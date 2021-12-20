USA Today Sports

Daily statistical milestones: DeMar DeRozan moves past Rick Barry and more

Milestones

December 20, 2021

Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.

Buddy Hield No. 61 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of CJ McCollum with 1,268 three-pointers. He’s now 3 away from Kyrie Irving

DeMar DeRozan No. 71 in points now

Moved ahead of Rick Barry with 18,422 points. He’s now 16 away from Dolph Schayes

Wayne Ellington No. 81 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Deron Williams with 1,179 three-pointers. He’s now 16 away from Terrence Ross

Damian Lillard No. 89 in points now

Moved ahead of Steve Nash with 17,395 points. He’s now 59 away from Earl Monroe

Carmelo Anthony No. 92 in steals now

Moved ahead of Ray Williams and Chris Webber with 1,199 steals. He’s now tied with Grant Long

Nikola Vucevic No. 105 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Alonzo Mourning with 7,150 rebounds. He’s now 4 away from Ray Scott

Kyle Lowry No. 149 in points now

Moved ahead of Dan Issel with 14,674 points. He’s now 2 away from Richie Guerin

D’Angelo Russell No. 149 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Anthony Peeler with 941 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Damon Jones

Devin Booker No. 177 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of John Stockton with 849 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Sam Perkins

Tristan Thompson No. 183 in rebounds

Moved ahead of Elmore Smith with 5,967 rebounds. He’s now tied with Emeka Okafor

Patrick Beverley No. 200 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Byron Scott and Jodie Meeks with 776 three-pointers. He’s now tied with James Jones

PJ Tucker No. 205 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Jamal Mashburn with 769 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Rick Fox

Carmelo Anthony No. 210 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Karl-Anthony Towns and Derrick McKey with 613 blocks. He’s now tied with Danny Green and Darko Milicic


What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko All five starters for the @Los Angeles Lakers last night were at least 32 years old:
✅ LeBron James (36)
✅ Wayne Ellington (34)
✅ DeAndre Jordan (33)
✅ Russell Westbrook (33)
✅ Isaiah Thomas (32)
The last team with five such starters in a game was the Mavericks on March 30, 2012. pic.twitter.com/KEViyAC3DP9:46 AM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA That’s 4 in a row + back to .500 for the Wolves
Today’s show:
– The path to 15-15 30 games in
– DLo on why this Wolves team is dangerous
– Nowell playing the role of primary scorer
– An invite to join me at @forgottenstarmn for a watch party Tuesday night
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/fou…9:45 AM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams DeMar DeRozan in the 4th quarter this season:
8.2 PPG (1st in NBA)
54% FG (2nd in NBA, min. 75 FGA)
Over the last 25 seasons, the most 4th quarter PPG by a Bulls player in a season (min. 10 games) is 7.3 by…
Michael Jordan in 1997-98
Jalen Rose in 2001-02 – 9:42 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko Damian Lillard last night:
✅ 32 PTS
✅ 5 REB
✅ 5 AST
It’s the 72nd time Lillard has recorded at least 30p/5r/5a in a game, tying Clyde Drexler for the most such games in @Portland Trail Blazers history. pic.twitter.com/JdaP21mpIo9:31 AM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat As Heat get to heal at home, outlook remains optimistic. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Kyle Lowry, “It’d be great for us to get our teammates back and get back to almost a full group, hopefully, and go from there.” – 9:24 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko Nine @Phoenix Suns scored in double figures last night:
19 – McGee
16 – Bridges
16 – Booker
15 – Shamet
15 – Ayton
14 – Paul
14 – Crowder
12 – Johnson
11 – Payne
It’s just the third time in franchise history they’ve had at least nine such players in a game (first since March 9, 1998). pic.twitter.com/2TQFeVP2mN9:16 AM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop DeMar DeRozan leads NBA with 8.2 points per 4th quarter. Want to know why?
This quote helps explain: “It’s an honor to be trusted in those moments. I never take it for granted. It’s an adrenalin rush that you can’t duplicate.”
For ⁦@NBCSChicago⁩: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/…9:10 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet After missing 7 games, Devin Booker returned and the Suns submitted one of their most dominant performances of the season.
For @PHNX_Suns, I wrote about how Book isn’t taking this team or this system for granted, and neither should we: https://t.co/LGersdHg9U pic.twitter.com/HUVtTTLzGX9:02 AM

