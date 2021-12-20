Hornets vs. Jazz: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Charlotte Hornets (16-16) play against the Utah Jazz (9-9) at Vivint Arena
Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Monday December 20, 2021
Charlotte Hornets 81, Utah Jazz 90 (Q4 06:16)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Hornets still lingering. Every time it looks like the Jazz are on the verge of putting them away, they miss a couple shots in a row and give up a few too-easy buckets. 89-78 with 7:40 to go. – 10:57 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
when jordan clarkson guards james bouknight pic.twitter.com/7qrWhryGcJ – 10:50 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Utah Jazz dancer realizes the routine is different than what she practiced, soon finds out the reason: pic.twitter.com/6meKzkONU0 – 10:48 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
End of three!! The Jazz lead the Hornets 80-68…..as Andy Larsen said, the Jazz are playing really well offensively. They are just missing wide open shots. A regular shooting night and this game is at 25…sometimes, ball don’t go in the hoop – 10:46 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
End 3Q: Jazz 80, Hornets 68. Charlotte got within half a dozen, then JC closed the quarter with the last two buckets, both 3s. This game’s been closer than it should be, but a lot of that is just Utah getting great looks that aren’t going in — they’re 12-41 from 3 (29.3%). – 10:46 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Honestly we’d be looking at a triple-double watch for Gobert if the Jazz had made open looks in the second quarter alone. I actually think the Jazz are playing pretty well considering the shots they’ve missed – 10:43 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Engagement at the @Utah Jazz game.
She’s one of the Jazz dancers. I know it’s become popular to dislike the sporting event engagement but that’s how I’ve asked my last 4 wives to marry me. pic.twitter.com/G0smR6flEQ – 10:42 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Congratulations on 5,000 career points, @Joe Ingles!
#UltraMoment | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/ItMu6dWjit – 10:36 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Jazz offense has really been awful since the first quarter.
They scored 35 points in the first 12 minutes and have scored 35 points over the next 20 minutes. – 10:36 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Tough shot? No problem! 👌
@LaMelo Ball | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/1OSy7d8YwZ – 10:34 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
After seeing their lead cut to single digits, Jazz have responded with an 11-5 run, including wiiiiiiiiiiiiide-open 3s from Mike, Mike again, and Bogey. 65-50 lead with 8:00 left 3Q. – 10:27 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
At this point these are practice level looks the Hornets are giving the Jazz….they are either going to make or miss them. But they will have time to recite the books of the Old Testament before shooting them – 10:27 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
These are wide, wide open threes the Jazz are getting this half. – 10:26 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
1H weirdness: Don made 5 shots, Bogey made 4, Rudy 3 and shot a combined 50%. Everyone else on the Jazz made either 1 or 0 and was a combined 5 for 24 from the field (20.8%). – 10:14 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
HALFTIME: Jazz 54, Hornets 41. Sloppy end to the 2Q, as Utah is outscored 8-3 over the final 2:58. Jazz have had a rough night from 3 (6 of 23) but are living at the FT line (14-18 vs. Hornets’ 4-4). Rudy has 15/12 and went 9-10 on FTs. Don 13p, Bogey 12. Bench shot 4-13. – 10:07 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
#1 offense v. #2 offense
Halftime
Jazz shooting 35% and 6 of 28 from three
Hornets shooting 33% and 5 of 20 from three – 10:06 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
End of the first half: the Jazz lead the Hornets 54-41….Gobert with 15 and 12 rebounds to lead everyone – 10:05 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Hornets are trapping the Jazz pick and roll and sending smaller defenders onto Gobert, then fouling him on the catch to prevent dunks.
Problem is he’s 9-10 from the free-throw line in the first half. – 10:03 PM
Hornets are trapping the Jazz pick and roll and sending smaller defenders onto Gobert, then fouling him on the catch to prevent dunks.
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
9️⃣ PTS for Sky Miles 👌✈️
@Miles Bridges | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/lqG1WEMzIb – 10:01 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Meanwhile, with 2:13 remaining in the first half, the Jazz lead Charlotte 51-38 – 9:58 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
“Rudy Gobert has a double-double” tweet
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/VCbnPKWQTl – 9:57 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Startin’ to get some rhythm 💥
@LaMelo Ball x @Mason Plumlee
#AllFly | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/b5sBwksPQm – 9:56 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The last few minutes have been pretty hilarious….also….Gobert is eating the Hornets alive….has 12 and 10 rebounds already – 9:56 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
falling down bucket-maker, @Hassan Whiteside pic.twitter.com/AAeeVTStts – 9:55 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jazz had such success in 1Q by driving to the hoop and either getting a look at the rim or locating an open shooter. Lots of just standing on the perimeter firing away 3s so far in this period. It’s stabilized a bit since Don checked back in. – 9:53 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jazz offense stalls a bit as the Hornets back off of Trent Forrest altogether on one possession, then pick his pocket the next. 6-0 Charlotte run, timeout Quin. 40-24 Jazz with 7:31 left til halftime. – 9:47 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Hornets just ignoring Trent Forrest on defense when he doesn’t have the ball… his man is just doubling.
