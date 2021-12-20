Kings vs. Warriors: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Sacramento Kings (13-18) play against the Golden State Warriors (6-6) at Chase Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Monday December 20, 2021
Sacramento Kings 45, Golden State Warriors 58 (Q2 00:25)
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Watch today’s cast for Kings/Warriors live on League Pass! Ask a question using #NBACast — answering your questions during breaks with @Nate Duncan nba.com/game/sac-vs-gs… – 11:00 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
pops is droppin’ dimes on the court
while son is getting assists on the bench
pops is droppin’ dimes on the court
while son is getting assists on the bench
Golden State Warriors @warriors
back at home in front of #DubNation >>>> pic.twitter.com/bcnr6KQigJ – 10:51 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Watch SAC/GSW with me and @Danny Leroux live on League Pass and send in your questions using #NBACast nba.com/game/sac-vs-gs… – 10:50 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Notable @Philadelphia 76ers *fourth quarter* stats tonight:
Team: 56.1% fg (9-16)
Team: 50.0% 3fg (4-8)
Team: 91.7% FT (11-12)
Embiid: 17 PTS
Embiid: 9-10 FT
Curry: 6 PTS / 4 AST
Green: 3 PTS / 2 STL
Thybulle: 3 PTS / 2 STL – 10:43 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
5,000th career made field goal for @Andre Iguodala 💥 pic.twitter.com/2zXT17dZiO – 10:43 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
The way Tyrese Haliburton has played recently as the primary guy has to make Monte McNair consider trading De’Aaron Fox.
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Draymond Green’s son, DJ, is sitting on the baseline with the team’s equipment manager. Seems to be playing assistant tonight — just handed Steph Curry his mask. – 10:37 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
when they ask you what it’s like to watch Gary Pary II defend & dunk
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Head Coach, @usabasketball
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Once again, Steph Curry plays the entire first quarter. Went for 12 points on 4-of-10 shooting. Will be interesting to see if they revert to staggering his early minutes when Jordan Poole returns. – 10:35 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Watch Kings/Warriors with me and @Nate Duncan live on League Pass and send in your questions using #NBACast nba.com/game/sac-vs-gs… – 10:35 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
It seems Steph Curry is back to his old rotation — entire first and third quarters, half of second and fourth — at least until Jordan Poole returns. Curry went 4-of-10 in 12 high usage first quarter minutes, Warriors up 26-16 on the Kings. – 10:34 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Kings have to thank whoever/whatever they believe in to only be down 10 after scoring just 16 points in the 1st quarter. – 10:34 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings trail 26-16 after 1Q. Metu leads with 6 points. Kings shoot under 35% from the field and commit 7 turnovers. – 10:33 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Mezie out here inventing moves 🌪👀 pic.twitter.com/5QoXUilwJ9 – 10:31 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Per @ESPNStatsInfo: Joel Embiid, Seth Curry and Tobias Harris’ combined 92 points was the most by any trio of teammates in a regular season game this season. – 10:29 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Harrison Barnes and Buddy Hield are scoreless so far. Kings have no chance if these two don’t find their games. HB has yet to take a shot. Buddy is 0-for-4. – 10:29 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Watch today’s cast for SAC/GSW live on League Pass! Ask a question using #NBACast, answering your questions during breaks with @Danny Leroux nba.com/game/sac-vs-gs… – 10:25 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors fans get a chance to give Steph Curry a standing ovation for becoming 3-point champ. First time he’s been home since the record. pic.twitter.com/PpyZu0okbR – 10:24 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Chimezie Metu is going to the mid-range. Different look. 1-for-2 so far. – 10:24 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
MVP chants for Steph Curry now that the home crowd gets to celebrate his record. pic.twitter.com/nMtKif7rNG – 10:23 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
SC30 #SPLASH💦
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/JbD7Vf2ZP9 – 10:21 PM
SC30 #SPLASH💦
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Some hideous offense so far. Kings trail 13-6. Could be so much worse. – 10:20 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Steph Curry gets his second bucket of the night. pic.twitter.com/2hUPe1sGnI – 10:20 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
There is a lid on the basket. Kings down 8-2 after a pair of missed free throws from Harrison Barnes. – 10:17 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
On a night where they got one total point from their (admittedly depleted) bench and 16 points from anyone not named Embiid, Curry, or Harris, the Sixers won anyway phillyvoice.com/sixers-celtics… – 10:17 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Sixers win in Boston, 108-103. They improve to 16-15 on the season. 107 points from the starters(!) and 92 from three guys.