Jamal Collier @JamalCollier DeMar DeRozan in the 4th quarter this season:
– averaging 8.2 points, best in the NBA
– 53.8 FG%
– 91.2 FT%
“When the ball is in his hands, there’s just a calmness to him” espn.com/nba/story/_/id…8:56 AM
Gary Tanguay @Gary_Tanguay Home | The Book of Ando There another great book out there. Ando was the trainer at Lincoln-Sudbury HS for 33 years! He tragically lost his battle will lung cancer. Please order. This benefits his family. Ando was special – everyone should know his story. bookofando.bigcartel.com8:50 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype MVP of the Night: DeMar DeRozan
#NBAsFinest pic.twitter.com/i67zXOnZvM5:10 AM

Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet Early exit for Porzingis (13pts)
Vucevic (19pts, 13reb) helps Bulls beat Lakers
More in full European recap
Highlights, results, and standings #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/12…4:02 AM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef 10 observations: DeMar DeRozan — and his late-game heroics — return from protocols to push Bulls past Lakers in first game back from eight-day pause
nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/…12:06 AM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier DeMar DeRozan was asked whether it was a coincidence two of his biggest games have come against the Lakers this season:
“You think it’s a coincidence? Nah — It may be.” – 11:44 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA Carmelo on DeMar DeRozan’s success in the 4th qtr: “The fact that he utilizes the midrange. I know a lot of people want to discredit that part of the game, but I think that’s a lost art. I think the midrange game is a lost art and DeMar is one of the guys who mastered that.” – 11:44 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon You guys are going to be shocked, but when Carmelo Anthony was asked why he thinks DeMar DeRozan is such a clutch fourth-quarter player, he said it’s because DeRozan has mastered the midrange game, calling it “a lost art.” – 11:43 PM
Patrick Beverley @patbev21 Another good win at home🐺🐺🐺🐺 – 11:42 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter ‘Melo on a 3-game trip that seemed to last for two weeks with all that went on:
“Strange … tough … lot of things we couldn’t control” not knowing who was in and out on a day-to-day basis. – 11:36 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon Carmelo Anthony’s summary of the trip: “Strange. Tough. Not knowing who’s gonna be in. Not knowing who’s gonna be out.” But he points out that it’s something every team, every sport is dealing with, including the Bulls. – 11:35 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA Carmelo on the current Lakers road trip: “Strange, tough. Not knowing who’s going to be in, not knowing who’s going to be out.” – 11:34 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry After all that, and all the Bulls have been through over the past week, DeMar DeRozan exits his postgame interview with, ‘See y’all tomorrow.” – 11:25 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry DeMar DeRozan when asked if it’s a coincidence that two of his best two games came against the Lakers, his hometown team and a squad he considered joining this summer:
“You think it’s a coincidence? Nah, I don’t think so — it may be.” – 11:21 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe DeMar DeRozan says he sent Zach LaVine a text immediately after the game: “Get your ass back.” – 11:19 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier DeMar DeRozan said he went back to the gym at 1am as soon as he got cleared from covid protocols.
On being back on the court tonight: “I felt free as a bird” – 11:18 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA D’Angelo Russell: “When we’re a healthy team, I think we’re one of the most dangerous teams.” – 11:15 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops Vooch says analytics have led to teams trying to change players instead of realizing what they have. – 11:15 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops Vooch hates analytics…. – 11:14 PM
StatMuse @statmuse DeMar DeRozan first game back from Covid protocol:
38 PTS
6 AST
11-24 FG
16-17 FT
He had 19 points in the 4Q, the most in his career. pic.twitter.com/huTiAbuSoF11:13 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops Winter is coming and DeMar DeRozan remains “King of the Fourth!” He was unreal in beating the Lakers … yet again.
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2021/12/…11:12 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob Clutch Points Per Game Average, updated after tonight:
1. Joel Embiid (5.8)
2. Kevin Durant (4.5)
3. D’Angelo Russell (4.1)
4. CP3 (3.6)
4. Zach LaVine (3.6)
6. SGA (3.5)
7. DeMar DeRozan (3.4)
(minimum 12 clutch opportunities, score differential =/< 5, 4Q time remaining =/< 5) – 11:00 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin “It’s not easy sitting over there on that sideline for a substantial amount of time, but we have a really good team.”
Devin Booker as he returned from a hamstring injury that sidelined him for seven games.
#Suns win by 31 over Charlotte. pic.twitter.com/aKP8yGEjRz10:58 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine December is probably too soon for drawn-out MVP conversations … but if you’re going to have one now DeMar DeRozan belongs in it.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com10:50 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet Devin Booker said on Friday the guys came in on an off-day to get some scrimmaging in to help him test his body and get some run – 10:48 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson Devin Booker on what he noticed the most watching from the bench while he was out: “That we’re a damned good team … The machine keeps moving.” – 10:47 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop Billy Donovan on DeMar DeRozan:
“There’s a calmness to him. He doesn’t get rattled.” – 10:45 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef Billy Donovan on DeMar DeRozan: “For our guys, when the ball’s in his hands, there’s a calmness.” – 10:45 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin 5 takeaways from #Suns’ demolition of #Hornets in Devin Booker’s return from hamstring injury and team owner Robert Sarver present https://t.co/7DJLyaksoH via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/Xwusy3Dtny10:40 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob DeMar DeRozan just played ~8:30 of 12 4Q mins. Here is every scoring possession while he was on the floor:
(* = mid-range)
DeMar 2*
DeMar 2*
DeMar FT
DeMar 2*
Coby 2
DeMar 2*
DeMar 2
DeMar AST Vuc 2
DeMar 2*
Green 2
DeMar FT
DeMar FT
DeMar 2*
DeMar FT
DeMar FT
Lonzo FT
Lonzo FT – 10:37 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee DeMar DeRozan has been a really good, really skilled player for a while now. But he’s on a different level mentally these days. His game is more well-rounded & his confidence is approaching the Karman Line, like he’s not taking a secondary role to anybody he shares the court with – 10:36 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin Monty Williams said he saw “that normal Devin Booker glide” in Booker’s return after missing seven games with a left hamstring strain.
Booker finished with 16 points, hitting 4-of-8 from 3 in Sunday’s 137-106 win over #Hornets. pic.twitter.com/U4Ogc4MLlL10:35 PM