Oh, and then he just gives up a dribble-the-ball-up-the-court turnover.
The Forrest minutes make sense if Forrest is the best version of himself, but this is untenable. – 9:46 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Charlotte fans thank me for waking your team up lol….the Hornets put together their best three minutes and pull within 40-24….7:31 remaining in the first half – 9:46 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
if joe has ever hurt your feelings,,, get in line
#Pura3Pointer | @pura pic.twitter.com/XOLymQOvSd – 9:44 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
0.9 seconds to get a dunk?
what will @Rudy Gobert do with the other 0.3 seconds?
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/FHha0l57sR – 9:39 PM
David Thorpe @coachthorpe
In their last 2 games the Hornets lost their first quarters 72-31. This is a developing situation. Doubled up in both games after 12 minutes. And then some. – 9:38 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
End 1Q: Jazz 35, Hornets 16. Charlotte’s defense was so bad, they allowed an inbound lob to Rudy with 0.9 seconds left in the quarter. (Not good on offense either: 5-24). Bogey 11p. Rudy with 10/7. Don 8p. Royce 6r/2a/1b/1s. – 9:38 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Rudy Gobert has more shot attempts in the first quarter of this one than he did all of Saturday after he throws down an out-of-bounds lob to end the quarter.
Gobert’s got 10 points and 7 rebounds, Bogey’s got 11 and the Jazz lead 35-16. – 9:38 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz up 19 after 1Q. Jazz are playing well but also this is some baaaaad basketball from Charlotte. – 9:37 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
End of one quarter at vivint!!! The Jazz lead the Hornets 35-16 – 9:37 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Hornets are down 29-11 in Utah. They were down 37-15 after one last night in Phoenix. Not exactly the ideal way to start games. – 9:34 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Rough start for Rudy Ocho, who missed a rotation to an open shooter, airballed a 3, then didn’t box out when Rudy Gobert went to challenge a shot. – 9:33 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Great swipe from Royce, then a nice pass to Bogey filling the lane after that miss. Hornets are 3 for 18 overall, Jazz are 10 of 21, and 5 of 10 from 3. It’s all pretty easy right now. 29-8 lead with 2:41 left 1Q. – 9:30 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz up 29-8 now. Another timeout from Borrego. Hornets have the worst defensive rating in the league right now, and you can see why. – 9:29 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Ok the Jazz are playing well – very well – but this is just as lifeless a first quarter from the Hornets as I’ve seen an nba team play in a long while…..
This is 1-2-3 six weeks to Cancun type of hoop from Charlotte – 9:29 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
The Hornets are having one of the worst quarters of basketball I’ve ever seen from any team ever.
They’re 3-18 to open the game, and hae scored just 8 points to go with 1 assist and three turnovers. – 9:29 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Jazz are up 21-6….really nice first quarter from them on both sides – 9:25 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
I think I’ve figured out why the Hornets are the worst defensive team in the NBA… – 9:21 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
donovan things™️
#TakeNote | @Donovan Mitchell pic.twitter.com/kbiOqOl8nq – 9:19 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Jazz get off to one of their best starts of the season….they lead the Hornets 15-2 with 7:37 remaining in the first quarter…..pretty much everything is going right in the first five min – 9:18 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Rudy’s feeling himself after that no-look to Bojan. Meanwhile, Charlotte’s shooting 0-for-8, and Utah’s reeled off 15 straight points. 15-2 with 7:37 left 1Q. – 9:18 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz up 15-2 on Charlotte to start, Borrego calls timeout. Hornets have the 3rd ranked offense in the league, but Jazz have made their life real tough so far. – 9:18 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Really good minutes from Bojan. Did a good job when he was switched on LaMelo and is crashing the boards running, cutting – 9:17 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
How many minutes (seconds?) into the game before LaMelo throws a 50+ foot outlet pass for a layup?
What’s the over/under? – 9:09 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
monday night vibe check 🔋
#StartingLineup | @ZionsBank pic.twitter.com/Q1caS9PMOK – 9:06 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Your favorite part of the day is almost here 🏀
📍 – Salt Lake City, UT
🆚 – @Utah Jazz
⏰ – 9PM EST
📺 – @HornetsOnBally
📻 – @WFNZ 610 AM/102.5 FM pic.twitter.com/n466DflOJQ – 8:59 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Tonight's First 🖐️
#AllFly | @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/0ik4Q5RziF – 8:45 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
All six players for Kings – Fox, Len, Bagley, King, Mitchell and Davis, are all still in health and safety protocols. – 8:36 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT vs UTA
Cody Martin (Health & Safety Protocols) is out.
