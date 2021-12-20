Ja Morant back after missing last 12 games

Marc Stein: Grizzlies say Ja Morant indeed returns to the lineup tonight.
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant will the full court bounce pass to Xavier Tillman Sr.
I have no idea how he just did that. Absurd. – 8:42 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Ja Morant gets his first bucket since his return, after a sweet layup past Robinson-Earl – 8:41 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Ja Morant returns to Grizzlies after missing 12 games with knee sprain nba.nbcsports.com/2021/12/20/ja-… – 8:33 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
De’Anthony Melton and Kyle Anderson in for Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. for the first subs of the game – 8:22 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Ja Morant returning from injury the night he plays against Lu Dort is a ballersy move. pic.twitter.com/DgKTCbCSoV – 8:14 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
After Ja Morant’s left knee sprain on Nov. 26, the 10-7 Mavs led SW Division runner-up Grizzlies (9-10) by 2 games.
As Morant returns tonight, Memphis (19-12) leads Dallas (14-15) by four games. – 7:42 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Ja Morant getting some 3’s up before the game tonight 🥷
Gametime decision 👀 pic.twitter.com/cAPjZJVJFb – 7:24 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
I asked Taylor Jenkins how excited the team is to have Ja Morant back.
Like a true coach, he pointed out the Morant will be a game-time decision. – 6:23 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Per Taylor Jenkins, Ja Morant is your standard-issue “gametime decision,” but he seems likely to play tonight. – 6:21 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Ja Morant is a game time decision. Coach Jenkins said he is trending in the right direction. – 6:21 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
After 12 games out, Grizzlies star Ja Morant has been updated to questionable for tonight’s game against Oklahoma City. Morant has been recovering from a left knee sprain and a stint in the NBA’s health and safety protocols.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 2:09 PM
“Me, I’m not a big fan on the leaving,” Morant said. “As long as I’m here, I’m here; that’s my focus. Regardless, I’m going to make the best of any situation, continue to just go out with my teammates, win games, play in front of our fans and do whatever I can to continue to bring love.” -via The Athletic / October 21, 2021
“I love everything about it,” Morant told me, speaking about playing for the Grizzlies and living in Memphis. “I feel like this is my home, from the front office down, the fans, the community. Everybody brought me in and made me feel like family, and me and my family couldn’t ask for anything better.” -via The Athletic / October 21, 2021