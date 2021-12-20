Celtics signing CJ Miles

Adrian Wojnarowski: The Boston Celtics are signing G/F C.J. Miles to a hardship exemption, sources tell ESPN. Miles, a 15-year veteran, played for the Wizards in the 2019-2020 season.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Interesting note (to me at least): With CJ Miles joining the Celtics, Boston has now had three playes to jump straight to the NBA from high school from the 2005 Draft (last one for prep to pro jumps):
Gerald Green
CJ Miles
Amir Johnson – 12:05 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
My favorite thing about CJ Miles is that they used to call him CJ Kilometers when he was in Toronto. – 11:28 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
CJ Miles is not a name I expected to hear for a hardship, yet here we are! – 11:25 AM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
NBA G League Ignite say they have signed 17-year NBA veteran CJ Miles to its roster. – 4:02 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Just got a note that CJ Miles is joining the G League Ignite team.
That’s cool.
CJ was a great guy to deal with here and he’s a basketball player and I’m glad he’s gonna play basketball – 3:39 PM
More on this storyline
Rylan Stiles: NBA GL Ignite adds CJ Miles. pic.twitter.com/EfbQJulrhr -via Twitter @Rylan_Stiles / December 17, 2021