Gordon Hayward (Low Back Discomfort) is out.
#AllFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/fr7kmBXW5h – 8:29 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Monday night looks ✌️
#VivintCam | @VivintHome pic.twitter.com/tNufq7nWuK – 8:25 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Hornets in town 🐝
Join us for the Jazz Pregame Show at 6:30 MT on @ATTSportsNetRM 📺 pic.twitter.com/RsTStVdVaO – 7:56 PM
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
Gordon Hayward, apparently, will be out tonight pic.twitter.com/ZebUPfoMoH – 7:34 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Gordon Hayward was ruled OUT tonight by Hornets coach James Borrego. Kelly Oubre will start. – 7:32 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Gordon Hayward officially out for the Hornets; Kelly Oubre will start instead. – 7:32 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
On a Zoom call, Craig Smith points out his Utah State teams played Fresno State seven times in three seasons, so he’s comfortable that he knows what to expect.
Bulldogs are 9-2, but caliber of opponent has been lacking. – 7:22 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
It’s a holiday edition of @BlazersBalcony with @brookeolzendam. Breaking the losing streak, wins versus Hornets and Grizzlies, the weird free throw debate, confidence in @Norman Powell and the NBA’s COVID issues rip.city/3J2ya0Z – 7:17 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Terry Christmas has begun! 🎄 Today we dropped off welcome baskets at @CltFamHousing with bedding, towels and laundry baskets for families entering the shelter.
#SwarmToServe x @Terry Rozier pic.twitter.com/1RwvnUUknf – 7:17 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Utah Jazz 60 second game preview before the Utah Jazz game vs. LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets pic.twitter.com/kgfzXfxh4k – 6:31 PM
Josh Martin @LonzoWire
Sounds like the Hornets star has plans to remain in Charlotte for the foreseeable future. lonzowire.usatoday.com/2021/10/20/lam… – 6:00 PM
Bill Ingram @TheRocketGuy
A Utah Jazz Christmas Carol: The Ghosts of Past, Present, and Future – backsportspage.com/a-utah-jazz-ch… #BackSportsPage #NBA #utah – 5:32 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
📹 | "We're really honestly trying to get better each day."
#ShootaroundInterviews | @ZionsBank – 5:10 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
NEW: If the Rose Bowl is Kyle Whittingham’s final game, he hasn’t told his boss yet.
Utah AD Mark Harlan spoke to @sltrib on the matter late last week: sltrib.com/sports/utah-ut… – 4:49 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Devin Booker and Chris Paul aren’t on #Suns injury report for Tuesday at #Lakers.
Booker played Sunday vs. #Hornets after missing 7 games with left hamstring strain.
Paul grabbed at left hand Sunday, but kept playing.
#Suns don’t have anyone under #NBA health/safety protocols. – 4:44 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Sacramento Kings center Richaun Holmes (eye) is questionable vs. the Golden State Warriors tonight. De’Aaron Fox, Davion Mitchell, Terence Davis, Louis King, Marvin Bagley III and Alex Len are still out due to NBA health and safety protocols. – 4:34 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
All Star voting opens up later this week. With that in mind, here’s what I think should be the West All-Star roster:
Starters
G: Steph
G: Mitchell
F: Jokić
F: Gobert
F: LeBron
Reserves
G: CP3
G: Booker
F: KAT
F: Draymond
F: Ayton
WC: Ja
WC: Luka
No AD, Paul George, or Dame. – 4:01 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
The battle of the league's top-2 offenses tips off at 9pm! 😤
#AllFly | @LendingTree pic.twitter.com/mQEdKGSg38 – 4:00 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
ICYMI: @Chris Mannix wrote about LaMelo Ball's path to the NBA and the impact he has had on the @Charlotte Hornets in just his second season. Ball was named SI's Breakthrough Athlete of the Year earlier this month #AllFly
si.com/sportsperson/2…
si.com/sportsperson/2… – 3:21 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Per Craig Smith, Utah found out Branden Carlson was going into protocol on Wednesday. As reported, he’s out for tomorrow vs. Fresno State.
The hope/expectation remains a return Dec. 30 at Oregon State. – 3:06 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
"From Day 1, our (@greensboroswarm) guys have bought into being about the right things, playing the right way and trying to emulate what's happening in Charlotte… We are a process-driven team."
📝 @sam_perley
📝 @sam_perley | #AllFly – 3:05 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Hornets say former Jazz forward Gordon Hayward (low back discomfort) is doubtful for the Utah game. – 3:03 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets at UTA 12/20
Cody Martin (H&S Protocols) out
Gordon Hayward (low back discomfort) is doubtful
#AllFly – 3:02 PM