Micah Adams @MicahAdams13 DeMar DeRozan on 1st-Team All-NBA is a legitimate possibility. – 10:35 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa Lakers lose a tough one to the Bulls, 115-110…Got to appreciate the fight tonight, but not enough…
Lebron 31pts 15rebs & 6ast…Carmelo with 21pts off the bench and Russ with 20pts 9rebs & 6ast…Lakers now 16-15 on the season
Next Game, Tues vs Suns…
@ESPNLosAngeles10:33 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten The Lakers had their chances but lose to Chicago, 115-110, to finish road trip 1-2. LeBron 31p 14r 6a 2b; Melo 21p 5r; Westbrook 20p 9r 8a- 2b 6tos; I.T. 13p. DeRozan paced the Bulls with 38p. Former Lakers Lonzo (19p 4a) and Caruso (17p 9r) had strong games too. – 10:33 PM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams DeMar DeRozan had 19 points in the 4th quarter, his most in a 4th quarter in his career.
DeRozan is the first Bulls player over the last 25 years to score 50 points in the 4th quarter over a 3-game span. – 10:32 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry Final: Bulls 115, Lakers 110.
DeMar DeRozan delivers again late for the Bulls, scoring 19 of his game-high 38 points in the fourth quarter. It was first game since Dec. 4 due to health and safety protocols.
The Bulls are now 18-10. – 10:32 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe Huge emotional victory — on top of the win itself — for the Bulls tonight as they begin to emerge from the effects of their outbreak.
Vooch (19), Caruso (17) and Ball (19) log double-digit performances behind DeRozan’s 38 points. – 10:32 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears DeMar DeRozan is the first Bulls player over the last 25 years to score 50 points in the 4th quarter over a 3-game span. @ESPNStatsInfo bit.ly/3qEfUnG10:31 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef Final: Bulls 115, Lakers 110
DeRozan: 38 pts, 6 ast, 16-17 FT (19 pts in Q4)
Vucevic: 19 pts, 13 reb, 3-6 3P
Lonzo: 19 pts, 4 ast, crucial OREB in closing seconds
Caruso: 17 pts, 9 reb
Bulls win first game back from week-long pause, move to 18-10 – 10:31 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier Bulls win 115-110 over the Lakers in their first game in more than a week.
DeMar DeRozan: 38 points, 6 assists, 4 rebounds and go-ahead jumper with under a minute left. – 10:31 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop Bulls 115, Lakers 110
DeRozan 38 pts; 16-17 FTs
Vucevic 19 pts; 13 rebs
Caruso 17 pts, 9 rebs
Bulls sweep the season series from the Lakers – 10:30 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe Nineteen points in the fourth quarter for DeMar DeRozan. His confidence in the final period of a game is so visible, it seeps into every little thing he does on the court and the sideline from the moment the clock starts up. – 10:29 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon Missed threes by Melo and Wayne are going to seal it. The Lakers got two decent cracks at it. That’s the most you can ask for. – 10:29 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry Just an incredible performance from DeMar DeRozan, who has 19 of his 38 points in the fourth quarter. – 10:28 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier First game back for DeMar DeRozan: 38 points on 11/24 shooting.
He’s got 19 points in the fourth quarter. – 10:28 PM

