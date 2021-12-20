Chris Silva to Timberwolves

Adrian Wojnarowski: Minnesota is signing forward Chris Silva to a 10-day hardship exemption, sources tell ESPN.
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Chris Silva is the Timberwolves Jarred Vanderbilt down in Iowa with their G-League squad.
Silva was also in training camp with the Timberwolves this fall. I’d keep an eye on him for a replacement spot.
