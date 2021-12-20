Daily statistical milestones: DeMar DeRozan moves past Rick Barry and more

Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.
Buddy Hield No. 61 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of CJ McCollum with 1,268 three-pointers. He’s now 3 away from Kyrie Irving
DeMar DeRozan No. 71 in points now
Moved ahead of Rick Barry with 18,422 points. He’s now 16 away from Dolph Schayes
Wayne Ellington No. 81 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Deron Williams with 1,179 three-pointers. He’s now 16 away from Terrence Ross
Damian Lillard No. 89 in points now
Moved ahead of Steve Nash with 17,395 points. He’s now 59 away from Earl Monroe
Carmelo Anthony No. 92 in steals now
Moved ahead of Ray Williams and Chris Webber with 1,199 steals. He’s now tied with Grant Long
Nikola Vucevic No. 105 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Alonzo Mourning with 7,150 rebounds. He’s now 4 away from Ray Scott
Kyle Lowry No. 149 in points now
Moved ahead of Dan Issel with 14,674 points. He’s now 2 away from Richie Guerin
D’Angelo Russell No. 149 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Anthony Peeler with 941 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Damon Jones
Devin Booker No. 177 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of John Stockton with 849 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Sam Perkins
Tristan Thompson No. 183 in rebounds
Moved ahead of Elmore Smith with 5,967 rebounds. He’s now tied with Emeka Okafor
Patrick Beverley No. 200 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Byron Scott and Jodie Meeks with 776 three-pointers. He’s now tied with James Jones
PJ Tucker No. 205 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Jamal Mashburn with 769 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Rick Fox
Carmelo Anthony No. 210 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Karl-Anthony Towns and Derrick McKey with 613 blocks. He’s now tied with Danny Green and Darko Milicic
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
✅ LeBron James (36)
✅ Wayne Ellington (34)
✅ DeAndre Jordan (33)
✅ Russell Westbrook (33)
✅ Isaiah Thomas (32)
The last team with five such starters in a game was the Mavericks on March 30, 2012. pic.twitter.com/KEViyAC3DP – 9:46 AM
Today’s show:
– The path to 15-15 30 games in
– DLo on why this Wolves team is dangerous
– Nowell playing the role of primary scorer
– An invite to join me at @forgottenstarmn for a watch party Tuesday night
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/fou… – 9:45 AM
8.2 PPG (1st in NBA)
54% FG (2nd in NBA, min. 75 FGA)
Over the last 25 seasons, the most 4th quarter PPG by a Bulls player in a season (min. 10 games) is 7.3 by…
Michael Jordan in 1997-98
Jalen Rose in 2001-02 – 9:42 AM
✅ 32 PTS
✅ 5 REB
✅ 5 AST
It’s the 72nd time Lillard has recorded at least 30p/5r/5a in a game, tying Clyde Drexler for the most such games in @Portland Trail Blazers history. pic.twitter.com/JdaP21mpIo – 9:31 AM
19 – McGee
16 – Bridges
16 – Booker
15 – Shamet
15 – Ayton
14 – Paul
14 – Crowder
12 – Johnson
11 – Payne
It’s just the third time in franchise history they’ve had at least nine such players in a game (first since March 9, 1998). pic.twitter.com/2TQFeVP2mN – 9:16 AM
This quote helps explain: “It’s an honor to be trusted in those moments. I never take it for granted. It’s an adrenalin rush that you can’t duplicate.”
For @NBCSChicago: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 9:10 AM
For @PHNX_Suns, I wrote about how Book isn’t taking this team or this system for granted, and neither should we: https://t.co/LGersdHg9U pic.twitter.com/HUVtTTLzGX – 9:02 AM
– averaging 8.2 points, best in the NBA
– 53.8 FG%
– 91.2 FT%
“When the ball is in his hands, there’s just a calmness to him” espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 8:56 AM
#NBAsFinest pic.twitter.com/i67zXOnZvM – 5:10 AM
Vucevic (19pts, 13reb) helps Bulls beat Lakers
More in full European recap
Highlights, results, and standings #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/12… – 4:02 AM
nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 12:06 AM
“You think it’s a coincidence? Nah — It may be.” – 11:44 PM
“Strange … tough … lot of things we couldn’t control” not knowing who was in and out on a day-to-day basis. – 11:36 PM
“You think it’s a coincidence? Nah, I don’t think so — it may be.” – 11:21 PM
On being back on the court tonight: “I felt free as a bird” – 11:18 PM
38 PTS
6 AST
11-24 FG
16-17 FT
He had 19 points in the 4Q, the most in his career. pic.twitter.com/huTiAbuSoF – 11:13 PM
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2021/12/… – 11:12 PM
1. Joel Embiid (5.8)
2. Kevin Durant (4.5)
3. D’Angelo Russell (4.1)
4. CP3 (3.6)
4. Zach LaVine (3.6)
6. SGA (3.5)
7. DeMar DeRozan (3.4)
(minimum 12 clutch opportunities, score differential =/< 5, 4Q time remaining =/< 5) – 11:00 PM
Devin Booker as he returned from a hamstring injury that sidelined him for seven games.
#Suns win by 31 over Charlotte. pic.twitter.com/aKP8yGEjRz – 10:58 PM
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 10:50 PM
“There’s a calmness to him. He doesn’t get rattled.” – 10:45 PM
(* = mid-range)
DeMar 2*
DeMar 2*
DeMar FT
DeMar 2*
Coby 2
DeMar 2*
DeMar 2
DeMar AST Vuc 2
DeMar 2*
Green 2
DeMar FT
DeMar FT
DeMar 2*
DeMar FT
DeMar FT
Lonzo FT
Lonzo FT – 10:37 PM
Booker finished with 16 points, hitting 4-of-8 from 3 in Sunday’s 137-106 win over #Hornets. pic.twitter.com/U4Ogc4MLlL – 10:35 PM
Lebron 31pts 15rebs & 6ast…Carmelo with 21pts off the bench and Russ with 20pts 9rebs & 6ast…Lakers now 16-15 on the season
Next Game, Tues vs Suns…
@ESPNLosAngeles – 10:33 PM
DeRozan is the first Bulls player over the last 25 years to score 50 points in the 4th quarter over a 3-game span. – 10:32 PM
DeMar DeRozan delivers again late for the Bulls, scoring 19 of his game-high 38 points in the fourth quarter. It was first game since Dec. 4 due to health and safety protocols.
The Bulls are now 18-10. – 10:32 PM
Vooch (19), Caruso (17) and Ball (19) log double-digit performances behind DeRozan’s 38 points. – 10:32 PM
DeRozan: 38 pts, 6 ast, 16-17 FT (19 pts in Q4)
Vucevic: 19 pts, 13 reb, 3-6 3P
Lonzo: 19 pts, 4 ast, crucial OREB in closing seconds
Caruso: 17 pts, 9 reb
Bulls win first game back from week-long pause, move to 18-10 – 10:31 PM
DeMar DeRozan: 38 points, 6 assists, 4 rebounds and go-ahead jumper with under a minute left. – 10:31 PM
DeRozan 38 pts; 16-17 FTs
Vucevic 19 pts; 13 rebs
Caruso 17 pts, 9 rebs
Bulls sweep the season series from the Lakers – 10:30 PM
He’s got 19 points in the fourth quarter. – 10:28 PM
Milestones, Buddy Hield, Carmelo Anthony, D'Angelo Russell, Damian Lillard, DeMar DeRozan, Devin Booker, Kyle Lowry, Nikola Vucevic, Patrick Beverley, Tristan Thompson, Wayne Ellington