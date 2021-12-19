Trae Young enters COVID protocols too

Adrian Wojnarowski: Atlanta Hawks All-Star guard Trae Young has entered the league’s Covid protocols, sources tell ESPN.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
The league has postponed Hawks-Cavs, as Cleveland struggles with a COVID-19 outbreak.
For the Hawks, Trae Young has entered health and safety protocols, but he’s the only player affected at this time.
ajc.com/sports/atlanta… – 12:32 PM
ajc.com/sports/atlanta… – 12:32 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Hawks’ Trae Young, Lakers’ coach Vogel among latest out due to COVID protocols nba.nbcsports.com/2021/12/19/haw… – 12:10 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Hawks: Trae Young enters NBA’s Health & Safety Protocols sportando.basketball/en/hawks-trae-… – 12:06 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Since seeing Trae Young (who’s now in H&S protocols) on Friday, the #Nuggets have had no new positives or no new instances of guys entering health and safety protocols, I’m told. – 11:46 AM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Nate McMillan mentioned Delon Wright as someone who the Hawks will look to to help make up for losing Trae Young.
I asked him if that means Wright would start, and he said “We’ll look at that.” – 11:29 AM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Nate McMillan said Trae Young is the only Hawks player to have to enter health and safety protocol.
Obviously could change but that’s where it stands right now. – 11:15 AM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Trae Young is the only player that has entered health and safety protocols for the Hawks, Nate McMillan said at shootaround just now. – 11:14 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Stars in COVID protocols right now:
Trae Young
James Harden
Zach LaVine
Kevin Durant
Giannis Antetokounmpo – 11:03 AM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Trae Young will need two negative tests within a 24-hour period to test out of the NBA’s health and safety protocols. He’s out for tonight’s game, at a minimum. – 11:01 AM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Trae Young is out for tonight’s game vs. the Cavaliers.
He’ll have to return two negative COVID-19 tests 24 hours apart before he can return.
This is the first Hawks player to miss a game due to health and safety protocols this season. – 10:59 AM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Trae Young has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols, per @Adrian Wojnarowski. pic.twitter.com/6GqiB8NSmK – 10:55 AM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Can confirm that Trae Young has entered the league’s health and safety protocols.
@Adrian Wojnarowski first. – 10:52 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Atlanta Hawks All-Star guard Trae Young has entered the league’s Covid protocols, sources tell ESPN. – 10:49 AM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
For tomorrow’s game vs. Cleveland:
Bogdan Bogdanovic (right ankle sprain) is questionable.
Trae Young (left ankle soreness) is questionable.
Solomon Hill (right hamstring tear) is out.
De’Andre Hunter (right wrist injury recovery) is out. – 5:50 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Encouraging sign that Bogi has been upgraded to questionable for tomorrow.
Trae Young is also questionable after tweaking his ankle a few times vs. the Nuggets: pic.twitter.com/dtxSeuG4e1 – 5:05 PM
More on this storyline
Adrian Wojnarowski: The NBA is postponing the Cleveland-Atlanta game tonight, sources tell ESPN. -via Twitter @wojespn / December 19, 2021
Adrian Wojnarowski: Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen is one of the five players entering the league’s Covid protocols, sources tell ESPN. Allen’s having an All-Star-caliber season with averages of 16.8 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1.4 blocks. -via Twitter @wojespn / December 19, 2021
Shams Charania: Sources: Philadelphia-New Orleans tonight appears in jeopardy: Andre Drummond and Shake Milton have entered COVID-19 protocols, joining Georges Niang. Furkan Korkmaz (illness) and three others are out and Danny Green, Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey are questionable to play. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / December 19, 2021