:24 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
According to Doug Christie, Richaun Holmes is still considered day-to-day. – 4:20 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings starters vs. Spurs:
G – Tyrese Haliburton
G – Buddy Hield
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Chimezie Metu
C – Tristan Thompson – 4:18 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
No Richaun Holmes for Kings today, in addition to the six players in health protocols, Doug Christie says – 4:17 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Richaun Holmes (right eye injury) is out today per Kings Coach Doug Christie – 4:17 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Acting Kings coach Doug Christie says
Richaun Holmes (eye) is out again today vs. the Spurs after missing the past five games with an eye injury. – 4:17 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs announced Doug McDermott is out tonight with a tooth infection – 3:46 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Sunday hoops matinee!
🆚 @Sacramento Kings
⏰ 5pm CT
📍 Golden 1 Center
📺 @BallySportsSA
🎲 https://t.co/9tnP05yFRW
📻 @1200WOAI, @kxtn1350 AM & 107.5 FM HD 2 pic.twitter.com/whLMbEefDR – 3:41 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The San Antonio Spurs have ruled Doug McDermott out for today’s game vs. the Sacramento Kings due to a tooth infection. – 3:39 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
The Spurs will be without Doug McDermott in today’s matinee at Sacramento. He is suffering from a tooth infection. – 3:16 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Taking a look at the astronomical increase in Harrison Barnes’ FT rate this year. Here’s a typical example, able to slow down and use his body so much better. Unrecognizable from his finishing in Golden State pic.twitter.com/D4af9m3SjS – 2:31 PM
Kayte Christensen @kayte_c
I’ve got 2 tickets for this afternoon’s matchup between @Sacramento Kings and @San Antonio Spurs!! Who feels like a little early Sunday NBA basketball?! – 2:22 PM