– Joel Embiid: 41 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 blocks, 2 steals
– Seth Curry: 26 points, 10-14 FG
– Tobias Harris: 25 points, 7-13 FG + 8-10 FT – 10:15 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
DLee from distance 🎯
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris and Seth Curry scored or assisted on 105 of the 76ers’ 108 points tonight against the Celtics.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
76ers win 108-103
Brown – 30 points
Tatum – 17/9/6
Smart – 15 points
Freedom – 15 points, 11 rebounds
Pritchard – 14 points
Celtics – 7-27 threes
Celtics – 18 turnovers
Embiid – 41/10/5, 4 blocks
Curry – 26 points
Harris – 25 points
76ers – 10-25 threes
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Tristan Thompson finally gets the Kings on then board. 6-2 Warriors. – 10:14 PM
Tristan Thompson finally gets the Kings on then board. 6-2 Warriors. – 10:14 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
18-6 close for the Sixers, they win in Boston 108-103.
Joel Embiid with 11 of those 18 points.
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
The undermanned @Philadelphia 76ers get the big W over the Celtics in Boston.
Tonight’s starters:
Embiid: 41 PTS / 10 REB / 5 AST
Harris: 25 PTS / 7 REB / 3 AST
Curry: 26 PTS / 4 REB / 7 AST
Green: 8 PTS / 4 REB / 3 STL
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
FINAL: Sixers 108, Celtics 103. Embiid with 41-10-5 and a crunch-time takeover to propel Philly to snatch this one. Curry with 26 and 7 assists. Harris with 25 and 7.
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Tonight’s Starting Lineup powered by @Verizon ⤵️
👑 @Tyrese Haliburton
👑 @Buddy Hield
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 @Chimezie Metu
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
On the call for Kings/Warriors with @Nate Duncan! Send in your questions using #NBACast nba.com/game/sac-vs-gs… – 10:05 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Draymond Green’s son DJ is courtside with the team ahead of tipoff and Draymond helped him put on a tiny mask. I think the Warriors have a mascot tonight. 🥺 – 10:03 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Former Golden State Warriors big Marquese Chriss is reportedly signing with the Dallas Mavericks. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2021/12/20/rep… – 10:00 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
We’re live for Kings/Warriors! On the call with @Danny Leroux, submit your questions using #NBACast nba.com/game/sac-vs-gs… – 10:00 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Boston using Pritchard as just a spot-up shooter is allowing Philly to hide Curry on him.
At least use Pritchard as a screener to force Curry to defend something. – 9:53 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Folks I hate to be a stickler but I keep hearing people talk about Doug Christie’s win-loss record. Wins and losses are credited to interim head coaches, but not acting head coaches. Any games the Kings win or lose under Christie will go on Alvin Gentry’s record. – 9:50 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
grab ya popcorn, it’s time
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Lu Dort has made a 3-pointer in 42 consecutive games, the second-longest streak in the NBA behind Steph Curry.
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Tyrese Haliburton is in the holiday spirit and broke out the ELF customs🎄❄️
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris, and Seth Curry have 24 points apiece thus far.
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Seth Curry tonight thus far (30 min):
24 PTS / 9-11 fg / 3-3 3fg
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
84-82, Boston, 8:46 to play.
Embiid, Curry and Harris (24 apiece) have 72 of the Sixers’ 82 points.
Celtics are a +7 on the glass against the worst rebounding team in the NBA.
Boston is 12-0 this year when outrebounding teams by 3 or more.
