Brandon Goodwin joining Raptors

Shams Charania: The Toronto Raptors plan to sign guard Brandon Goodwin of NBA G League Westchester on a 10-day hardship, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
The emergency 10-day guys the Raptors adding — G Brandon Goodwin and F Juwan Morgan — makes them whole with NBA requirements.
A crappy, timing-is-everything thing? Hear Sam Dekker’s deal in Turkey does not include an NBA out. But, he’s got a gig so good for him, I guess – 2:19 PM
The emergency 10-day guys the Raptors adding — G Brandon Goodwin and F Juwan Morgan — makes them whole with NBA requirements.
A crappy, timing-is-everything thing? Hear Sam Dekker’s deal in Turkey does not include an NBA out. But, he’s got a gig so good for him, I guess – 2:19 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Brandon Goodwin to sign 10-day deal with Raptors sportando.basketball/en/brandon-goo… – 1:39 PM
Brandon Goodwin to sign 10-day deal with Raptors sportando.basketball/en/brandon-goo… – 1:39 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
The Raptors are signing 26-year-old guard Brandon Goodwin to a hardship 10-day, per @Shams Charania. Goodwin is averaging 15.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 7.0 assists in 7 G League games this season. He’s played 97 NBA games over 3 seasons with Denver and Atlanta. – 12:53 PM
The Raptors are signing 26-year-old guard Brandon Goodwin to a hardship 10-day, per @Shams Charania. Goodwin is averaging 15.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 7.0 assists in 7 G League games this season. He’s played 97 NBA games over 3 seasons with Denver and Atlanta. – 12:53 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Toronto Raptors plan to sign guard Brandon Goodwin of NBA G League Westchester on a 10-day hardship, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 12:49 PM
The Toronto Raptors plan to sign guard Brandon Goodwin of NBA G League Westchester on a 10-day hardship, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 12:49 PM
More on this storyline
Fred Katz: The Knicks have waived Brandon Goodwin, Brandon Knight, Aamir Sims and MJ Walker, sources tell @The Athletic. -via Twitter @FredKatz / October 16, 2021
The New York Knicks announced today that the team has signed guard Brandon Goodwin. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The team has also waived guard Dwayne Bacon. -via NBA.com / October 14, 2021