Gary Trent Jr. enters health and safety protocols

Shams Charania: Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. entered health and safety protocols, team says.
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Gary Trent Jr., Pascal Siakam and Dalano Banton are all in the league’s COVID protocols. The available players opted for individual workouts today instead of a team practice. – 1:46 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Per Raptors, Gary Trent Jr. joins Siakam and Banton in COVID Protocols. Available players opted for individual workouts at OVO Athletic Centre instead of a team practice. – 1:46 PM
Mike Ganter @Mike_Ganter
Gary Trent Jr joins Pascal Siakam and Dalano Banton in health and safety protocols. Reports working out individually today after Magic COVID issues prompted cancellation of tonight’s scheduled game. – 1:45 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Gary Trent Jr. has entered the health and safety protocols, joining Raptors’ Pascal Siakam and Dalano Banton. – 1:45 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Raptors say Gary Trent Jr. is now in the health and safety protocols alongside Pascal Siakam and rookie Delano Banton. Toronto’s scheduled game tonight against Orlando was postponed yesterday. – 1:44 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Raptors add Gary Trent Jr. to health and safety protocols list with Siakam and Banton. – 1:44 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. entered health and safety protocols, team says. – 1:43 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Gary Trent Jr has been wearing his mask off and on during warmups here. Only player here I can see with one on – 7:33 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Who is taking the last shot in a TIED game for the Raptors? I’m looking at these stats. Raptors want to run ISO to limit the chances of a turnover. Right now Gary Trent Jr. is producing the most points per ISO, though not on very many attempts. FVV has been above average in ISO pic.twitter.com/SWiFLFoAOj – 10:23 AM
Shams Charania: Minnesota’s Jarred Vanderbilt and Patrick Beverley have entered COVID-19 health and safety protocols, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / December 20, 2021
Jorge Sierra: HoopsHype is Monty Williams’ go-to place to get depressed about the growing number of COVID cases in the NBA. pic.twitter.com/GAaAzCKnQd -via Twitter @hoopshype / December 20, 2021
Keith Smith: Talked to one front office executive and he said after the roster amendment agreement, last night and this morning “Have been like the end of the Draft. Everyone is scrambling for the same players and pitching them on why their team is best. It’s exactly like camp signings.” -via Twitter @KeithSmithNBA / December 20, 2021