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Starting lineups: Kings @ Warriors pic.twitter.com/2Vu0xWaaej – 9:33 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
Tonight’s Starting Lineups: pic.twitter.com/bUNX3lcEFH – 9:33 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Lu Dort having the second longest stretch of games with a made three-pointer in the NBA behind only Stephen Curry has got to be the weirdest active streak in the league. – 9:32 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Starters for @Sacramento Kings at Golden State Warriors – 12/20:
G – Tyrese Haliburton
G – Buddy Hield
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Chimezie Metu
C – Tristan Thompson – 9:30 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Fernando can’t lay back like that. That’s his inexperience showing. Brown had to fight over the screen and fouled Curry for a 4-point play. – 9:30 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Lacing up the #Curry9 ‘Rise and Grind’ for tonight’s matchup
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
It seems likely if the Sixers are going to find a way to win this game, they’ll need to get something from anyone outside their big three of Embiid, Harris and Curry. But so far tonight, Philly’s remaining players have gone a combined 3-for-14. – 9:27 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics with another solid defensive Q, lead #76ers 80-75 after 3Q. Brown 22, Tatum 15, Smart 14, Freedom 10; Embiid 24, Harris 21, Curry 20. – 9:26 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 80-75 after three
Brown – 22 points
Tatum – 15/8/6
Smart – 14 points
Freedom – 10 points
Celtics – 5-20 threes
Celtics – 10 turnovers
Embiid – 24/6/5
Harris – 21 points
Curry – 20 points
76ers – 6-17 threes
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Celtics 80, Sixers 75 at the end of the third. This is Boston’s largest lead of the game. Embiid (24 and 6), Curry (20 on 8-of-10 shooting) and Harris (21 and 7) are carrying Philly. Jaylen Brown got going for Boston in the third. Sixers had 6 turnovers in the period. – 9:25 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Danny Green becomes the fifth Sixer to make a field goal with 4 minutes to go in the third quarter. He and Matisse Thybulle have combined to make 3; Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris and Seth Curry have combined to make the other 23. – 9:15 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Feels like a game where Isaiah Joe is going to have to supply some offense. So much on Embiid-Curry-Harris’ plate, Joe is the next best option. – 9:14 PM
Memphis Grizzlies PR @GrizzliesPR
Desmond Bane is the sixth player in NBA history to make 200+ 3P and shoot 40%+ from 3P range in his first 100 career games.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Curry improving his ballhandling just a little bit has opened up so much for his game. Used to be a guy who could only score off spot-ups or coming off screens. – 9:08 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steve Kerr is starting a Jonathan Kuminga, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney frontcourt tonight. Offensive spacing is the obvious concern.
“It’s not a combination we’ve really tried much. But it feels like the right time to give it a shot.”
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
About an hour away from tonight’s #NBACast for SAC/GSW live on League Pass with @Danny Leroux!
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Wiggins has done a good job of running the floor and positioning himself on offense so far off ball. Really cool to see from a rookie. – 8:57 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Lots of questions about Neemias Queta tonight and why he didn’t play against the Spurs. First, Tristan Thompson had a good game. Second, Damian Jones had the best game of his career. Queta is active tonight. There’s a chance he plays. – 8:56 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
No. 9️⃣ has 4,999 career made shots heading into tonight 💥
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
By The Numbers | Warriors vs. Kings pic.twitter.com/iYSHFfHMe8 – 8:45 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Sixers 51, Celtics 49 at halftime here in Boston. Predictably, Joel Embiid, Seth Curry and Tobias Harris are carrying Philadelphia, scoring 45 points between them. Matisse Thybulle is the only other Sixers to make a FG. Jaylen Brown has 10 to lead a balanced Boston attack. – 8:45 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
46 of the Sixers’ 51 first-half points for Seth Curry, Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris. A particularly outrageous offensive half from Curry: 18 points on 7-9 FG and 2-2 from deep. – 8:43 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Seth Curry, Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris had a shade over 90 percent of the Sixers’ first-half points. – 8:41 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
76ers lead 51-49 at the half
Brown – 10 points
Tatum – 9 points
Smart – 9 points
Celtics – 2-12 three-pointers
Celtics – 7 turnovers
Curry – 18 points
Embiid – 17 points
Harris – 11 points
76ers – 4-12 three-pointers
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Kings will roll with the same starters:
Haliburton, Hield, Barnes, Metu and Thompson – 8:41 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings starters vs. Warriors:
G – Tyrese Haliburton
G – Buddy Hield
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Chimezie Metu
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
The @Philadelphia 76ers lead the Celtics, 51-49, at halftime.
Curry: 18 PTS / 7-9 fg / 2 AST
Embiid: 17 PTS / 3 REB / 3 AST
Harris: 11 PTS / 2-2 3fg / 5 REB
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Halftime: Sixers 51, Celtics 49. Curry with 18 on 7-of-9 shooting. Embiid with 17-3-3. Celtics are just 2-of-12 from 3. – 8:40 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
All six players for Kings – Fox, Len, Bagley, King, Mitchell and Davis, are all still in health and safety protocols. – 8:36 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Same players will be out tonight for the Kings against the Warriors. – 8:35 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
According to Doug Christie, Richaun Holmes will not play again tonight for Sacramento. He’s missed six straight games with a lacerated right eye. – 8:35 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Acting Kings coach Doug Christie says Richaun Holmes will be out again tonight vs. the Golden State Warriors after missing the past six games due to a right eye laceration. – 8:35 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Seth Curry has to lead the league in a key category: jumpers made that he immediately sprints after because he thought he missed. – 8:34 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
every play with Enes on the floor should be an Embiid-Curry action that makes him defend in space, anything else is just wasted time and energy – 8:30 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
the jacket says it all.
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steve Kerr on his choice to reward Jonathan Kuminga with a spot start. Said his most important task tonight is defense. He will get stints on Harrison Barnes. pic.twitter.com/ZLfAZsBsNK – 8:26 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Damion Lee and Jonathan Kuminga will start in place of Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole tonight against the Sacramento Kings. – 8:21 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Per Warriors coach Steve Kerr: starting for Jordan Poole: Damion Lee. Starting for Andrew Wiggins: Jonathan Kuminga – 8:21 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Stephen Curry arrived tonight in a custom “2974” varsity jacket by Trophy Hunting.
“I never wanted to call myself the greatest shooter until I got this record. I’m comfortable saying that now.”
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Kerr says Lee and Kuminga will start in place of Poole and Wiggins vs. Kings. – 8:20 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Tonight’s starters:
Steph Curry
Damion Lee
Jonathan Kuminga
Draymond Green
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors starters tonight vs Kings
Steph Curry
Damion Lee (in place of Jordan Poole)
Jonathan Kuminga (in place of Andrew Wiggins)
Draymond Green
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Dubs in the building 🗣
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
76ers lead 28-20 after one
Smart – 5 points
Freedom – 4 points, 4 rebounds
Brown – 4 points
Celtics – 1-6 three-pointers
Celtics – 4 turnovers
Curry – 10 points
Harris – 9 points
Embiid – 7 points
76ers – 4-8 three-pointers
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics looked haggard in that 1Q, trail #76ers 28-20. Smart 5, Brown 4, Tatum 3; Curry 10, Harris 9, Embiid 7. – 8:12 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
The shorthanded @Philadelphia 76ers lead, 28-20, after Q1.
Tobias Harris and Seth Curry played the entire quarter.
Curry: 10 PTS / 2 REB / 2 AST
Harris: 9 PTS / 4 REB / 2 STL
Embiid: 7 PTS / 2 AST
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
First-quarter Seth Curry percolated in Boston. He’s got 10 on 4-of-5 shooting, and the Sixers lead 28-20 at the end of the period. Harris has 9 and 4. Boston shot 9-of-23 from the field. – 8:11 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins is the latest to enter the health and safety protocol. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2021/12/19/war… – 8:00 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Sideline spat a positive sign for Kings team searching for accountability? kings-beat.beehiiv.com/p/sideline-spa… – 7:47 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
In news that @Marc Stein will appreciate: C.J. Miles becomes the Celtics first lefty since Greg Monroe in 2019.
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Congratulations on your retirement, @Chief_Hahn 💜👑 pic.twitter.com/tjgf1TJrAF – 7:30 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Enes Freedom
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Dennis Schroder
76ers starters:
Joel Embiid
Tobias Harris
Danny Green
Matisse Thybulle
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Sixers at Celtics – Dec. 20, 2021 – Starters
Boston – Smart, Schroder, Brown, Tatum, Freedom
Philadelphia – Curry, Thybulle, Green, Harris, Embiid
OUT: Boston: R. Williams, Horford, G Williams, Richardson, Parker, Hernangomez, Hauser, Thomas
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Curry, Thybulle, Green, Harris and Embiid starting for the #Sixers tonight against the Celtics. – 7:01 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Joel Embiid and Danny Green are both available and starting tonight in Boston. Other starters are Curry, Thybulle and Harris. – 7:00 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Seth Curry will start the game at point guard for the #Sixers with Tyrese Maxey and Shake Milton out. – 6:12 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns Pulse: #Christmas Day showdown against Golden State #Warriors on horizon in Phoenix (w/videos) azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 4:48 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Sacramento Kings center Richaun Holmes (eye) is questionable vs. the Golden State Warriors tonight. De’Aaron Fox, Davion Mitchell, Terence Davis, Louis King, Marvin Bagley III and Alex Len are still out due to NBA health and safety protocols. – 4:34 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Doug McDermott has been upgraded to probable for tonight’s game at the L.A. Clippers after sitting out Sunday’s loss at Sacramento with a tooth infection. – 4:16 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
All Star voting opens up later this week. With that in mind, here’s what I think should be the West All-Star roster:
Starters
G: Steph
G: Mitchell
F: Jokić
F: Gobert
F: LeBron
Reserves
G: CP3
G: Booker
F: KAT
F: Draymond
F: Ayton
WC: Ja
WC: Luka
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
From NBA Today: @Adrian Wojnarowski and @Stephania_ESPN report on the latest on Klay Thompson’s looming return to the Golden State lineup: pic.twitter.com/i7A8aXyZ2L – 4:01 PM
